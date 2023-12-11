All LEGO Fortnite recipes

You’ll be spending your time exploring LEGO Fortnite to unlock the many mysteries hidden within your world alongside friends. There are several recipes for you to unlock as you continue playing, requiring more materials as you harvest them with higher-quality tools.
These recipes are important since they give you access to many of the tools you’ll want to use while exploring your LEGO Fortnite. There are also going to be several foods and enchantments you can use to enhance your character or your equipment. Here’s what you need to know about all recipes in LEGO Fortnite.
- What are all the recipes in LEGO Fortnite?
- All building recipes in LEGO Fortnite
- All Cooking recipes in LEGO Fortnite
- All Crafting Bench recipes in LEGO Fortnite
- All Crafting Station recipes in LEGO Fortnite
- All Decoration Recipes in LEGO Fortnite
- All Furniture Recipes in LEGO Fortnite
- All Toy Recipes in LEGO Fortnite
- All Village Item recipes in LEGO Fortnite
There are multiple recipes for you to unlock for each crafting station in LEGO Fortnite. You’re going to unlock more recipes as you progress through your world, which means grabbing any new resource, exploring every new area, and speaking to your villagers will be vital.
There are multiple pre-built buildings you can find if you’d rather use those than create your own using the blocks you can individually craft. Here’s what you need to know about all recipes for the pre-built buildings in LEGO Fortnite.
|Building Name
|Ingredients
|Bungalow
|187 Granite
59 Wood
|Detached Garage
|88 Granite
17 Wood
|Double Shack
|29 Wood
|Grand Palace
|223 Wood
219 Vines
152 Granite
91 Frostpine
|Jumbo Lodge
|218 Wood
|Lonely Lodge
|367 Wood
|Log Cabin
|83 Wood
|Log Home
|169 Wood
|Log Lookout
|7 Wood
2 Planks
|Log Shed
|41 Wood
|Log Watch Tower
|103 Wood
10 Plank
|Palace Gates
|31 Granite
19 Wood
12 Frostpines
|Palace Tower
|323 Wood
138 Granite
125 Vines
109 Frostpine
|Palace Pavilion
|31 Wood
9 Granite
|Palisade Gate
|22 Wood
|Pleasant Pavilion
|52 Granite
48 Wood
|Porch Shack
|51 Wood
|Roomy Home
|215 Granite
72 Wood
1 Knotroot
|Roomy Shack
|50 Wood
|Spacious House
|215 Granite
72 Wood
1 Knotroot
|Simple Shack
|13 Wood
|Starter Palace
|36 Vines
41 Wood
15 Granite
10 Frostpines
|Tiered Palace
|100 Vines
100 Wood
31 Granite
20 Frostpine
All Cooking recipes in LEGO Fortnite
When you’re ready to craft some food and boost your character’s resistance, make sure you’re grabbing more cooking ingredients. These are all the cooking recipes in LEGO Fortnite.
|Cooked Item
|Ingredients
|Bread
|2 Flour
2 Eggs
|Corn on the Cob
|1 Corn
|Fried Egg
|2 Eggs
|Fruit Pie
|1 Flour
1 Raspberry
3 Snowberry
3 Slap Berries
|Grilled Meat
|1 Meat
|Meat Pie
|1 Flour
1 Meat
1 Egg
|Pizza
|2 Flour
1 Meat
3 Spicy Pepper
1 Cheese
|Pumpkin Pie
|1 Flour
1 Pumpkin
|Slap Juice
|2 Slap Berry
|Slurp Juice
|2 Raspberry
2 Slurp Mushroom
|Snowberry Shake
|5 Snow Berry
1 Milk
|Spicy Burger
|1 Flour
1 Meat
1 Spicy Pepper
All Crafting Bench recipes in LEGO Fortnite
The crafting bench is the critical location where you’re going to be working upgrading many of your tools, weapons, shields, charms, and totems. These are all of the crafting bench recipes in LEGO Fortnite.
