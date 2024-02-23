It’s hard to imagine a world without the Internet—there’d be no online games, no YouTube, and no guides to help you solve puzzles in browser-based crafting games. Luckily, though, that’s not the case, and you can even make the Internet in Infinite Craft.

You can make almost anything in Infinite Craft—Time, Infinity, and even your Bro. You have complete freedom and can take your crafts in any direction you like. If you want to be a completionist, go for it, but bear in mind there are over 200,000 recipes right now, and more could be added or discovered in the future. Making the Internet is especially important because it unlocks a ton of other recipes, so here’s how to make Internet in Infinite Craft.

Internet recipe in Infinite Craft

Making the Internet is far from a simple task in Infinite Craft. There are 51 steps in total, but you can skip any if you already have the recipe. By now, you should have plenty of recipes unlocked if you’re playing the game.

These are the most important elements to make the Internet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Earth + Wind = Dust Fire + Water = Steam Earth + Water = Plant Dust + Earth = Planet Plant + Steam = Tea Planet + Wind = Storm Water + Water = Lake Storm + Tea = Tempest Planet + Steam = Steampunk Lake + Water = Ocean Tea + Tempest = Typhoon Earth + Fire = Lava Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate Lava + Typhoon = Volcano Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship Ocean + Ocean = Sea Dust + Volcano = Ash Airship + Lava = Dragon Plant + Wind = Dandelion Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant Fire + Wind = Smoke Lava + Sea = Stone Ash + Dust = Cinder Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree Dust + Water = Mud Cinder + Stone = Glass Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp Fire + Glass = Lens Earth + Tea = Teapot Fairy + Plant = Flower Dust + Plant = Pollen Water + Wind = Wave Lens + Swamp = Microscope Swamp + Teapot = Witch Flower + Plant = Garden Ash + Pollen = Cough Microscope + Wave = Radio Garden + Witch = Poison Cough + Plant = Medicine Radio + Radio = Radio Tower Poison + Stone = Snake Medicine + Water = Potion Fire + Steam = Engine Radio Tower + Water = Radio Waves Snake + Steam = Train Engine + Potion = Rocket Earth + Radio Waves = Satellite Rocket + Train = Bullet Train Bullet Train + Satellite = Internet

Remember, there are other ways to go about making the Internet, and you can go down any route you like. This method is the one that worked for me.

What can you make with Internet in Infinite Craft?

When you make the Internet in Infinite Craft, I recommend you spawn a couple of cards and start playing around with them to see what else you can make. Here are the most interesting finds I discovered: