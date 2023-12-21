How to get XP in LEGO Fortnite

In LEGO Fortnite, earning XP might not be one of your priorities, but it does count toward progressing your Fortnite battle pass, letting you unlock your favorite cosmetics faster. If that’s enough to make you want to earn as much XP in the survival crafting mode as possible, allow me to explain how.

How to quickly get XP in LEGO Fortnite

To get XP in LEGO Fortnite, all you need to do is build, craft, source, hunt, and survive. Doing anything productive in the game enhances your experience, so unless you sit around doing nothing, you’re good to go.

Keep building. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a village leader in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need to “increase your village rating” to upgrade it to a higher level and invite more villagers. It’s easy to confuse village rating with XP, however. There’s a bar for village rating that you’ll have to fill as a crucial requirement to upgrade the village. As the village level increases, the village rating bar becomes harder to fill. XP, on the other hand, only counts toward your battle pass.

To earn XP from your LEGO Fortnite games, I’d suggest focusing on leveling up your village as fast as you can. This will require you to build a lot of structures and machinery within the village’s boundary, which, in turn, encourages you to explore every nook and cranny of a biome in search of the required items. Discovering new resources unlocks new buildings, parts, food, and crafting recipes, increasing the XP you get at the end of the session.

Also, team up with some people. Playing solo is great, but having one or multiple friends on your side can drastically increase the amount of XP you earn per session.

Each time you exit your LEGO Fortnite world, you’ll be shown how many battle pass levels you’ve gained from the session. The more you explore, discover, and build in the game, the more XP you get toward Fortnite’s battle pass and the more you unlock items.