|Recipe Name
|Ingredients
|Crafting Bench Upgrade
|Arrows
|1 Wood
1 Feather
|Common
|Charm of Resilience (Rare)
|3 Wool Threads
5 Copper Bars
5 Obsidian Slabs
10 Sand Shells
|Rare
|Charm of Resilience (Epic)
|3 Heavy Wool Threads
5 Iron Bars
5 Malachite Slabs
5 Cursed Bones
|Epic
|Cool-Headed Charm (Uncommon)
|3 Silk Thread
1 Marble
3 Sand Shells
|Uncommon
|Cool-Headed Charms (Rare)
|3 Heayv Wool Threads
5 Frost Shells
1 Sand Brute Scale
3 Malachite Slabs
|Rare
|Dynamite
|4 Blast Powder
3 Knotroot Rods
|Uncommon
|Forest Axe (Common)
|5 Wood
2 Granite
|Common
|Forest Axe (Uncommon)
|3 Bones
3 Wooden Rods
|Uncommon
|Forest Axe (Rare)
|5 Cut Amber
3 Knotroot Rods
|Rare
|Forest Axe (Epic)
|3 Copper Bars
3 Knotroot Rods
|Epic
|Glider
|8 Flexwood Rods
4 Wool Fabric
6 Silk Fabric
|Rare
|Grappler
|3 Copper Bars
3 Blast Powder
10 Cords
|Rare
|Good Luck Charm (Rare)
|3 Heavy Wool Threads
5 Rough Amber
5 Rough Ruby
5 Rough Sapphire
|Rare
|Hearty Totem (Uncommon)
|3 Wool Threads
5 Cut Amber
5 Snad Shells
6 Sand Claws
|Uncommon
|Hearty Totem (Rare)
|3 Heavy Wool
3 Arctic Claws
5 Malachite Slabs
3 Brute Scales
|Rare
|Health Charm (Common)
|3 Silk Thread
3 Bone
5 Wolf Claw
|Common
|Health Charm (Uncommon)
|3 Sil Threads
1 Marble
1 Shell
|Uncommon
|Health Charm (Rare)
|3 Wool Threads
3 Cut Ambers
3 Snad Claws
3 Flexwood Rods
|Rare
|Health Charm (Epic)
|3 Heavy Wool Threads
5 Iron Bars
3 Arctic Claws
3 Brute Scales
|Epic
|Inner Fire Charm (Rare)
|3 Wool Threads
5 Cut Rubies
8 Brightcores
3 Blast Cores
|Rare
|Inner Fire Charm (Epic)
|3 Heavy Wool Threads
30 Brightcore
10 Blast Cores
1 Frost Brute Scale
|Epic
|Knight Shield (Common)
|5 Planks
1 Cord
|Common
|Knight Shield (Uncommon)
|8 Flexwood Rods
3 Cords
|Uncommon
|Knight Shield (Rare)
|15 Copper Bars
|Rare
|Knight Shield (Epic)
|25 Iron Bars
|Epic
|Longsword (Uncommon)
|5 Knotroot Rods
|Uncommon
|Longsword (Rare)
|12 Copper Bars
|Rare
|Longsword (Epic)
|12 Iron Bars
|Epic
|Pickaxe (Common)
|5 Wood
|Common
|Pickaxe (Uncommon)
|3 Knotroot Rods
3 Bones
|Uncommon
|Pickaxe (Rare)
|3 Flexwood Rods
3 Sand Claws
|Rare
|Pickaxe (Epic)
|8 Obsidian Slabs
5 Frostpine Rods
|Epic
|Recurve Crossbow (Common)
|5 Wooden Rod
1 Cord
|Common
|Recurve Crossbow (Uncommon)
|8 Knotroot Rods
1 Drawstring
|Uncommon
|Recurve Crossbow (Rare)
|8 Flexwood Rods
1 Drawstring
|Rare
|Recurve Crossbow (Epic)
|8 Frostpine Rods
3 Iron Bars
1 Drawstring
|Epic
|Regeneration Charm (Rare)
|3 Wool Threads
5 Copper Bar
3 Brute Scales
10 Rough Amber
|Rare
|Regeneration Charm (Epic)
|3 Heavy Wool
5 Cut Sapphires
5 Cursed Bones
1 Frost Brute Scale
|Epic
|Shortsword
|5 Wooden
|Common
|Shovel (Common)
|3 Wooden Rod
1 Plank
|Common
|Shovel (Uncommon)
|3 Knotroot Rods
1 Plank
|Uncommon
|Shovel (Rare)
|8 Copper Bars
|Rare
|Shovel (Epic)
|8 Iron Bars
|Epic
|Totem of the Immortal (Rare)
|3 Wool Threads
5 Cut Amber
5 Obsidian Slabs
1 Sand Brute Scales
|Rare
|Torch
|3 Wood
5 Vines
|Common
All Crafting Station recipes in LEGO Fortnite
The crafting stations are how you create, refine, and manufacture many of the items you’ll be making in your LEGO Fortnite world. These are the recipes for each crafting station in LEGO Fortnite.
