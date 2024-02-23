Do you like Fortnite so much that you’re thinking about it even when you’re playing a completely different game? Then I’ve got the thing for you because I know how to make Fortnite in Infinite Craft.

The beautiful thing about Infinite Craft is the ability to make anything your heart desires—as long as you can figure out the game’s thinking. That’s easier said than done, leaving many (myself included) confused and frustrated when trying to create a specific item.

If you’re trying to make popular battle royale Fortnite but can’t figure out the path to get there, don’t panic, as I’ve got the recipe for you.

How to make Fortnite in Infinite Craft, explained

There are 14 total steps to making Fortnite in Infinite Craft, where you’ll need to go from Fire and Water to Satellites and Castles. We’ve mapped out the full recipe below, including every combination you need to make to get there.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Fire + Water = Steam Steam + Fire = Engine Engine + Steam = Train Engine + Engine = Rocket Train + Rocket = Bullet Train Rocket + Rocket = Satellite Satellite + Bullet Train = Internet Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Water = Mud Mud + Fire = Brick Fire + Wind = Smoke Smoke + Smoke = Cloud Cloud + Brick = Castle Internet + Castle = Fortnite

In the end, the path makes a lot of sense. Fortnite players have spent years building protection from enemies, sort of like their own little castle in the middle of a raging battlefield. Mix that with the internet, and it’s no surprise that Fortnite is the answer.

Infinite Craft recipes that Fortnite can be used in

Now that you have made Fortnite, that obvious question is what you can do with it. Well, to save you some time, I’ve mixed Fortnite with a bunch of other ingredients to see what it makes.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Fortnite + Meteorite = Asteroid Fortnite + Coffee = Sleep Fortnite + Big Bang = Epic Games Fortnite + Bubble = Bubblegum Fortnite + President = Trump Fortnite + Sleep = Dream Fortnite + Internet = Money Fortnite + Rocket = Launch Fortnite + Snot = Snotty King Fortnite + Trump = Fortrump Fortnite + Slime = Slurp Fortnite + Cheese = Cheat Fortnite + Crash = Crash Bandicoot Fortnite + Forest = Trees Fortnite + Fire = Flame Fortnite + Pizza = Pizza Party Fortnite + Earth = Battle Bus Fortnite + Stone = Fort Fortnite + Vacation = Fortnation

There are plenty of other combinations out there, just waiting for you to find them. Get out there and get mixing, or use our guide to every Infinite Craft recipe to give you a hand.