While a flower forming in nature is a complex process, thankfully, it takes just a few steps to make a lovely pink one in Infinite Craft. If you are among the many looking to have some floral fun, here’s how to make Flower in Infinite Craft.

How to craft Flower in Infinite Craft

To get Flower in Infinite Craft, I placed Plant over Pollen. I had both the ingredients in my inventory, which made it easier, but don’t worry if you don’t. I have shared the formula chart to make a Flower and all the steps you need to get there.

To explain the chart, you need four steps to make Flower in Infinite Craft:

Earth + Water = Plant Earth + Wind = Dust Plant + Dust = Pollen Plant + Pollen = Flower

Easy, right? Now that you have a Flower, try combining it with basic and other complex elements to unlock more items.

Best Flower combinations in Infinite Craft

In Infinite Craft, combining Flower with the four base elements doesn’t yield anything exciting, except for the Lily I got by mixing Flower with Water. So, taking the obvious next step, I combined Flower with the complex elements I had found that far. Here are some of the fun results I got:

Flower + Pollen = Bee

Flower + Steam = Perfume

Flower + Water = Lily

Flower + God = Lotus

Flower + Clay = Vase

Flower + Brick = Wall

Flower + Rainforest = Amazon

Flower + Forest = Garden

Flower + Chocolate = Candy

Flower + House = Greenhouse

Flower + Angel = Cherub

Flower + Human = Bouquet

Flower + Pope = Rosary

Flower + Narcissist = Vanity

Flower + Philosopher’s Stone = Elixir

Flower + Statue of Liberty = Liberty

Flower + Twinkle = Fairy

Flower + Bi = Bicycle

Flower + Wave = Seaweed

Flower + Waste = Compost

Flower + Happiness = Smile

Of course, the possibilities are endless in Infinite Craft, so don’t hesitate to experiment as much as you can. I have been mindlessly piling elements on each other and, consequently, discovered a bunch of weird items that make no sense but have managed to put a smile on my face anyway.

If you are interested, we have an exhaustive list of Infinite Craft recipes waiting for you. Happy crafting.