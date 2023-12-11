All LEGO Fortnite recipes

You’ll be spending your time exploring LEGO Fortnite to unlock the many mysteries hidden within your world alongside friends. There are several recipes for you to unlock as you continue playing, requiring more materials as you harvest them with higher-quality tools.

These recipes are important since they give you access to many of the tools you’ll want to use while exploring your LEGO Fortnite. There are also going to be several foods and enchantments you can use to enhance your character or your equipment. Here’s what you need to know about all recipes in LEGO Fortnite.

What are all the recipes in LEGO Fortnite?

View through each crafting bench to review your recipes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are multiple recipes for you to unlock for each crafting station in LEGO Fortnite. You’re going to unlock more recipes as you progress through your world, which means grabbing any new resource, exploring every new area, and speaking to your villagers will be vital.

All building recipes in LEGO Fortnite

There are multiple pre-built buildings you can find if you’d rather use those than create your own using the blocks you can individually craft. Here’s what you need to know about all recipes for the pre-built buildings in LEGO Fortnite.

Building Name Ingredients Bungalow 187 Granite

59 Wood Detached Garage 88 Granite

17 Wood Double Shack 29 Wood Grand Palace 223 Wood

219 Vines

152 Granite

91 Frostpine Jumbo Lodge 218 Wood Lonely Lodge 367 Wood Log Cabin 83 Wood Log Home 169 Wood Log Lookout 7 Wood

2 Planks Log Shed 41 Wood Log Watch Tower 103 Wood

10 Plank Palace Gates 31 Granite

19 Wood

12 Frostpines Palace Tower 323 Wood

138 Granite

125 Vines

109 Frostpine Palace Pavilion 31 Wood

9 Granite Palisade Gate 22 Wood Pleasant Pavilion 52 Granite

48 Wood Porch Shack 51 Wood Roomy Home 215 Granite

72 Wood

1 Knotroot Roomy Shack 50 Wood Spacious House 215 Granite

72 Wood

1 Knotroot Simple Shack 13 Wood Starter Palace 36 Vines

41 Wood

15 Granite

10 Frostpines Tiered Palace 100 Vines

100 Wood

31 Granite

20 Frostpine

All Cooking recipes in LEGO Fortnite

When you’re ready to craft some food and boost your character’s resistance, make sure you’re grabbing more cooking ingredients. These are all the cooking recipes in LEGO Fortnite.

Cooked Item Ingredients Bread 2 Flour

2 Eggs Corn on the Cob 1 Corn Fried Egg 2 Eggs Fruit Pie 1 Flour

1 Raspberry

3 Snowberry

3 Slap Berries Grilled Meat 1 Meat Meat Pie 1 Flour

1 Meat

1 Egg Pizza 2 Flour

1 Meat

3 Spicy Pepper

1 Cheese Pumpkin Pie 1 Flour

1 Pumpkin Slap Juice 2 Slap Berry Slurp Juice 2 Raspberry

2 Slurp Mushroom Snowberry Shake 5 Snow Berry

1 Milk Spicy Burger 1 Flour

1 Meat

1 Spicy Pepper

All Crafting Bench recipes in LEGO Fortnite

The crafting bench is the critical location where you’re going to be working upgrading many of your tools, weapons, shields, charms, and totems. These are all of the crafting bench recipes in LEGO Fortnite.

