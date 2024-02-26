How to make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft

There are a nearly endless amount of words and phrases you can craft in Infinite Craft, but what happens if we try to engage in a little inception in the viral game? Is it possible to make the term “Infinite Craft” in Infinite Craft?

Recommended Videos

You can make dozens of other game titles, including Minecraft and Roblox, so why not try and craft the game you’re playing? Below, you can see the full recipe to craft Infinite Craft.

Crafting Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft

The recipe for Infinite Craft relies on combining “Minecraft” with the word “Infinite,” which makes sense. However, reaching both of those terms takes some time, so read the full crafting recipe for both Minecraft and Infinite below.

Crafting Infinite

First up, let’s get to the word “Infinite,” which requires a decent amount of steps to reach, as you can see:

The recipe for Infinite in Infinite Craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Tree = Forest

Forest + Forest = Jungle

Earth + Fire = Lava

Lava + Water = Stone

Stone + Wind = Sand

Fire + Sand = Glass

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Glass + Smoke = Mirror

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Fire = Ash

Ash + Fire = Phoenix

Water + Dust = Mud

Mud + Phoenix = Bird

Jungle + Bird = Parrot

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Mirror + Mountain = Echo

Echo + Parrot = Repeat

Repeat + Repeat = Loop

Loop + Repeat = Infinite

Once you have Infinite crafted, set it to the side and you can start working on Minecraft.

Crafting Minecraft

There are several different ways to go about crafting Minecraft in Infinite Craft, but the easiest way is by combining “Planet” and “Sandbox.” You can see the full crafting recipe below:

Fire + Water = Steam

Fire + Steam = Engine

Earth + Fire = Lava

Lava + Water = Stone

Stone + Wind = Sand

Engine + Sand = Sandbox

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust+ Earth= Planet

Planet + Sandbox = Minecraft

Finally, once you have Minecraft and Infinite, combine them to craft Infinite Craft. The term has a galaxy icon next to it and can be used to create the subreddit for Infinite Craft too, but that’s a crafting guide for a different day.