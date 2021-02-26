Ripley and Xenomorph skins released in Fortnite | Dot Esports

"Why the hell don't you guys just freeze him?"

Fortnite has released skins for Alien’s Ripley and Xenomorph.

The two characters from the Alien movie universe have been added to the Item Shop and are available for a limited time. To showcase their launch, Epic released a trailer for the pair.

If you see it, it’s already too late.



Ripley and the Xenomorph are the newest Hunters to the Island. Grab the In Space… Set in the Shop now!



Learn more: https://t.co/yx0NzZs5dW pic.twitter.com/YTgtCl3qNl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 26, 2021

In this trailer, Ripley can be seen backing up towards a door as a swarm of Xenomorphs begin to surround her. As she keeps them back with a flamethrower in hand, the door opens and Jonesy appears ready to teleport them to the island.

These two characters are the latest “hunters” introduced to Fortnite over the duration of Chapter Two, Season Five. Notably, earlier in the year, the game introduced Predator, which sparked theories that the Xenomorph would come soon after.

With season five coming to end on March 15, it isn’t yet clear if these are the last additions to the hunters lineup before the end-of-season event takes place.