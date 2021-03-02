Epic acquires Fall Guys developer Mediatonic

The battle royale of beans is still going strong.

Fortnite publisher Epic Games has acquired Mediatonic, both companies announced earlier today.

Mediatonic developed the successful party game Fall Guys last summer, which took over Twitch and sold millions of units since its release.

“This is a huge win for Fall Guys. Since Fall Guys broke out in August, we’ve put everything we have into the game, and the Fall Guys team has already grown massively from 35 to 150+,” Mediatonic wrote. “Yet, there is so much more we want to build for our players.”

The acquisition includes both Mediatonic and Fortitude Games, which form the Tonic Games Group.

HUGE NEWS!@Mediatonic are pleased to announce that we've joined the @EpicGames family!



What does this mean? I'm glad you asked!



FAQ:https://t.co/QpiEHemUca pic.twitter.com/ZcGaoooljz — Fall Guys 4041 🤖 SOON (@FallGuysGame) March 2, 2021

Mediatonic said joining Epic Games will “accelerate [its] plans to improve the game and bring Fall Guys to as many players as possible, while continuing to support the community.”

For the moment, the game is set to join the Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms this summer, becoming available to a broader audience. But this acquisition could lead the game to be developed faster on mobile as well. Fall Guys will join the mobile platform in China, but nothing has been confirmed yet regarding a release in other regions.

Image via Mediatonic

Prior to this announcement, a crossover between Fortnite and Fall Guys was leaked with several names of upcoming skins shared online, such as the “Cuddle Team Leader” and the “Bunny Brawler,” alongside the Ripley skin, which was then confirmed.

“Fortnite and Rocket League already have tons of features we’d love to bring to Fall Guys—account systems, cross-play, squad vs squad modes, etc… We’re going to work hard on bringing more of these features to Fall Guys too,” Mediatonic said. It hinted at the development of other games being in the works, too.

Meanwhile, the game has welcomed a crossover with the indie platformer Cuphead. Season four of Fall Guys was also recently revealed and will have a futuristic theme. The developer releases a new season every two months, regularly giving players new content to enjoy.

Epic has been acquiring several companies over the last few years, such as Rocket League developer Psyonix in 2019, which then went free-to-play.