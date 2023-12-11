All LEGO Fortnite recipes

What are you crafting today in your LEGO Fortnite world?

You’ll be spending your time exploring LEGO Fortnite to unlock the many mysteries hidden within your world alongside friends. There are several recipes for you to unlock as you continue playing, requiring more materials as you harvest them with higher-quality tools.

These recipes are important since they give you access to many of the tools you’ll want to use while exploring your LEGO Fortnite. There are also going to be several foods and enchantments you can use to enhance your character or your equipment. Here’s what you need to know about all recipes in LEGO Fortnite.

What are all the recipes in LEGO Fortnite?

Every recipe in LEGO Fortnite
View through each crafting bench to review your recipes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are multiple recipes for you to unlock for each crafting station in LEGO Fortnite. You’re going to unlock more recipes as you progress through your world, which means grabbing any new resource, exploring every new area, and speaking to your villagers will be vital.

All building recipes in LEGO Fortnite

There are multiple pre-built buildings you can find if you’d rather use those than create your own using the blocks you can individually craft. Here’s what you need to know about all recipes for the pre-built buildings in LEGO Fortnite.

Building NameIngredients
Bungalow187 Granite
59 Wood
Detached Garage88 Granite
17 Wood
Double Shack29 Wood
Grand Palace223 Wood
219 Vines
152 Granite
91 Frostpine
Jumbo Lodge218 Wood
Lonely Lodge367 Wood
Log Cabin83 Wood
Log Home169 Wood
Log Lookout7 Wood
2 Planks
Log Shed41 Wood
Log Watch Tower103 Wood
10 Plank
Palace Gates31 Granite
19 Wood
12 Frostpines
Palace Tower323 Wood
138 Granite
125 Vines
109 Frostpine
Palace Pavilion31 Wood
9 Granite
Palisade Gate22 Wood
Pleasant Pavilion52 Granite
48 Wood
Porch Shack51 Wood
Roomy Home215 Granite
72 Wood
1 Knotroot
Roomy Shack50 Wood
Spacious House215 Granite
72 Wood
1 Knotroot
Simple Shack13 Wood
Starter Palace36 Vines
41 Wood
15 Granite
10 Frostpines
Tiered Palace100 Vines
100 Wood
31 Granite
20 Frostpine

All Cooking recipes in LEGO Fortnite

When you’re ready to craft some food and boost your character’s resistance, make sure you’re grabbing more cooking ingredients. These are all the cooking recipes in LEGO Fortnite.

Cooked ItemIngredients
Bread2 Flour
2 Eggs
Corn on the Cob1 Corn
Fried Egg2 Eggs
Fruit Pie1 Flour
1 Raspberry
3 Snowberry
3 Slap Berries
Grilled Meat1 Meat
Meat Pie1 Flour
1 Meat
1 Egg
Pizza2 Flour
1 Meat
3 Spicy Pepper
1 Cheese
Pumpkin Pie1 Flour
1 Pumpkin
Slap Juice2 Slap Berry
Slurp Juice2 Raspberry
2 Slurp Mushroom
Snowberry Shake5 Snow Berry
1 Milk
Spicy Burger1 Flour
1 Meat
1 Spicy Pepper

All Crafting Bench recipes in LEGO Fortnite

The crafting bench is the critical location where you’re going to be working upgrading many of your tools, weapons, shields, charms, and totems. These are all of the crafting bench recipes in LEGO Fortnite.

