The computer is an amazing invention that allows you to write and work, listen to music, and, of course, play games such as Infinite Craft. Here’s how to make Computer in Infinite Craft.

Computer recipe in Infinite Craft

You need Chip and Time to make Computer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to get Computer in Infinite Craft is to combine Time and Chip. But it isn’t easy to get these elements. In fact, it will take you 42 steps (if you start with beginner elements) to make it. If you’ve been playing Infinite Craft a while now, you can skip the first couple steps because you probably have these elements unlocked. I normally start from the last recipe and make my way back up to the top. This drastically speeds up the process.

Here’s a step-by-step guide how to make Computer in Infinite Craft:

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Earth + Wind = Dust Fire + Water = Steam Dust + Earth = Planet Water + Water = Lake Earth + Water = Plant Planet + Steam = Steampunk Lake + Water = Ocean Plant + Steam = Tea Planet + Wind = Storm Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate Storm + Tea = Tempest Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant Fire + Wind = Smoke Tea + Tempest = Typhoon Earth + Fire = Lava Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree Dust + Water = Mud Lava + Typhoon = Volcano Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp Dust + Plant = Pollen Ocean + Ocean = Sea Dust + Volcano = Ash Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap Ocean + Pollen = Coral Lava + Sea = Stone Ash + Dust = Cinder Coral + Venus Flytrap = Coral Reef Dust + Mud = Clay Cinder + Stone = Glass Coral Reef + Steam = Fish Clay + Pollen = Pot Glass + Lake = Mirror Fish + Lake = Fishing Mirror + Pot = Potato Fishing + Wind = Kite Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship Kite + Potato = Potato Chip Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge Earth + Potato Chip = Pringle Steam + Stonehenge = Time Pringle + Steam = Chip Chip + Time = Computer

If you see any items you haven’t unlocked, but want to, I recommend you check out our guide on all recipes in Infinite Craft.

What can you make with Computer in Infinite Craft?

You can combine Computer with a ton of different items in Infinite Craft to find new combinations. There’s even a chance you’ll stumble upon a First Discovery. Here are the recipes I found that could inspire you or shed light on which elements you should combine with Computer.