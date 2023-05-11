Fall Guys players can now create custom maps using the Creative Construction feature introduced alongside Season Four on May 10, and there’s all sorts of maps to discover.

These custom maps explore different aspects of the game’s mechanics, and some of them use its tools in unexpected ways. In the following list, you will find maps focused on difficulty, requiring precision and speed to be completed, and others more focused on the fun side of gameplay.

In the Creative Construction mode, players can participate in fan-made Playlists. That way, they’ll be able to enter matchmaking and play a whole series in custom maps, similarly to Fall Guys‘ classic mode.

If you want to enter specific maps, however, they’ll have to be Solo or you’ll have to join a Lobby to get inside with other players.

Here are the best Creative Construction maps in Fall Guys.

The 5 best Creative Construction maps in Fall Guys

Cloud Tower Climb

Side note: I'm loving @FallGuysGame Creative! pic.twitter.com/t5Wpgtjr2d — SanchoWest (@SanchoWest) May 11, 2023

Created by: SanchoWest

Cloud Tower Climb embodies the “Fall” part in Fall Guys. It features clever stacking of platforms to create a high tower that players must climb.

There are several routes to get to the top, some of them riskier but also more efficient than others. It will make you feel like you’re in a platforming game, and it’s genius. This map can be played solo, but can also feature up to 12 players.

Tower Trouble

Screengrab via CurlyGiraffe

Map code: 8794-2106-3211

Created by: CurlyGiraffe

This map is like embarking on a whole journey. It features two phases, one where you’ll have to climb a tower and the other where you progress through the platforms in the map’s upper level. Fortunately, you’ll get a checkpoint when reaching the upper level.

It’s a wise use of resources, since the number of assets available in one match is limited. You can play with up to 40 players in the map, which is the maximum capacity in custom maps.

Digital Deathrun

digital deathrun. tag me if u beat it lol

code: 4287-2817-3173 #fallguys pic.twitter.com/o87EJqZOhd — Mastar (@MastarDraws) May 10, 2023

Map code: 4287-2817-3173

Created by: Mastar

This is certainly one of the hardest maps in this list. Fall Guys players will record plenty of attempts before succeeding in reaching its finish line.

It’s very difficult when playing solo, and even more so when you have to compete against other players, who can change your trajectory and make you fall. This map is not for casual players, but if you’re looking for a challenge, it’s a strong candidate.

Real Fake Doors

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mediatonic

Map code: 0887-4476-3452

Created by: AndrewLGN

This is a simple, yet intriguing map created by a Reddit user. It’s a clever use of Fake Doors, where players will have to sometimes step on them, and sometimes run into them like they do in classic modes. It can be challenging, especially in low-populated lobbies, but it’s also a lot of fun.

Solo Full-Tilt Rage

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mediatonic

Map code: 6444-4459-5271

Created by: SanchoWest

This map is made for speedrun addicts and tryharders. It’s quite challenging to complete, as the slightest mistake will send you to your doom and require you to start from scratch.

It doesn’t feature any checkpoint and when you’re bumped by the rolls, you can’t control your trajectory to try a save. It’s difficult, but also fun to try out, and is a demonstration of how game tools can be used in crafty ways. This map can only be played solo.

If you don’t want to look for specific maps but would rather jump into the unknown, you can play in the Creative Construction Playlist, which includes several successive rounds to pass until a winner is decided, similar to normal mode.

The maps inside the playlist are all designed by the developer at the time of writing, but fan-made maps are likely to be added in the future.

