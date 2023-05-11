Twitch streamer’s Fall Guys creation draws praise from critically acclaimed level designer

Creative Construction joined Fall Guys alongside season four’s launch on May 10, and one fan-made creation has already caught the attention of a developer for its ingenuity.

The map was designed by Twitch content creator SanchoWest. It’s very straightforward in appearance but looks surprisingly challenging to complete.

The map is one long path of bumpers with swinging spiked rolls and players must keep a flawless sense of timing not to be yeeted into oblivion and have to start over.

Nice lead in to the level, nice middle map complication, nice twist on the mechanic at the end, nice crescendo with the required dive over the finish line.



10/10 GG good level — Michael Barclay (@MotleyGrue) May 10, 2023

Naughty Dog’s level designer Michael Barclay praised the streamer’s creation, giving it a 10/10 score. “Nice lead in to the level, nice middle map complication, nice twist on the mechanic at the end, nice crescendo with the required dive over the finish line,” he said on Twitter.

The developer worked has games like Uncharted, Crysis, and The Last of Us. He was wholeheartedly thanked by the content creator, who already shared four Creative Construction-made maps with smart use of Fall Guys‘ tools to create a fresh gameplay experience, such as a tower inspired by platforming mechanics.

The code for the bumper path map, fittingly called the Solo Full Tilt Rage, is 6444-4459-5271. Meanwhile, players can explore the new content added to Fall Guys with season four, including a new Fame Pass system.

