How to make Weed in Infinite Craft

Yep, you can do that.
Published: Feb 27, 2024 08:29 am
How to make Weed in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Infinite Craft has no rules when it comes to crafting things, so if you’re wondering whether you can grow some Weed within this AI-driven canvas, you definitely can. In fact, it’s one of the easiest elements discover in the game. Here’s how to make Weed in Infinite Craft.

How to craft Weed in Infinite Craft

There are multiple ways to make Weed in Infinite Craft. While I combined Dandelion and Plant to get Weed, you can also combine Poison, Prison Break, Hate, and Evil with Plant to get Weed. That said, the Dandelion route is the fastest way to make the element—here’s how to go about it. 

Weed recipe in Infinite Craft
How to make Weed. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Ingredient one+Ingredient two=Result
Earth+Water=Plant
Plant+Wind=Dandelion
Dandelion+Plant=Weed

That’s it. Now that you have Weed in your element inventory, let your creativity churn out some quirky combos using Weed in Infinite Craft

But, if you’re looking for a more challenging and complex route to discover Weed in Infinite Craft, I suggest trying the Prison Break method instead. Here are the steps you need to follow.

Ingredient one+Ingredient two=Result
Water+Water=Lake
Earth+Wind=Dust
Water+Wind=Wave
Wave+Wave=Tsunami
Dust+Water=Mud
Mud+Fire=Brick
Lake+Water=Ocean
Earth+Water=Plant
Ocean+Ocean=Sea
Earth+Fire=Lava
Sea+Lava=Stone
Ocean+Stone=Island
Island+Brick=Prison
Prison+Tsunami=Prison Break
Plant+Prison Break=Weed

It might be a longer process, but it sounds like an apt recipe to discover Weed. 

Best Weed combinations in Infinite Craft

Now for the best part—you can combine Weed with different elements you’ve discovered already to create new, interesting stuff. Here’s what I found. 

Ingredient one+Ingredient two=Result
Weed+Water=Bong
Weed+Bong=Stoner
Weed+Wind=Kite
Weed+Rain=Marijuana
Weed+Plant=Pot
Weed+Priest=Rastafarian
Weed+Brick=Joint
WeedStar Wars=Chewbacca

Of course, you can make a lot of other thngs using Weed in Infinite Craft, so don’t limit yourself. You can also check out our list of Infinite Craft recipes and combos to discover items beyond Weed. 

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT.