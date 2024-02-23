Category:
How to make Flower in Infinite Craft

Pretty flowers, anyone?
Published: Feb 23, 2024 04:21 am
While a flower forming in nature is a complex process, thankfully, it takes just a few steps to make a lovely pink one in Infinite Craft. If you are among the many looking to have some floral fun, here’s how to make Flower in Infinite Craft

How to craft Flower in Infinite Craft

To get Flower in Infinite Craft, I placed Plant over Pollen. I had both the ingredients in my inventory, which made it easier, but don’t worry if you don’t. I have shared the formula chart to make a Flower and all the steps you need to get there.

Flower recipe in Infinite Craft
Make a Flower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To explain the chart, you need four steps to make Flower in Infinite Craft:

  1. Earth + Water = Plant
  2. Earth + Wind = Dust
  3. Plant + Dust = Pollen
  4. Plant + Pollen = Flower

Easy, right? Now that you have a Flower, try combining it with basic and other complex elements to unlock more items. 

Best Flower combinations in Infinite Craft

In Infinite Craft, combining Flower with the four base elements doesn’t yield anything exciting, except for the Lily I got by mixing Flower with Water. So, taking the obvious next step, I combined Flower with the complex elements I had found that far. Here are some of the fun results I got: 

  • Flower + Pollen = Bee
  • Flower + Steam = Perfume
  • Flower + Water = Lily
  • Flower + God = Lotus
  • Flower + Clay = Vase
  • Flower + Brick = Wall
  • Flower + Rainforest = Amazon
  • Flower + Forest = Garden
  • Flower + Chocolate = Candy
  • Flower + House = Greenhouse
  • Flower + Angel = Cherub
  • Flower + Human = Bouquet
  • Flower + Pope = Rosary
  • Flower + Narcissist = Vanity
  • Flower + Philosopher’s Stone = Elixir
  • Flower + Statue of Liberty = Liberty
  • Flower + Twinkle = Fairy
  • Flower + Bi = Bicycle
  • Flower + Wave = Seaweed
  • Flower + Waste = Compost
  • Flower + Happiness = Smile

Of course, the possibilities are endless in Infinite Craft, so don’t hesitate to experiment as much as you can. I have been mindlessly piling elements on each other and, consequently, discovered a bunch of weird items that make no sense but have managed to put a smile on my face anyway. 

If you are interested, we have an exhaustive list of Infinite Craft recipes waiting for you. Happy crafting. 

