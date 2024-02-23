To this day, it’s hard to define what the universe truly is, but I know you can make it in Infinite Craft.

The new browser hit, Infinite Craft, is a unique game where you can craft a variety of items, natural phenomena, pop stars, social media, and anything you can really think of. The only limit is your imagination and the number of recipes which Infinite Craft counts. Today, that number is at roughly 200,000, but I have no doubt more will come in the future. Here’s how to make Universe in Infinite Craft.

Universe recipe in Infinite Craft

Even though the universe is incredibly large and there’s no chance you and I could ever fully explore it, it’s not that tough to craft it in Infinite Craft. It only takes 14 steps to make it, and there’s a high chance you already have half or even more needed recipes unlocked. This method mainly uses basic elements, and you won’t need to go through too many complex recipes to get Universe.

This is the easiest way to make Universe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s the simplest way to make Universe in Infinite Craft:

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Earth + Wind = Dust Water + Water = Lake Fire + Water = Steam Dust + Earth = Planet Lake + Water = Ocean Planet + Steam = Steampunk Ocean + Ocean = Sea Earth + Fire = Lava Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate Lava + Sea = Stone Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge Steam + Stonehenge = Time Planet + Time = Universe

What can you make with Universe in Infinite Craft?

Once you get your hands on the Universe recipe, I recommend playing around with other items you already have unlocked to see if you can find anything new. From what I’ve learned, Universe as a recipe can unlock two different branches, magical and astronomical. Here are the most intriguing recipes I’ve found:

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Alien + Universe = God Time + Universe = Big Bang Boat + Universe = Space Ship Treasure + Universe = Black Hole Peter Pan + Universe = Neverland Flower + Universe = Galaxy Art + Universe = Creation Witch + Universe = Magic Magic + Universe = Wizard



From here, you can use these newly found items to make a host of other combinations in Infinite Craft. You might not be able to make them all with just how many combinations there are, but you can certainly try for a First Discovery to be the first person in the world to unlock something new.