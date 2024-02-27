Category:
General

How to make Computer in Infinite Craft

It's your favorite device.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 27, 2024 07:00 am
Computer element in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The computer is an amazing invention that allows you to write and work, listen to music, and, of course, play games such as Infinite Craft. Here’s how to make Computer in Infinite Craft

Recommended Videos

Computer recipe in Infinite Craft

How to make Computer in Infinite Craft
You need Chip and Time to make Computer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to get Computer in Infinite Craft is to combine Time and Chip. But it isn’t easy to get these elements. In fact, it will take you 42 steps (if you start with beginner elements) to make it. If you’ve been playing Infinite Craft a while now, you can skip the first couple steps because you probably have these elements unlocked. I normally start from the last recipe and make my way back up to the top. This drastically speeds up the process.

Here’s a step-by-step guide how to make Computer in Infinite Craft:

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Earth +Wind =Dust
Fire +Water =Steam
Dust +Earth =Planet
Water +Water =Lake
Earth +Water =Plant
Planet +Steam =Steampunk
Lake +Water =Ocean
Plant +Steam =Tea
Planet +Wind =Storm
Ocean +Steampunk =Steampunk Pirate
Storm +Tea =Tempest
Plant +Steampunk Pirate =Steampunk Plant
Fire +Wind =Smoke
Tea +Tempest =Typhoon
Earth +Fire =Lava
Smoke +Steampunk Plant =Steampunk Tree
Dust +Water =Mud
Lava +Typhoon =Volcano
Mud +Steampunk Tree =Swamp
Dust +Plant =Pollen
Ocean +Ocean =Sea
Dust +Volcano =Ash
Plant +Swamp =Venus Flytrap
Ocean +Pollen =Coral
Lava +Sea =Stone
Ash +Dust =Cinder
Coral +Venus Flytrap =Coral Reef
Dust +Mud =Clay
Cinder +Stone =Glass
Coral Reef +Steam =Fish
Clay +Pollen =Pot
Glass +Lake =Mirror
Fish +Lake =Fishing
Mirror +Pot =Potato
Fishing +Wind =Kite
Steam +Steampunk Pirate =Steampunk Pirate Ship
Kite +Potato =Potato Chip
Steampunk Pirate Ship +Stone =Stonehenge
Earth +Potato Chip =Pringle
Steam +Stonehenge =Time
Pringle +Steam =Chip
Chip +Time =Computer

If you see any items you haven’t unlocked, but want to, I recommend you check out our guide on all recipes in Infinite Craft

What can you make with Computer in Infinite Craft?

You can combine Computer with a ton of different items in Infinite Craft to find new combinations. There’s even a chance you’ll stumble upon a First Discovery. Here are the recipes I found that could inspire you or shed light on which elements you should combine with Computer.

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Girlfriend+Computer=Virus
Dandelion+Computer=Hack
Popcorn+Computer=Movie
Pencil+Computer=Programmer
Art+Computer=Pixel
Computer+Universe=Simulation
Food+Computer=Cookie
Google+Computer=Search
related content
Read Article How to make Diamond in Infinite Craft
Diamond in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Diamond in Infinite Craft
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 27, 2024
Read Article How to make Minesweeper in Infinite Craft
Minesweeper crafted in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Minesweeper in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 27, 2024
Read Article How to make Artificial Intelligence in Infinite Craft
AI term in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Artificial Intelligence in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Diamond in Infinite Craft
Diamond in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Diamond in Infinite Craft
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 27, 2024
Read Article How to make Minesweeper in Infinite Craft
Minesweeper crafted in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Minesweeper in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 27, 2024
Read Article How to make Artificial Intelligence in Infinite Craft
AI term in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Artificial Intelligence in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 27, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.