How to make a Brick in Infinite Craft

It's a basic ingredient.
Published: Feb 19, 2024 07:37 am
Thousands of players have been busy discovering new things in Infinite Craft since its Jan. 31 release. But, to uncover the strangest possible crafting recipes in this explosively popular browser game, you first need a handful of basic materials, like Bricks.

While everyone starts Infinite Craft with just four basic elements, it won’t be long before you’re crafting Subreddits, Taylor Swift, Girlfriends, and elements in the periodic table. But despite Bricks being a fairly rudimentary material, many players are having trouble crafting them. Luckily, it’s really simple.

How to create Brick in Infinite Craft

There isn’t anything complex to creating Bricks in Infinite Craft. All you need to do is to combine some starting materials: Water, Fire, and Earth.

First, create Steam by combining Water and Fire. Then, add Steam to Earth, which results in Mud. You’re already halfway there. Next, all you need to do is to combine two Mud to get Clay, then repeat the process with two Clay. After that, you will create your first Brick.

Brick is vital to your Infinite Craft progress. You can make numerous other items with Brick, like a Wall, which you can make using two Bricks. Afterward, you can add Brick to a Wall to get a House. On the other hand, when you combine Brick with Mud, Time, or Fire, you get Adobe, Ruin, and Klin, respectively.

It goes without saying that Brick is completely essential to your Infinite Craft discoveries, alongside many other countless items you can craft.