Recipe Name Ingredients Crafting Bench Upgrade Arrows 1 Wood

1 Feather Common Charm of Resilience (Rare) 3 Wool Threads

5 Copper Bars

5 Obsidian Slabs

10 Sand Shells Rare Charm of Resilience (Epic) 3 Heavy Wool Threads

5 Iron Bars

5 Malachite Slabs

5 Cursed Bones Epic Cool-Headed Charm (Uncommon) 3 Silk Thread

1 Marble

3 Sand Shells Uncommon Cool-Headed Charms (Rare) 3 Heayv Wool Threads

5 Frost Shells

1 Sand Brute Scale

3 Malachite Slabs Rare Dynamite 4 Blast Powder

3 Knotroot Rods Uncommon Forest Axe (Common) 5 Wood

2 Granite Common Forest Axe (Uncommon) 3 Bones

3 Wooden Rods Uncommon Forest Axe (Rare) 5 Cut Amber

3 Knotroot Rods Rare Forest Axe (Epic) 3 Copper Bars

3 Knotroot Rods Epic Glider 8 Flexwood Rods

4 Wool Fabric

6 Silk Fabric Rare Grappler 3 Copper Bars

3 Blast Powder

10 Cords Rare Good Luck Charm (Rare) 3 Heavy Wool Threads

5 Rough Amber

5 Rough Ruby

5 Rough Sapphire Rare Hearty Totem (Uncommon) 3 Wool Threads

5 Cut Amber

5 Snad Shells

6 Sand Claws Uncommon Hearty Totem (Rare) 3 Heavy Wool

3 Arctic Claws

5 Malachite Slabs

3 Brute Scales Rare Health Charm (Common) 3 Silk Thread

3 Bone

5 Wolf Claw Common Health Charm (Uncommon) 3 Sil Threads

1 Marble

1 Shell Uncommon Health Charm (Rare) 3 Wool Threads

3 Cut Ambers

3 Snad Claws

3 Flexwood Rods Rare Health Charm (Epic) 3 Heavy Wool Threads

5 Iron Bars

3 Arctic Claws

3 Brute Scales Epic Inner Fire Charm (Rare) 3 Wool Threads

5 Cut Rubies

8 Brightcores

3 Blast Cores Rare Inner Fire Charm (Epic) 3 Heavy Wool Threads

30 Brightcore

10 Blast Cores

1 Frost Brute Scale Epic Knight Shield (Common) 5 Planks

1 Cord Common Knight Shield (Uncommon) 8 Flexwood Rods

3 Cords Uncommon Knight Shield (Rare) 15 Copper Bars Rare Knight Shield (Epic) 25 Iron Bars Epic Longsword (Uncommon) 5 Knotroot Rods Uncommon Longsword (Rare) 12 Copper Bars Rare Longsword (Epic) 12 Iron Bars Epic Pickaxe (Common) 5 Wood Common Pickaxe (Uncommon) 3 Knotroot Rods

3 Bones Uncommon Pickaxe (Rare) 3 Flexwood Rods

3 Sand Claws Rare Pickaxe (Epic) 8 Obsidian Slabs

5 Frostpine Rods Epic Recurve Crossbow (Common) 5 Wooden Rod

1 Cord Common Recurve Crossbow (Uncommon) 8 Knotroot Rods

1 Drawstring Uncommon Recurve Crossbow (Rare) 8 Flexwood Rods

1 Drawstring Rare Recurve Crossbow (Epic) 8 Frostpine Rods

3 Iron Bars

1 Drawstring Epic Regeneration Charm (Rare) 3 Wool Threads

5 Copper Bar

3 Brute Scales

10 Rough Amber Rare Regeneration Charm (Epic) 3 Heavy Wool

5 Cut Sapphires

5 Cursed Bones

1 Frost Brute Scale Epic Shortsword 5 Wooden Common Shovel (Common) 3 Wooden Rod

1 Plank Common Shovel (Uncommon) 3 Knotroot Rods

1 Plank Uncommon Shovel (Rare) 8 Copper Bars Rare Shovel (Epic) 8 Iron Bars Epic Totem of the Immortal (Rare) 3 Wool Threads

5 Cut Amber

5 Obsidian Slabs

1 Sand Brute Scales Rare Torch 3 Wood

5 Vines Common

All Crafting Station recipes in LEGO Fortnite

The crafting stations are how you create, refine, and manufacture many of the items you’ll be making in your LEGO Fortnite world. These are the recipes for each crafting station in LEGO Fortnite.

Crafting Station Ingredients Crafting Bench 3 Wood

5 Granite Essence Table 20 Flexwood

6 Cut Amber Gem Cutter 20 Marble Slabs

5 Rough Amber

5 Snad Claws

3 Sand Shells Grain Mill 20 Knotroot rods

20 Granite Slabs

3 Shells Grill 30 Granite Juicer 8 Planks

8 Marble Slabs

5 Knotroot Rods Loom 9 Flexwood

8 Flexwood Rods

6 Sand Claws Lumber Mill 8 Wood

15 Granite Metal Smelter 15 Brightcore

35 Obsidian Slab

3 Blast Core Oven 8 Brightcore

15 Copper Bars

35 Obsidian Slab Spinning Wheel 8 Planks

5 Wooden Rods

5 Wood

5 Wolf Caws Stone Breaker 20 Knotroot

35 Marble

All Decoration Recipes in LEGO Fortnite

Alongside any furniture you want to add to the building, there are also small decorations you can sprinkle throughout your LEGO Fortnite world. These are all the decoration recipes you can make in LEGO Fortnite.

