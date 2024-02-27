Infinite Craft has no rules when it comes to crafting things, so if you’re wondering whether you can grow some Weed within this AI-driven canvas, you definitely can. In fact, it’s one of the easiest elements discover in the game. Here’s how to make Weed in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to craft Weed in Infinite Craft

There are multiple ways to make Weed in Infinite Craft. While I combined Dandelion and Plant to get Weed, you can also combine Poison, Prison Break, Hate, and Evil with Plant to get Weed. That said, the Dandelion route is the fastest way to make the element—here’s how to go about it.

How to make Weed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ingredient one + Ingredient two = Result Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Wind = Dandelion Dandelion + Plant = Weed

That’s it. Now that you have Weed in your element inventory, let your creativity churn out some quirky combos using Weed in Infinite Craft.

But, if you’re looking for a more challenging and complex route to discover Weed in Infinite Craft, I suggest trying the Prison Break method instead. Here are the steps you need to follow.

Ingredient one + Ingredient two = Result Water + Water = Lake Earth + Wind = Dust Water + Wind = Wave Wave + Wave = Tsunami Dust + Water = Mud Mud + Fire = Brick Lake + Water = Ocean Earth + Water = Plant Ocean + Ocean = Sea Earth + Fire = Lava Sea + Lava = Stone Ocean + Stone = Island Island + Brick = Prison Prison + Tsunami = Prison Break Plant + Prison Break = Weed

It might be a longer process, but it sounds like an apt recipe to discover Weed.

Best Weed combinations in Infinite Craft

Now for the best part—you can combine Weed with different elements you’ve discovered already to create new, interesting stuff. Here’s what I found.

Ingredient one + Ingredient two = Result Weed + Water = Bong Weed + Bong = Stoner Weed + Wind = Kite Weed + Rain = Marijuana Weed + Plant = Pot Weed + Priest = Rastafarian Weed + Brick = Joint Weed + Star Wars = Chewbacca

Of course, you can make a lot of other thngs using Weed in Infinite Craft, so don’t limit yourself. You can also check out our list of Infinite Craft recipes and combos to discover items beyond Weed.