How to make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft

Is the game itself possible to craft?
Joey Carr
Published: Feb 26, 2024
The recipe for Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft
There are a nearly endless amount of words and phrases you can craft in Infinite Craft, but what happens if we try to engage in a little inception in the viral game? Is it possible to make the term “Infinite Craft” in Infinite Craft?

You can make dozens of other game titles, including Minecraft and Roblox, so why not try and craft the game you’re playing? Below, you can see the full recipe to craft Infinite Craft.

Crafting Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft

The recipe for Infinite Craft relies on combining “Minecraft” with the word “Infinite,” which makes sense. However, reaching both of those terms takes some time, so read the full crafting recipe for both Minecraft and Infinite below.

Crafting Infinite

First up, let’s get to the word “Infinite,” which requires a decent amount of steps to reach, as you can see:

The recipe for Infinite in Infinite Craft
The recipe for Infinite in Infinite Craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Plant + Plant = Tree
  • Tree + Tree = Forest
  • Forest + Forest = Jungle
  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Lava + Water = Stone
  • Stone + Wind = Sand
  • Fire + Sand = Glass
  • Fire + Wind = Smoke
  • Glass + Smoke = Mirror
  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Fire = Ash
  • Ash + Fire = Phoenix
  • Water + Dust = Mud
  • Mud + Phoenix = Bird
  • Jungle + Bird = Parrot
  • Earth + Earth = Mountain
  • Mirror + Mountain = Echo
  • Echo + Parrot = Repeat
  • Repeat + Repeat = Loop
  • Loop + Repeat = Infinite

Once you have Infinite crafted, set it to the side and you can start working on Minecraft.

Crafting Minecraft

There are several different ways to go about crafting Minecraft in Infinite Craft, but the easiest way is by combining “Planet” and “Sandbox.” You can see the full crafting recipe below:

  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Fire + Steam = Engine
  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Lava + Water = Stone
  • Stone + Wind = Sand
  • Engine + Sand = Sandbox
  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust+ Earth= Planet
  • Planet + Sandbox = Minecraft

Finally, once you have Minecraft and Infinite, combine them to craft Infinite Craft. The term has a galaxy icon next to it and can be used to create the subreddit for Infinite Craft too, but that’s a crafting guide for a different day.

Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a full-time writer for multiple esports and gaming websites. He has 6+ years of experience covering esports and traditional sporting events, including DreamHack Atlanta, Call of Duty Championships 2017, and Super Bowl 53.