Category:
General

How to make Internet in Infinite Craft

Start the era of Internet in Infinite Craft.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 05:02 am
Internet element in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s hard to imagine a world without the Internet—there’d be no online games, no YouTube, and no guides to help you solve puzzles in browser-based crafting games. Luckily, though, that’s not the case, and you can even make the Internet in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

You can make almost anything in Infinite CraftTime, Infinity, and even your Bro. You have complete freedom and can take your crafts in any direction you like. If you want to be a completionist, go for it, but bear in mind there are over 200,000 recipes right now, and more could be added or discovered in the future. Making the Internet is especially important because it unlocks a ton of other recipes, so here’s how to make Internet in Infinite Craft

Internet recipe in Infinite Craft

Making the Internet is far from a simple task in Infinite Craft. There are 51 steps in total, but you can skip any if you already have the recipe. By now, you should have plenty of recipes unlocked if you’re playing the game. 

Most important items to create Internet in Infinite Craft
These are the most important elements to make the Internet. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Earth + Wind = Dust
  2. Fire + Water = Steam
  3. Earth + Water = Plant
  4. Dust + Earth = Planet
  5. Plant + Steam = Tea
  6. Planet + Wind = Storm
  7. Water + Water = Lake
  8. Storm + Tea = Tempest
  9. Planet + Steam = Steampunk
  10. Lake + Water = Ocean
  11. Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
  12. Earth + Fire = Lava
  13. Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
  14. Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
  15. Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship
  16. Ocean + Ocean = Sea
  17. Dust + Volcano = Ash
  18. Airship + Lava = Dragon
  19. Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  20. Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
  21. Fire + Wind = Smoke
  22. Lava + Sea = Stone
  23. Ash + Dust = Cinder
  24. Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly
  25. Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
  26. Dust + Water = Mud
  27. Cinder + Stone = Glass
  28. Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy
  29. Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
  30. Fire + Glass = Lens
  31. Earth + Tea = Teapot
  32. Fairy + Plant = Flower
  33. Dust + Plant = Pollen
  34. Water + Wind = Wave
  35. Lens + Swamp = Microscope
  36. Swamp + Teapot = Witch
  37. Flower + Plant = Garden
  38. Ash + Pollen = Cough
  39. Microscope + Wave = Radio
  40. Garden + Witch = Poison
  41. Cough + Plant = Medicine
  42. Radio + Radio = Radio Tower
  43. Poison + Stone = Snake
  44. Medicine + Water = Potion
  45. Fire + Steam = Engine
  46. Radio Tower + Water = Radio Waves
  47. Snake + Steam = Train
  48. Engine + Potion = Rocket
  49. Earth + Radio Waves = Satellite
  50. Rocket + Train = Bullet Train
  51. Bullet Train + Satellite = Internet

Remember, there are other ways to go about making the Internet, and you can go down any route you like. This method is the one that worked for me.

What can you make with Internet in Infinite Craft?

When you make the Internet in Infinite Craft, I recommend you spawn a couple of cards and start playing around with them to see what else you can make. Here are the most interesting finds I discovered:

  • Flower + Internet = Social Media
  • Internet + Music = Spotify
  • Rap + Internet = Meme
  • Witch + Internet = Hacker
  • Monster + Internet = Troll
  • Dance + Internet = TikTok
related content
Read Article How to make Asia in Infinite Craft
asia element in infinite craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Asia in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make Opposite in Infinite Craft
A fire fist and a water fist and clashing
Category:
General
General
How to make Opposite in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make Flower in Infinite Craft
Flower in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Flower in Infinite Craft
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Asia in Infinite Craft
asia element in infinite craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Asia in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make Opposite in Infinite Craft
A fire fist and a water fist and clashing
Category:
General
General
How to make Opposite in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make Flower in Infinite Craft
Flower in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Flower in Infinite Craft
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 23, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.