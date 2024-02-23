How to make Roblox in Infinite Craft

It’s always fun to see other game titles in Infinite Craft, and you’re able to craft Roblox in several different ways. While some of these crafting recipes are quite convoluted, there are a couple that include other game titles and aren’t nearly as time-consuming to craft.

The simplest way to make Roblox in Infinite Craft is by combining Fortnite + Program. Both of these recipes aren’t too long and only take a minute or two to craft. I’ll also include some alternate crafting recipes for Roblox in the guide below, but I’ll primarily lay out how to make Fortnite and Program so you can craft Roblox with ease.

How to craft Fortnite in Infinite Craft

We already have a dedicated guide on how to craft Fortnite in Infinite Craft, but you can also see the easiest crafting recipe for it below, which only includes 14 steps:

Fire + Water = Steam

Fire + Steam = Engine

Engine + Engine = Rocket

Rocket + Rocket = Satellite

Engine + Steam = Train

Rocket + Train = Bullet Train

Bullet Train + Satellite = Internet

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Smoke + Smoke = Cloud

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Water = Mud

Fire + Mud = Brick

Brick + Cloud = Castle

Castle + Internet = Fortnite

How to craft Program in Infinite Craft

The steps to craft Roblox in Infinite Craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Moving on, you now want to craft Program, which only requires 12 steps. Most of the steps in the recipe use the default elements you’re given in Infinite Craft, so there’s no extraneous crafting required.

Fire + Water = Steam

Fire + Steam = Engine

Engine + Steam = Train

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Fire + Planet = Sun

Fire + Sun = Solar

Planet + Solar = System

Fire + System = Computer

Computer + System = Software

Software + Train = Program

How to craft Roblox in Infinite Craft

And finally, when you’re left with Fortnite and Program, you can combine them to make Roblox. Some alternative ways to craft Roblox are:

Minecraft + Pay2Win = Roblox

Creepypasta + Robloxia = Roblox

Among Us + Robloxia = Roblox

Athlete + Robloxian = Roblox

If you’re wondering how to make another game like Minecraft, you can also check out our previous guide on that recipe in Infinite Craft.