Decoration Item Ingredients Bathroom Mat 4 Wool Fabric Block Colors – Medium 4 Planks Bowl and Spoons 2 Marble Cooking Utensils 4 Copper Bars Court Vase – Large 1 Marble

2 Vines Court Vase – Medium 1 Marble

2 Vines Cozy Mat 4 Wool Fabric Cozy Towel Rack 3 Wood

1 Wooden Rod

2 Wool Fabric Cut a Rug 8 Wool Fabric Cut a Rug – Yellow 6 Wool Fabric Daisies 1 Granite

3 Vines Diamond Rug 6 Wool Fabric Glassware 3 Rough Amber Houseplant 1 Granite

1 Vines Of Minifigs and Men Series 6 Vines Oil and Pan 1 Iron Bar

Rough Amber Plants and Pots 1 Granite

1 Vines Pottering Around 1 Granite

1 Vines Pride and Peelys 3 Vines Real Stories of the Imagined Order 6 Vines Stack of Books 9 Vines Starter Mat 6 Wool Fabric Striped Rug 6 Wool Fabric The Adventures of John Jones 1 Plank

12 Vines The Klombo Incident 3 Vines The Looper Triology 9 Vines Toilet Paper Stand 1 Wooden Rod

3 Vines Wavy Rug 6 Wool Fabric White Cutting Board 2 Marble

All Furniture Recipes in LEGO Fortnite

After you’ve set down a new building to turn into a home, it’s time to decorate the interior. You can do this with multiple unique furniture items, each that requires different items. These are all the furniture recipes in LEGO Fortnite.

Furniture Item Ingredients Basic Bench – Large 8 Wood Basic Bench – Small 4 Wood Basic Stool 1 Wood

2 Planks Basic Table 6 Plank

6 Wood Bed 10 Wood Black Streetlight 3 Iron Bars

1 Brightcore Blocked Coffee Table 4 Wood Book Nook Shelf 1 Wood Cabin End Table 1 Wood Charming Bed 6 Plank Classic Lamp 1 Wooden Rod

1 Brightcore Club Armchair 4 Wood

2 Wool Fabric College Sofa 6 Wood

6 Wool Fabric Cookbook Shelf 3 Planks Counter Stool 2 Wood Cozy Shelf 2 Wood Cozy Sink 4 Marble Cozy Table 4 Wood Cozy Toilet 3 Marble

7 Vines Cozy Tub 8 Marble Drowsy Bed 10 Wood Edge Bookshelf 6 Wood Goth End Table 3 Obsidian Gothic End Table 2 Obsidian Grand Chest 8 Frostpine

4 Iron Bars Green Streetlight 3 Iron Bars

1 Brightcore Happy Lamper 1 Copper Bar

1 Brightcore

It’s Wick 1 Vines Large Chest 6 Obsidian Slabs

4 Copper Bars Medium Chest 8 Knotroots

6 Marble Slabs Modern Chair 2 Planks

2 Wood Modern Closet 6 Planks Modern Dresser – Medium 5 Planks Modern Dresser – Small 3 Planks Modern Nightstand 2 Wood Modern Standing Lamp 1 Wooden Rod

1 Brightcore Modest Closet 8 Planks Modest Lamp 1 Wooden Rod

1 Brightcore Night Lamp 1 Wooden Rod

1 Brightcore Off-the-snap Dresser 5 Planks Panel Bed 10 Wood Park Bench 3 Planks

2 Wood Patches Armchair 6 Wood

6 Wool Fabric Patches Sofa 8 Wood

8 Wool Fabric Round Stool 2 Wood Simple Lamp – Medium 1 Wood

1 Brightcore Simple Lamp – Small 1 Wood

1 Brightcore Simple Standing Lamp 1 Wooden Rod

1 Brightcore Simple Toilet 4 Marble

1 Vine Small Chest 6 Planks Traditional End Table 4 Wood Traditional-Counter – Large 12 Wood Traditional-Counter – Medium 8 Wood Traditional-Counter – Small 2 Wood Traditional-Counter Corner 6 Wood Velvet Armchair 4 Wood

4 Wool Fabric Wall Exposed Bulb 1 Copper Bar

1 Brightcore Wall Light 1 Marble

1 Brightcore Wall Light – Round 1 Marble

1 Brightcore

All Toy Recipes in LEGO Fortnite

There are several toy items you can create in your LEGO Fortnite world. Although they’re referred to as “toys,” these items can be exceptionally helpful in getting you around the world, such as giving you the chance to craft a car or a flying machine. These are all the toy recipes you can find in LEGO Fortnite.

Toy Name Ingredients Activation Switch 1 Wood

1 Blast Powder Boom Barrel 6 Planks

3 Blast Powder Dynamic Foundation 4 Flexwood Large Balloon 2 Silk Fabric

1 Torch

1 Cord Large Thruster 3 Wooden Rods

2 Blast Powder

1 Torch Large Wheel 1 Flexwood Rods

2 Flexwood Small Balloon 1 Silk Fabric

1 Torch

1 Cord Small Thruster 1 Wooden Rod

1 Blast Powder

1 Torch Small Wheel 1 Flexwood Rod

1 Flexwood Wooden Crate 2 Copper Bars

6 Flexwood

All Village Item recipes in LEGO Fortnite

The village items are ones you can place inside the village, similar to the buildings. The main item from this set is the Village Square, which is how you create a new village in your LEGO Fortnite. These are all the village items you can craft in LEGO Fortnite.