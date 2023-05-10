Fall Guys finally adds creative fan-requested feature with season 4 launch

Much is changing with the launch of Fall Guys season four, Creative Construction, which went live earlier today. As the name suggests, players are finally being handed the keys to the car and have gained access to a “comprehensive and full-featured level editor” so they can start making their own rounds.

Fall Guys Creative will put the same tools used by developer Mediatonic into the hands of the players. During season four, players will be able to create their own race rounds “with either an Original or Digital theme” and can place different platforms and obstacles between the start and finish round. This same Creative mode was used to create 50 new rounds that will be released across the entire season.

After creating and completing a level, provided you complete a test run that proves it can be run and finished, you’ll be able to share the show with your friends or followers using a unique 16-digit share code. You can also use this code during custom shows, which are up to 40-player private lobbies.

But long term, these player-made creative rounds aren’t going to be limited to just you and your friends. Mediatonic has said the long-term plan is to feature specific player-made rounds in the main show selector, but it wanted to give enough “time for everyone to get used to the level editor tools” as well as a runway to squash bugs before featuring rounds. The devs are “aiming for player-made Rounds to appear in the Show Selector in the months following launch.”

To see what the Creative mode is capable of already, 20 of the promised 50 new rounds made with the creative tools are already available in the solos playlist with the launch of season four today. Mediatonic has also created specific Creative rooms in its official Discord for players to bounce ideas off each other.