|Crafting Station
|Ingredients
|Crafting Bench
|3 Wood
5 Granite
|Essence Table
|20 Flexwood
6 Cut Amber
|Gem Cutter
|20 Marble Slabs
5 Rough Amber
5 Snad Claws
3 Sand Shells
|Grain Mill
|20 Knotroot rods
20 Granite Slabs
3 Shells
|Grill
|30 Granite
|Juicer
|8 Planks
8 Marble Slabs
5 Knotroot Rods
|Loom
|9 Flexwood
8 Flexwood Rods
6 Sand Claws
|Lumber Mill
|8 Wood
15 Granite
|Metal Smelter
|15 Brightcore
35 Obsidian Slab
3 Blast Core
|Oven
|8 Brightcore
15 Copper Bars
35 Obsidian Slab
|Spinning Wheel
|8 Planks
5 Wooden Rods
5 Wood
5 Wolf Caws
|Stone Breaker
|20 Knotroot
35 Marble
All Decoration Recipes in LEGO Fortnite
Alongside any furniture you want to add to the building, there are also small decorations you can sprinkle throughout your LEGO Fortnite world. These are all the decoration recipes you can make in LEGO Fortnite.
|Decoration Item
|Ingredients
|Bathroom Mat
|4 Wool Fabric
|Block Colors – Medium
|4 Planks
|Bowl and Spoons
|2 Marble
|Cooking Utensils
|4 Copper Bars
|Court Vase – Large
|1 Marble
2 Vines
|Court Vase – Medium
|1 Marble
2 Vines
|Cozy Mat
|4 Wool Fabric
|Cozy Towel Rack
|3 Wood
1 Wooden Rod
2 Wool Fabric
|Cut a Rug
|8 Wool Fabric
|Cut a Rug – Yellow
|6 Wool Fabric
|Daisies
|1 Granite
3 Vines
|Diamond Rug
|6 Wool Fabric
|Glassware
|3 Rough Amber
|Houseplant
|1 Granite
1 Vines
|Of Minifigs and Men Series
|6 Vines
|Oil and Pan
|1 Iron Bar
Rough Amber
|Plants and Pots
|1 Granite
1 Vines
|Pottering Around
|1 Granite
1 Vines
|Pride and Peelys
|3 Vines
|Real Stories of the Imagined Order
|6 Vines
|Stack of Books
|9 Vines
|Starter Mat
|6 Wool Fabric
|Striped Rug
|6 Wool Fabric
|The Adventures of John Jones
|1 Plank
12 Vines
|The Klombo Incident
|3 Vines
|The Looper Triology
|9 Vines
|Toilet Paper Stand
|1 Wooden Rod
3 Vines
|Wavy Rug
|6 Wool Fabric
|White Cutting Board
|2 Marble
All Furniture Recipes in LEGO Fortnite
After you’ve set down a new building to turn into a home, it’s time to decorate the interior. You can do this with multiple unique furniture items, each that requires different items. These are all the furniture recipes in LEGO Fortnite.
