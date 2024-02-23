It’s hard to imagine a world without the Internet—there’d be no online games, no YouTube, and no guides to help you solve puzzles in browser-based crafting games. Luckily, though, that’s not the case, and you can even make the Internet in Infinite Craft.
You can make almost anything in Infinite Craft—Time, Infinity, and even your Bro. You have complete freedom and can take your crafts in any direction you like. If you want to be a completionist, go for it, but bear in mind there are over 200,000 recipes right now, and more could be added or discovered in the future. Making the Internet is especially important because it unlocks a ton of other recipes, so here’s how to make Internet in Infinite Craft.
Internet recipe in Infinite Craft
Making the Internet is far from a simple task in Infinite Craft. There are 51 steps in total, but you can skip any if you already have the recipe. By now, you should have plenty of recipes unlocked if you’re playing the game.
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Planet + Wind = Storm
- Water + Water = Lake
- Storm + Tea = Tempest
- Planet + Steam = Steampunk
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
- Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
- Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship
- Ocean + Ocean = Sea
- Dust + Volcano = Ash
- Airship + Lava = Dragon
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Lava + Sea = Stone
- Ash + Dust = Cinder
- Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly
- Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
- Dust + Water = Mud
- Cinder + Stone = Glass
- Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy
- Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
- Fire + Glass = Lens
- Earth + Tea = Teapot
- Fairy + Plant = Flower
- Dust + Plant = Pollen
- Water + Wind = Wave
- Lens + Swamp = Microscope
- Swamp + Teapot = Witch
- Flower + Plant = Garden
- Ash + Pollen = Cough
- Microscope + Wave = Radio
- Garden + Witch = Poison
- Cough + Plant = Medicine
- Radio + Radio = Radio Tower
- Poison + Stone = Snake
- Medicine + Water = Potion
- Fire + Steam = Engine
- Radio Tower + Water = Radio Waves
- Snake + Steam = Train
- Engine + Potion = Rocket
- Earth + Radio Waves = Satellite
- Rocket + Train = Bullet Train
- Bullet Train + Satellite = Internet
Remember, there are other ways to go about making the Internet, and you can go down any route you like. This method is the one that worked for me.
What can you make with Internet in Infinite Craft?
When you make the Internet in Infinite Craft, I recommend you spawn a couple of cards and start playing around with them to see what else you can make. Here are the most interesting finds I discovered:
- Flower + Internet = Social Media
- Internet + Music = Spotify
- Rap + Internet = Meme
- Witch + Internet = Hacker
- Monster + Internet = Troll
- Dance + Internet = TikTok