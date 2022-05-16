What platforms is Fall Guys available on?

Fall Guys burst into the gaming scene in 2020 with its entertaining mini-games and unique art style, giving PC and PlayStation players a fun new way to compete against friends and online opponents. Players on other consoles have patiently waited for a chance to join the action. And now, the wait is finally almost over.

Fall Guys is currently available on PC and PlayStation, but it’s coming to multiple new platforms soon. On June 21, Fall Guys is coming to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and the Epic Games Store, giving players multiple new ways to enjoy the game. Don’t worry about losing any progress, either. Fall Guys will include cross-play and cross-progression, meaning veterans can continue grinding their accounts on new platforms.

Existing Fall Guys players can enjoy the Legacy Pack, which includes new cosmetic items alongside the first season pass for free. The new season pass is a premium progression pass that can be bought with the in-game currency Show-Bucks for extra goodies. The free progression path will still be available, so don’t feel pressured to buy the premium version.

Season One: Free For All is also releasing alongside the new supported platforms, meaning all players will have a lot of content to enjoy together. Friends who have different consoles or platforms will no longer be an issue, so mark your calendar for the exciting update.

Fall Guys will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on June 21.