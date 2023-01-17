Call of Duty, FIFA 23, and Fall Guys dominate the PlayStation top downloads charts for 2022

With 2022 all wrapped up, the releases of both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 dominated the download charts for paid and free-to-play games for PS5 and PS4 worldwide, according to the “PlayStation Store’s top downloads of 2022” blog post.

While CoD didn’t achieve full domination by locking down the No. 1 spot on each and every list, its presence at the top of each list (except for VR games) is indicative of how massive the franchise still is.

The year’s biggest games fought it out for the top spot in the PlayStation Store Downloads Charts of 2022.



Modern Warfare 2 was the most downloaded purchasable game in the U.S. and Canada for both PS4 and PS5. In Europe, it was the second most downloaded on PS5 behind FIFA 23, and the third most downloaded on PS4 behind FIFA 23 and Grand Theft Auto V. FIFA 23 was the seventh and 10th most downloaded game in the U.S. and Canada for PS5 and PS4, respectively.

CoD also achieved a top-three spot in the free-to-play charts for both PS5 and PS4 in both U.S./Canada and EU, although Fall Guys was the most downloaded free-to-play game in both regions. Fortnite, MultiVersus, and Overwatch 2 were among some of the most popular free-to-play games from last year.

But it wasn’t just a year dominated by multiplayer titles. On PS5, both God of War Ragnarök and Elden Ring were among the top four in downloads on PS5.

Interestingly, one of the top PS4 downloads of the year in Minecraft (top four in both regions) was completely absent from the entire PS5 list, as there is no official Minecraft release on the PS5. The PS4 version of Minecraft is playable on PS5, but some features available on PS4 are absent.