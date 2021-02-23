Fall Guys teases season 4 with futuristic theme

Mediatonic has released a new Fall Guys season every two months since the game launched last year. And today, the company teased the new upcoming season.

Season four of Fall Guys will take players into the future with a vaporwave aesthetic. Mediatonic hasn’t said when the new season will launch yet, except that it’ll be “soon.” Based on the previous season, it should come within the next month.

For Season 4, we're traveling to the future…



🤖 FALL GUYS 4041 🤖



20 winners will get 20 crowns each! 👀 pic.twitter.com/USrruU7LtT — Fall Guys 4041 🤖 SOON (@FallGuysGame) February 23, 2021

Season four will apparently take place in the year 4041, so fans can expect futuristic elements seen in content like Cyberpunk, Ghost in the Shell, and Blade Runner.

Mediatonic hasn’t given any details on new costumes, maps, or features being developed for the next season, but more information will come in the future.

The last season was released in December and received a midseason update earlier this month. It was winter-themed and brought new maps, costumes, and features, such as the Crown Rank, golden costumes, and nicknames.