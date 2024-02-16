Infinite Craft player makes hilarious First Discovery by combining Friendzone with Subreddit

Popular browser game Infinite Craft’s hilarious and unlimited mechanics have taken the gaming community by storm, with competitive players motivated to discover the quirkiest internet terms for the very first time. While it gets increasingly funny as we explore the possibilities, some discoveries deserve a special mention.

A player nicknamed u/RusLeon on Reddit has found r/niceguys using an amusing combination of Subreddit and Friendzone. If you’re wondering what’s funny here, the combination refers to the popular belief that “nice guys” are more prone to being “friendzoned.”

Interestingly, r/niceguys is also an incredibly popular and lighthearted subreddit page where users are encouraged to post “funny, cringey images” that “demean others while simultaneously expressing a favorable view of themselves.” It was also a First Discovery, meaning no other player had found r/niceguys in Infinite Craft before RusLeon did.

If you’re wondering how to get the ingredients—Subreddit and Friendzone—to craft r/niceguys in Infinite Craft, it’s a difficult path. Thankfully, RusLeon left a few notes in the comments, which should make it easier. Here are the formulas you should aim for:

Subreddit = Reddit + Submarine Reddit = Programmer + Memes Programmer = C++ + Human C++ = C + Addition Alphabet = Letter + Scribble Letter = Postman + Mail

To get C in Infinity Craft, you have to combine Alphabet and numbers in a specific way. Here are the formulas shared by RusLeon:

1 + Alphabet = A

2 + Alphabet = B

7 + Alphabet = G

B + G = BG

A + BG = C

It doesn’t make sense, I know, but it is what it is. Not everything in Infinite Craft is about logic. If it was, it wouldn’t be as fun as it is right now.

If you’re yet to unlock the basic elements, check out our Infinity Craft recipes guide, which lists several formulas to try. It should definitely take you a step closer to r/nice guys.