Fall Guys is coming to the Nintendo Switch this summer

The popular hit from last summer will be available on the go in a few months.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is set to become available on the Nintendo Switch this summer, Nintendo announced in today’s Direct stream.

The popular multiplayer platformer battle royale title was released last year for PC and PlayStation 4 and took the streaming world by storm during the summer. The wacky platformer game where you try to outlast your opponents is now in its third season.

Fall Guys hit an all-time peak player count of 172,026 on Steam last summer, according to Steam Charts. And with a new console to play it on soon, more players will have the chance to try it out later this year.

For players to access the game, they’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Though it hasn’t been officially confirmed, the Switch version of Fall Guys will likely continue the game’s seasonal play format seen on PC and PS4. Since the game doesn’t have cross-platform play between console and PC, though, the Switch version likely won’t change that.

Although Nintendo said Fall Guys is coming to the Switch this summer, a specific release date wasn’t announced today.