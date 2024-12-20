Forgot password
winterfest lodge scene with santa snoop and a white bird
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

All 14 Present contents in Fortnite Winterfest 2024

Find out what you can discover in each of your Winterfest presents in Fortnite, from skins to sprays and more!
Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Dec 20, 2024 03:53 pm

Sgt. Winter is on his way to leave gifts for Fortnite players who have been very good this year. See what wonderfully wintry presents he will leave you this year as we celebrate Winterfest in Fortnite.

All Winterfest Presents in Fortnite

Epic Games has packed this year’s Winterfest with 14 amazing free presents, including exclusive festive skins. You can open one present every day from now until Jan. 7, 2025, with an extra special gift only available one week into the Winterfest celebrations.

the humbug slicer pickaxe in gold and red
Open each present daily to get your rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As usual, there are a couple of presents you won’t be able to open until a week or so into the Winterfest celebrations. These special presents are usually free skins or other big gifts that Epic Games wants to give players later in the season. Here is what you can expect to find in each present during Fortnite Winterfest.

Winterfest GiftGift Box Color
Humbug Slicer PickaxeYellow with a red ribbon
Three Sprays:
Crashed Chiller
Choose Naughty
Tree Keys		White with a red ribbon
Llama Lightbulb emoticonPale blue with a dark blue ribbon
Frosted Frets GuitarPurple with a gold ribbon
Yulejacket’s Blaster WrapRed with a green ribbon
Jam TrackSmall red with gold ribbon
Christmas Snoop DoggSmall yellow with red ribbon
Snoop Back BlingYellow with green ribbon
Yulejacket SkinGreen with red ribbon
Snoop PickaxeBlue with yellow ribbon
Snoop BassPurple with silver ribbon
Snow Sparkle ContrailTall red with green ribbon
Yule Bag Back BlingSilver with blue ribbon
Peppermint ParagliderPurple with pale blue ribbon

You have until Jan. 7, 2025 to claim every present in Fortnite Winterfest. If you miss a day or two during the Winterfest period, don’t worry, you won’t miss out. You will be able to open every present you might have missed on any day following its release.

Don’t forget to click on the fireplace to gain some Supercharged XP, and see what other secrets are hidden around the cabin.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a freelance writer from Devon, U.K., with a BA in Education Studies. She has been writing since she could hold a pencil but has been focused on game guides for mobile, console, and PC since 2020. Rowan has a complicated relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.