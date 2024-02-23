Category:
How to make Fortnite in Infinite Craft

Time to get a Victory Royale.
Published: Feb 23, 2024 06:06 am
The white Infinite Craft screen, showing Fortnite surrounded by related topics including Battle Bus and Epic Games.
Screenshot via Dot Esports

Do you like Fortnite so much that you’re thinking about it even when you’re playing a completely different game? Then I’ve got the thing for you because I know how to make Fortnite in Infinite Craft.

The beautiful thing about Infinite Craft is the ability to make anything your heart desires—as long as you can figure out the game’s thinking. That’s easier said than done, leaving many (myself included) confused and frustrated when trying to create a specific item.

If you’re trying to make popular battle royale Fortnite but can’t figure out the path to get there, don’t panic, as I’ve got the recipe for you.

How to make Fortnite in Infinite Craft, explained

There are 14 total steps to making Fortnite in Infinite Craft, where you’ll need to go from Fire and Water to Satellites and Castles. We’ve mapped out the full recipe below, including every combination you need to make to get there. 

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Fire+Water=Steam
Steam+Fire=Engine
Engine+Steam=Train
Engine+Engine=Rocket
Train+Rocket=Bullet Train
Rocket+Rocket=Satellite
Satellite+Bullet Train=Internet
Earth+Wind=Dust
Dust+Water=Mud
Mud+Fire=Brick
Fire+Wind=Smoke
Smoke+Smoke=Cloud
Cloud+Brick=Castle
Internet+Castle=Fortnite
A screenshot of Infinite Craft, showing the steps required to create Fortnite, including items like Internet and Castle.
Here’s a visual aid to help you make Fortnite. Screenshot via Dot Esports

In the end, the path makes a lot of sense. Fortnite players have spent years building protection from enemies, sort of like their own little castle in the middle of a raging battlefield. Mix that with the internet, and it’s no surprise that Fortnite is the answer.

Infinite Craft recipes that Fortnite can be used in

Now that you have made Fortnite, that obvious question is what you can do with it. Well, to save you some time, I’ve mixed Fortnite with a bunch of other ingredients to see what it makes.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Fortnite+Meteorite=Asteroid
Fortnite+Coffee=Sleep
Fortnite+Big Bang=Epic Games
Fortnite+Bubble=Bubblegum
Fortnite+President=Trump
Fortnite+Sleep=Dream
Fortnite+Internet=Money
Fortnite+Rocket=Launch
Fortnite+Snot=Snotty King
Fortnite+Trump=Fortrump
Fortnite+Slime=Slurp
Fortnite+Cheese=Cheat
Fortnite+Crash=Crash Bandicoot
Fortnite+Forest=Trees
Fortnite+Fire=Flame
Fortnite+Pizza=Pizza Party
Fortnite+Earth=Battle Bus
Fortnite+Stone=Fort
Fortnite+Vacation=Fortnation

There are plenty of other combinations out there, just waiting for you to find them. Get out there and get mixing, or use our guide to every Infinite Craft recipe to give you a hand.