|Furniture Item
|Ingredients
|Basic Bench – Large
|8 Wood
|Basic Bench – Small
|4 Wood
|Basic Stool
|1 Wood
2 Planks
|Basic Table
|6 Plank
6 Wood
|Bed
|10 Wood
|Black Streetlight
|3 Iron Bars
1 Brightcore
|Blocked Coffee Table
|4 Wood
|Book Nook Shelf
|1 Wood
|Cabin End Table
|1 Wood
|Charming Bed
|6 Plank
|Classic Lamp
|1 Wooden Rod
1 Brightcore
|Club Armchair
|4 Wood
2 Wool Fabric
|College Sofa
|6 Wood
6 Wool Fabric
|Cookbook Shelf
|3 Planks
|Counter Stool
|2 Wood
|Cozy Shelf
|2 Wood
|Cozy Sink
|4 Marble
|Cozy Table
|4 Wood
|Cozy Toilet
|3 Marble
7 Vines
|Cozy Tub
|8 Marble
|Drowsy Bed
|10 Wood
|Edge Bookshelf
|6 Wood
|Goth End Table
|3 Obsidian
|Gothic End Table
|2 Obsidian
|Grand Chest
|8 Frostpine
4 Iron Bars
|Green Streetlight
|3 Iron Bars
1 Brightcore
|Happy Lamper
|1 Copper Bar
1 Brightcore
|It’s Wick
|1 Vines
|Large Chest
|6 Obsidian Slabs
4 Copper Bars
|Medium Chest
|8 Knotroots
6 Marble Slabs
|Modern Chair
|2 Planks
2 Wood
|Modern Closet
|6 Planks
|Modern Dresser – Medium
|5 Planks
|Modern Dresser – Small
|3 Planks
|Modern Nightstand
|2 Wood
|Modern Standing Lamp
|1 Wooden Rod
1 Brightcore
|Modest Closet
|8 Planks
|Modest Lamp
|1 Wooden Rod
1 Brightcore
|Night Lamp
|1 Wooden Rod
1 Brightcore
|Off-the-snap Dresser
|5 Planks
|Panel Bed
|10 Wood
|Park Bench
|3 Planks
2 Wood
|Patches Armchair
|6 Wood
6 Wool Fabric
|Patches Sofa
|8 Wood
8 Wool Fabric
|Round Stool
|2 Wood
|Simple Lamp – Medium
|1 Wood
1 Brightcore
|Simple Lamp – Small
|1 Wood
1 Brightcore
|Simple Standing Lamp
|1 Wooden Rod
1 Brightcore
|Simple Toilet
|4 Marble
1 Vine
|Small Chest
|6 Planks
|Traditional End Table
|4 Wood
|Traditional-Counter – Large
|12 Wood
|Traditional-Counter – Medium
|8 Wood
|Traditional-Counter – Small
|2 Wood
|Traditional-Counter Corner
|6 Wood
|Velvet Armchair
|4 Wood
4 Wool Fabric
|Wall Exposed Bulb
|1 Copper Bar
1 Brightcore
|Wall Light
|1 Marble
1 Brightcore
|Wall Light – Round
|1 Marble
1 Brightcore
All Toy Recipes in LEGO Fortnite
There are several toy items you can create in your LEGO Fortnite world. Although they’re referred to as “toys,” these items can be exceptionally helpful in getting you around the world, such as giving you the chance to craft a car or a flying machine. These are all the toy recipes you can find in LEGO Fortnite.
|Toy Name
|Ingredients
|Activation Switch
|1 Wood
1 Blast Powder
|Boom Barrel
| 6 Planks
3 Blast Powder
|Dynamic Foundation
|4 Flexwood
|Large Balloon
|2 Silk Fabric
1 Torch
1 Cord
|Large Thruster
|3 Wooden Rods
2 Blast Powder
1 Torch
|Large Wheel
|1 Flexwood Rods
2 Flexwood
|Small Balloon
|1 Silk Fabric
1 Torch
1 Cord
|Small Thruster
|1 Wooden Rod
1 Blast Powder
1 Torch
|Small Wheel
|1 Flexwood Rod
1 Flexwood
|Wooden Crate
|2 Copper Bars
6 Flexwood
All Village Item recipes in LEGO Fortnite
The village items are ones you can place inside the village, similar to the buildings. The main item from this set is the Village Square, which is how you create a new village in your LEGO Fortnite. These are all the village items you can craft in LEGO Fortnite.
|Village Items
|Ingredients
|Campfire
|3 Wood
|Garden Plot
|2 Soil
1 Fertilizer
|Map Maker
|2 Granite
|Village Square
|10 Wood
10 Granite