Category:
General

How to make Universe in Infinite Craft

There's an easy way to make Universe in Infinite Craft.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 12:20 pm
Universe recipe in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

To this day, it’s hard to define what the universe truly is, but I know you can make it in Infinite Craft.

The new browser hit, Infinite Craft, is a unique game where you can craft a variety of items, natural phenomena, pop stars, social media, and anything you can really think of. The only limit is your imagination and the number of recipes which Infinite Craft counts. Today, that number is at roughly 200,000, but I have no doubt more will come in the future. Here’s how to make Universe in Infinite Craft.

Universe recipe in Infinite Craft

Even though the universe is incredibly large and there’s no chance you and I could ever fully explore it, it’s not that tough to craft it in Infinite Craft. It only takes 14 steps to make it, and there’s a high chance you already have half or even more needed recipes unlocked. This method mainly uses basic elements, and you won’t need to go through too many complex recipes to get Universe.

Necessary ingredients to make Universe in Infinite Craft
This is the easiest way to make Universe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s the simplest way to make Universe in Infinite Craft:

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Earth+Wind=Dust
Water+Water=Lake
Fire +Water=Steam
Dust+Earth=Planet
Lake+Water=Ocean
Planet+Steam=Steampunk
Ocean+Ocean=Sea
Earth+Fire=Lava
Ocean+Steampunk=Steampunk Pirate
Lava+Sea=Stone
Steam+Steampunk Pirate=Steampunk Pirate Ship
Steampunk Pirate Ship+Stone=Stonehenge
Steam+Stonehenge=Time
Planet+Time=Universe

What can you make with Universe in Infinite Craft?

Once you get your hands on the Universe recipe, I recommend playing around with other items you already have unlocked to see if you can find anything new. From what I’ve learned, Universe as a recipe can unlock two different branches, magical and astronomical. Here are the most intriguing recipes I’ve found: 

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Alien+Universe=God
Time+Universe=Big Bang
Boat+Universe=Space Ship
Treasure+Universe=Black Hole
Peter Pan+Universe=Neverland
Flower+Universe=Galaxy
Art+Universe=Creation
Witch+Universe=Magic
MagicUniverse=Wizard

From here, you can use these newly found items to make a host of other combinations in Infinite Craft. You might not be able to make them all with just how many combinations there are, but you can certainly try for a First Discovery to be the first person in the world to unlock something new.

related content
Read Article How to get a First Discovery in Infinite Craft
A series of items displayed in Infinite Craft, all stemming from Obsidian in the center.
Category:
General
General
How to get a First Discovery in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make Sweden in Infinite Craft
Stockholm at night
Category:
General
General
How to make Sweden in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make Freddy Fazbear in Infinite Craft
freddy fazbear in infinite craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Freddy Fazbear in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get a First Discovery in Infinite Craft
A series of items displayed in Infinite Craft, all stemming from Obsidian in the center.
Category:
General
General
How to get a First Discovery in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make Sweden in Infinite Craft
Stockholm at night
Category:
General
General
How to make Sweden in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to make Freddy Fazbear in Infinite Craft
freddy fazbear in infinite craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Freddy Fazbear in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 23, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.