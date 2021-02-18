Fall Guys is coming to Xbox this summer

Less than a day after Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout announced its Nintendo Switch port, the battle royale game show is expanding to the Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One later this year, Mediatonic announced today.

First exploding onto the scene last year on PCs and PS4 and transforming into a streaming favorite, Fall Guys fans have been clamoring for Xbox inclusion since then. The game will arrive on Microsoft’s console platform this summer, so there’s still a little while to wait.

DID SOMEBODY SAY XBOX?



I SWEAR I HEARD SOMEBODY SAY XBOX



🎉 Fall Guys is coming to Xbox Series XIS and Xbox One 🎉



🔥 SUMMER 2021 🔥



RT if it was u that said Xbox pic.twitter.com/Bl13AitmYE — Fall Guys ⚡️ Season 3.5 (@FallGuysGame) February 18, 2021

The game will likely be released as a digital download rather than as part of a game pass. Mediatonic posted on Jan. 20 that the game wasn’t coming to the Xbox Game Pass, even though the streaming service is seeing considerable growth in its subscriber count.

For a game reliant on having a large, available player base, there’s no word as of yet about cross-platform potential. Right now, there’s no crossplay between the two available platforms, PC and PS4.

Mediatonic said that Xbox players will be joining Fall Guys “at a particularly exciting point” as the developers “continue to ramp-up [their] seasonal content.”

There’s no specific release date announced just yet, but it’s likely that both the Xbox and Switch ports will come along at the same date for a big boost in player numbers this summer.