Recipe NameIngredientsCrafting Bench Upgrade
Arrows1 Wood
1 Feather		Common
Charm of Resilience (Rare)3 Wool Threads
5 Copper Bars
5 Obsidian Slabs
10 Sand Shells		Rare
Charm of Resilience (Epic)3 Heavy Wool Threads
5 Iron Bars
5 Malachite Slabs
5 Cursed Bones		Epic
Cool-Headed Charm (Uncommon)3 Silk Thread
1 Marble
3 Sand Shells		Uncommon
Cool-Headed Charms (Rare)3 Heayv Wool Threads
5 Frost Shells
1 Sand Brute Scale
3 Malachite Slabs		Rare
Dynamite4 Blast Powder
3 Knotroot Rods		Uncommon
Forest Axe (Common)5 Wood
2 Granite		Common
Forest Axe (Uncommon)3 Bones
3 Wooden Rods		Uncommon
Forest Axe (Rare)5 Cut Amber
3 Knotroot Rods		Rare
Forest Axe (Epic)3 Copper Bars
3 Knotroot Rods		Epic
Glider8 Flexwood Rods
4 Wool Fabric
6 Silk Fabric		Rare
Grappler3 Copper Bars
3 Blast Powder
10 Cords		Rare
Good Luck Charm (Rare)3 Heavy Wool Threads
5 Rough Amber
5 Rough Ruby
5 Rough Sapphire		Rare
Hearty Totem (Uncommon)3 Wool Threads
5 Cut Amber
5 Snad Shells
6 Sand Claws		Uncommon
Hearty Totem (Rare)3 Heavy Wool
3 Arctic Claws
5 Malachite Slabs
3 Brute Scales		Rare
Health Charm (Common)3 Silk Thread
3 Bone
5 Wolf Claw		Common
Health Charm (Uncommon)3 Sil Threads
1 Marble
1 Shell		Uncommon
Health Charm (Rare)3 Wool Threads
3 Cut Ambers
3 Snad Claws
3 Flexwood Rods		Rare
Health Charm (Epic)3 Heavy Wool Threads
5 Iron Bars
3 Arctic Claws
3 Brute Scales		Epic
Inner Fire Charm (Rare)3 Wool Threads
5 Cut Rubies
8 Brightcores
3 Blast Cores		Rare
Inner Fire Charm (Epic)3 Heavy Wool Threads
30 Brightcore
10 Blast Cores
1 Frost Brute Scale		Epic
Knight Shield (Common)5 Planks
1 Cord		Common
Knight Shield (Uncommon)8 Flexwood Rods
3 Cords		Uncommon
Knight Shield (Rare)15 Copper BarsRare
Knight Shield (Epic)25 Iron BarsEpic
Longsword (Uncommon)5 Knotroot RodsUncommon
Longsword (Rare)12 Copper BarsRare
Longsword (Epic)12 Iron BarsEpic
Pickaxe (Common)5 WoodCommon
Pickaxe (Uncommon)3 Knotroot Rods
3 Bones		Uncommon
Pickaxe (Rare)3 Flexwood Rods
3 Sand Claws		Rare
Pickaxe (Epic)8 Obsidian Slabs
5 Frostpine Rods		Epic
Recurve Crossbow (Common)5 Wooden Rod
1 Cord		Common
Recurve Crossbow (Uncommon)8 Knotroot Rods
1 Drawstring		Uncommon
Recurve Crossbow (Rare)8 Flexwood Rods
1 Drawstring		Rare
Recurve Crossbow (Epic)8 Frostpine Rods
3 Iron Bars
1 Drawstring		Epic
Regeneration Charm (Rare)3 Wool Threads
5 Copper Bar
3 Brute Scales
10 Rough Amber		Rare
Regeneration Charm (Epic)3 Heavy Wool
5 Cut Sapphires
5 Cursed Bones
1 Frost Brute Scale		Epic
Shortsword5 WoodenCommon
Shovel (Common)3 Wooden Rod
1 Plank		Common
Shovel (Uncommon)3 Knotroot Rods
1 Plank		Uncommon
Shovel (Rare)8 Copper BarsRare
Shovel (Epic)8 Iron BarsEpic
Totem of the Immortal (Rare)3 Wool Threads
5 Cut Amber
5 Obsidian Slabs
1 Sand Brute Scales		Rare
Torch3 Wood
5 Vines		Common

All Crafting Station recipes in LEGO Fortnite

The crafting stations are how you create, refine, and manufacture many of the items you’ll be making in your LEGO Fortnite world. These are the recipes for each crafting station in LEGO Fortnite.

Crafting StationIngredients
Crafting Bench3 Wood
5 Granite
Essence Table20 Flexwood
6 Cut Amber
Gem Cutter20 Marble Slabs
5 Rough Amber
5 Snad Claws
3 Sand Shells
Grain Mill20 Knotroot rods
20 Granite Slabs
3 Shells
Grill30 Granite
Juicer8 Planks
8 Marble Slabs
5 Knotroot Rods
Loom9 Flexwood
8 Flexwood Rods
6 Sand Claws
Lumber Mill8 Wood
15 Granite
Metal Smelter15 Brightcore
35 Obsidian Slab
3 Blast Core
Oven8 Brightcore
15 Copper Bars
35 Obsidian Slab
Spinning Wheel8 Planks
5 Wooden Rods
5 Wood
5 Wolf Caws
Stone Breaker20 Knotroot
35 Marble

All Decoration Recipes in LEGO Fortnite

Alongside any furniture you want to add to the building, there are also small decorations you can sprinkle throughout your LEGO Fortnite world. These are all the decoration recipes you can make in LEGO Fortnite.

Decoration ItemIngredients
Bathroom Mat4 Wool Fabric
Block Colors – Medium4 Planks
Bowl and Spoons2 Marble
Cooking Utensils4 Copper Bars
Court Vase – Large1 Marble
2 Vines
Court Vase – Medium1 Marble
2 Vines
Cozy Mat4 Wool Fabric
Cozy Towel Rack3 Wood
1 Wooden Rod
2 Wool Fabric
Cut a Rug8 Wool Fabric
Cut a Rug – Yellow6 Wool Fabric
Daisies1 Granite
3 Vines
Diamond Rug6 Wool Fabric
Glassware3 Rough Amber
Houseplant1 Granite
1 Vines
Of Minifigs and Men Series6 Vines
Oil and Pan1 Iron Bar
Rough Amber
Plants and Pots1 Granite
1 Vines
Pottering Around1 Granite
1 Vines
Pride and Peelys3 Vines
Real Stories of the Imagined Order6 Vines
Stack of Books9 Vines
Starter Mat6 Wool Fabric
Striped Rug6 Wool Fabric
The Adventures of John Jones1 Plank
12 Vines
The Klombo Incident3 Vines
The Looper Triology9 Vines
Toilet Paper Stand1 Wooden Rod
3 Vines
Wavy Rug6 Wool Fabric
White Cutting Board2 Marble

