How many people can play LEGO Fortnite? Player limit, explained

One of the best things about any open-world survival game is playing with your friends, and LEGO Fortnite has that option right from the jump.

We’ve all got a core group of gaming buddies we usually squad up with, but sometimes games have player limits and that can cause all kinds of problems. Well, sadly LEGO Fortnite is another one of these games, but the good news is there is plenty of leeway. Here’s everything you need to know about LEGO Fortnite’s player cap.

How many people can play LEGO Fortnite?

You’ve got plenty of space for friends. Image via LEGO

As it stands the max player count in any LEGO Fortnite server is eight. That means you’ll also be able to venture and survive alongside seven of your friends, for the time being.

Given the popularity this game has already shown it wouldn’t be the biggest shock if the limit was increased in the future. That said, nothing about this has been shared by Epic Games, so we suggest tempering your expectations until anything official is announced.

The best part about LEGO Fortnite’s multiplayer is the world creator doesn’t even need to be online for members to hop in and explore. Seven players can be titled key holders for each server meaning that they have access to it at any time. If you are not a key holder then you will be booted out of a world when the host leaves the party or world.

For launch day, this multiplayer functionality is massive and perfect to help bring people into the new open-world game and keep them hooked. You can even use crossplay, so there’s no reason not to join up with your friends in LEGO Fortnite.