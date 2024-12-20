Forgot password
christmas fortnite player looking at noir in seaport city
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

All Wintervestigation quests in Fortnite

The Wintervestigation begins with the arrival of a very special and festive guest. Find the clues to uncover who it is.
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Dec 20, 2024 05:13 pm

Winterfest is here at last, and Sgt. Winter has something special for you this year. As well as gifts under the tree in the Winterfest Lodge, there is a festive investigation for you to uncover. Find out about all the Wintervestigation quests and how to complete them.

How to complete all Wintervestigation quests in Fortnite

The Wintervestigation is underway, and for the next week, you will be finding out who the mysterious traveler is at Crackshot Cabin. Completing each Wintervestigation quest rewards you with 25K XP, which will help towards leveling up and unlocking everything in the battle pass. To start these quests, go and speak to Sgt. Winter at the crash site south of Foxy Floodgate.

sgt. winter in a snowy crash site fortnite
Find Sgt. Winter at the crash site here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Case No.17 The Unknown Traveler

Wintervestigation QuestLocation
Talk to Sgt. Winter at the crash siteCrash site south of Foxy Floodgate
Talk to NoirSeaport City, top floor of a tall building
Accept the first case from NoirSeaport City, top floor the tall building
Follow the trailCheck for clues near some snowy mountains to the south-west of the tunnel that leads to Seaport City
Question the unknown traveler and find out what’s going on Santa Dogg is at the Crackshot Cabin north-west of Seaport City
Return to Noir with your findingsSeaport City, top floor of a tall building
Wintervestigation clues locations fortnite
Three clues about the traveler can be found here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next set of Wintervestigation quests go live on Dec. 22, so watch out for them in your Quests tab. They will continue with Case No. 29, The Sporty Smuggler. To keep the XP rolling in, why not check out the best XP maps in Fortnite Creative this season, or how much XP you can get when playing LEGO Fortnite.

Rowan Jones
Rowan is a freelance writer from Devon, U.K., with a BA in Education Studies. She has been writing since she could hold a pencil but has been focused on game guides for mobile, console, and PC since 2020. Rowan has a complicated relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.