All Furniture Recipes in LEGO Fortnite

After you’ve set down a new building to turn into a home, it’s time to decorate the interior. You can do this with multiple unique furniture items, each that requires different items. These are all the furniture recipes in LEGO Fortnite.

Furniture ItemIngredients
Basic Bench – Large8 Wood
Basic Bench – Small4 Wood
Basic Stool1 Wood
2 Planks
Basic Table6 Plank
6 Wood
Bed10 Wood
Black Streetlight3 Iron Bars
1 Brightcore
Blocked Coffee Table4 Wood
Book Nook Shelf1 Wood
Cabin End Table1 Wood
Charming Bed6 Plank
Classic Lamp1 Wooden Rod
1 Brightcore
Club Armchair4 Wood
2 Wool Fabric
College Sofa6 Wood
6 Wool Fabric
Cookbook Shelf3 Planks
Counter Stool2 Wood
Cozy Shelf2 Wood
Cozy Sink4 Marble
Cozy Table4 Wood
Cozy Toilet3 Marble
7 Vines
Cozy Tub8 Marble
Drowsy Bed10 Wood
Edge Bookshelf6 Wood
Goth End Table3 Obsidian
Gothic End Table2 Obsidian
Grand Chest8 Frostpine
4 Iron Bars
Green Streetlight3 Iron Bars
1 Brightcore
Happy Lamper1 Copper Bar
1 Brightcore
It’s Wick1 Vines
Large Chest6 Obsidian Slabs
4 Copper Bars
Medium Chest8 Knotroots
6 Marble Slabs
Modern Chair2 Planks
2 Wood
Modern Closet6 Planks
Modern Dresser – Medium5 Planks
Modern Dresser – Small3 Planks
Modern Nightstand2 Wood
Modern Standing Lamp1 Wooden Rod
1 Brightcore
Modest Closet8 Planks
Modest Lamp1 Wooden Rod
1 Brightcore
Night Lamp1 Wooden Rod
1 Brightcore
Off-the-snap Dresser5 Planks
Panel Bed10 Wood
Park Bench3 Planks
2 Wood
Patches Armchair6 Wood
6 Wool Fabric
Patches Sofa8 Wood
8 Wool Fabric
Round Stool2 Wood
Simple Lamp – Medium1 Wood
1 Brightcore
Simple Lamp – Small1 Wood
1 Brightcore
Simple Standing Lamp1 Wooden Rod
1 Brightcore
Simple Toilet4 Marble
1 Vine
Small Chest6 Planks
Traditional End Table4 Wood
Traditional-Counter – Large12 Wood
Traditional-Counter – Medium8 Wood
Traditional-Counter – Small2 Wood
Traditional-Counter Corner6 Wood
Velvet Armchair4 Wood
4 Wool Fabric
Wall Exposed Bulb1 Copper Bar
1 Brightcore
Wall Light1 Marble
1 Brightcore
Wall Light – Round1 Marble
1 Brightcore

All Toy Recipes in LEGO Fortnite

There are several toy items you can create in your LEGO Fortnite world. Although they’re referred to as “toys,” these items can be exceptionally helpful in getting you around the world, such as giving you the chance to craft a car or a flying machine. These are all the toy recipes you can find in LEGO Fortnite.

Toy NameIngredients
Activation Switch1 Wood
1 Blast Powder
Boom Barrel 6 Planks
3 Blast Powder
Dynamic Foundation4 Flexwood
Large Balloon2 Silk Fabric
1 Torch
1 Cord
Large Thruster3 Wooden Rods
2 Blast Powder
1 Torch
Large Wheel1 Flexwood Rods
2 Flexwood
Small Balloon1 Silk Fabric
1 Torch
1 Cord
Small Thruster1 Wooden Rod
1 Blast Powder
1 Torch
Small Wheel1 Flexwood Rod
1 Flexwood
Wooden Crate2 Copper Bars
6 Flexwood

All Village Item recipes in LEGO Fortnite

The village items are ones you can place inside the village, similar to the buildings. The main item from this set is the Village Square, which is how you create a new village in your LEGO Fortnite. These are all the village items you can craft in LEGO Fortnite.

Village ItemsIngredients
Campfire3 Wood
Garden Plot2 Soil
1 Fertilizer
Map Maker2 Granite
Village Square10 Wood
10 Granite

Author

Zack Palm