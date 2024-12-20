All 14 Present contents in Fortnite Winterfest 2024

Sgt. Winter is on his way to leave gifts for Fortnite players who have been very good this year. See what wonderfully wintry presents he will leave you this year as we celebrate Winterfest in Fortnite.

All Winterfest Presents in Fortnite

Epic Games has packed this year’s Winterfest with 14 amazing free presents, including exclusive festive skins. You can open one present every day from now until Jan. 7, 2025, with an extra special gift only available one week into the Winterfest celebrations.

Open each present daily to get your rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As usual, there are a couple of presents you won’t be able to open until a week or so into the Winterfest celebrations. These special presents are usually free skins or other big gifts that Epic Games wants to give players later in the season. Here is what you can expect to find in each present during Fortnite Winterfest.

Winterfest Gift Gift Box Color Humbug Slicer Pickaxe Yellow with a red ribbon Three Sprays:

Crashed Chiller

Choose Naughty

Tree Keys White with a red ribbon Llama Lightbulb emoticon Pale blue with a dark blue ribbon Frosted Frets Guitar Purple with a gold ribbon Yulejacket’s Blaster Wrap Red with a green ribbon Jam Track Small red with gold ribbon Christmas Snoop Dogg Small yellow with red ribbon Snoop Back Bling Yellow with green ribbon Yulejacket Skin Green with red ribbon Snoop Pickaxe Blue with yellow ribbon Snoop Bass Purple with silver ribbon Snow Sparkle Contrail Tall red with green ribbon Yule Bag Back Bling Silver with blue ribbon Peppermint Paraglider Purple with pale blue ribbon

You have until Jan. 7, 2025 to claim every present in Fortnite Winterfest. If you miss a day or two during the Winterfest period, don’t worry, you won’t miss out. You will be able to open every present you might have missed on any day following its release.

Don’t forget to click on the fireplace to gain some Supercharged XP, and see what other secrets are hidden around the cabin.

