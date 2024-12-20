Winterfest is here at last, and Sgt. Winter has something special for you this year. As well as gifts under the tree in the Winterfest Lodge, there is a festive investigation for you to uncover. Find out about all the Wintervestigation quests and how to complete them.

Recommended Videos

How to complete all Wintervestigation quests in Fortnite

The Wintervestigation is underway, and for the next week, you will be finding out who the mysterious traveler is at Crackshot Cabin. Completing each Wintervestigation quest rewards you with 25K XP, which will help towards leveling up and unlocking everything in the battle pass. To start these quests, go and speak to Sgt. Winter at the crash site south of Foxy Floodgate.

Find Sgt. Winter at the crash site here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Case No.17 The Unknown Traveler

Wintervestigation Quest Location Talk to Sgt. Winter at the crash site Crash site south of Foxy Floodgate Talk to Noir Seaport City, top floor of a tall building Accept the first case from Noir Seaport City, top floor the tall building Follow the trail Check for clues near some snowy mountains to the south-west of the tunnel that leads to Seaport City Question the unknown traveler and find out what’s going on Santa Dogg is at the Crackshot Cabin north-west of Seaport City Return to Noir with your findings Seaport City, top floor of a tall building

Three clues about the traveler can be found here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next set of Wintervestigation quests go live on Dec. 22, so watch out for them in your Quests tab. They will continue with Case No. 29, The Sporty Smuggler. To keep the XP rolling in, why not check out the best XP maps in Fortnite Creative this season, or how much XP you can get when playing LEGO Fortnite.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy