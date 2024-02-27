The computer is an amazing invention that allows you to write and work, listen to music, and, of course, play games such as Infinite Craft. Here’s how to make Computer in Infinite Craft.
Computer recipe in Infinite Craft
The easiest way to get Computer in Infinite Craft is to combine Time and Chip. But it isn’t easy to get these elements. In fact, it will take you 42 steps (if you start with beginner elements) to make it. If you’ve been playing Infinite Craft a while now, you can skip the first couple steps because you probably have these elements unlocked. I normally start from the last recipe and make my way back up to the top. This drastically speeds up the process.
Here’s a step-by-step guide how to make Computer in Infinite Craft:
|Ingredient One
|Ingredient Two
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dust
|Fire
|+
|Water
|=
|Steam
|Dust
|+
|Earth
|=
|Planet
|Water
|+
|Water
|=
|Lake
|Earth
|+
|Water
|=
|Plant
|Planet
|+
|Steam
|=
|Steampunk
|Lake
|+
|Water
|=
|Ocean
|Plant
|+
|Steam
|=
|Tea
|Planet
|+
|Wind
|=
|Storm
|
|Ocean
|+
|Steampunk
|=
|Steampunk Pirate
|Storm
|+
|Tea
|=
|Tempest
|Plant
|+
|Steampunk Pirate
|=
|Steampunk Plant
|Fire
|+
|Wind
|=
|Smoke
|Tea
|+
|Tempest
|=
|Typhoon
|Earth
|+
|Fire
|=
|Lava
|Smoke
|+
|Steampunk Plant
|=
|Steampunk Tree
|Dust
|+
|Water
|=
|Mud
|Lava
|+
|Typhoon
|=
|Volcano
|Mud
|+
|Steampunk Tree
|=
|Swamp
|
|Dust
|+
|Plant
|=
|Pollen
|Ocean
|+
|Ocean
|=
|Sea
|Dust
|+
|Volcano
|=
|Ash
|Plant
|+
|Swamp
|=
|Venus Flytrap
|Ocean
|+
|Pollen
|=
|Coral
|Lava
|+
|Sea
|=
|Stone
|Ash
|+
|Dust
|=
|Cinder
|Coral
|+
|Venus Flytrap
|=
|Coral Reef
|Dust
|+
|Mud
|=
|Clay
|Cinder
|+
|Stone
|=
|Glass
|
|Coral Reef
|+
|Steam
|=
|Fish
|Clay
|+
|Pollen
|=
|Pot
|Glass
|+
|Lake
|=
|Mirror
|Fish
|+
|Lake
|=
|Fishing
|Mirror
|+
|Pot
|=
|Potato
|Fishing
|+
|Wind
|=
|Kite
|Steam
|+
|Steampunk Pirate
|=
|Steampunk Pirate Ship
|Kite
|+
|Potato
|=
|Potato Chip
|Steampunk Pirate Ship
|+
|Stone
|=
|Stonehenge
|Earth
|+
|Potato Chip
|=
|Pringle
|Steam
|+
|Stonehenge
|=
|Time
|Pringle
|+
|Steam
|=
|Chip
|Chip
|+
|Time
|=
|Computer
If you see any items you haven’t unlocked, but want to, I recommend you check out our guide on all recipes in Infinite Craft.
What can you make with Computer in Infinite Craft?
You can combine Computer with a ton of different items in Infinite Craft to find new combinations. There’s even a chance you’ll stumble upon a First Discovery. Here are the recipes I found that could inspire you or shed light on which elements you should combine with Computer.
|Girlfriend
|+
|Computer
|=
|Virus
|Dandelion
|+
|Computer
|=
|Hack
|Popcorn
|+
|Computer
|=
|Movie
|Pencil
|+
|Computer
|=
|Programmer
|Art
|+
|Computer
|=
|Pixel
|Computer
|+
|Universe
|=
|Simulation
|Food
|+
|Computer
|=
|Cookie
|+
|Computer
|=
|Search