Category:
General

How to make Electricity in Infinite Craft

I'm an inventor.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 22, 2024 08:04 am
Created Electricity in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Electricity is what makes the world work, and you can even make it in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

As the name suggests, you can make almost an infinite amount of items in Infinite Craft. In fact, the number of recipes is around 200,000. This game is infinite fun because you can make pretty much any term, person, concept, natural phenomenon, or item you can think of. I see myself as a little inventor when I’m playing, and today I’ll show you how to make Electricity in Infinite Craft

Electricity recipe in Infinite Craft

Electricity is one of the easier things you can make in Infinite Craft. In total, there are seven steps you need to complete to get it, and you actually might have most of them already unlocked. The only elements that I was missing were the Engine and Windmill, but you can make those in two quick steps.

Here’s the step-by-step guide on how to make Electricity in Infinite Craft:

Instructions how to make Electricity in Infinite Craft
This is how to make Electricity. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Water + Wind = Wave
  2. Water + Wave = Tsunami
  3. Tsunami + Water = Ocean
  4. Fire + Water = Steam
  5. Fire + Steam = Engine
  6. Engine + Wind = Windmill
  7. Ocean + Windmill = Electricity

What can you make with Electricity in Infinite Craft?

When you finally have Electricity on the list of discovered recipes, it’s time to put your lab coat on and start experimenting to see what else you can make. Here are the most intriguing recipes that I found:

  • Electricity + Electricity = Lighting
  • Alien + Electricity = UFO
  • Clock + Electricity = Time Machine
  • Nuclear Waste + Electricity = Mutant
  • Mutant + Electricity = Cyborg
  • Electricity + Rapper = Tesla
  • Lonely + Electricity = Robot
  • Statue + Electricity = Frankenstein

There are a ton of other recipes you can unlock using Electricity, you just have to get creative enough. You need Electricity for more advanced recipes, and if you need more ideas on what to craft, check out our guide on all recipes in Infinite Craft. You might even unlock new items. 

related content
Read Article How to make Angel in Infinite Craft
Angel recipe in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Angel in Infinite Craft
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to make Skibidi Toilet in Infinite Craft
An image of the Skibidi Toilet recipe in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Skibidi Toilet in Infinite Craft
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to make Steel in Infinite Craft
A blacksmith is making something on the forge
Category:
General
General
How to make Steel in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to make Rapper in Infinite Craft
Rapper Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Rapper in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Circle of Fortune Lenses in Last Epoch
A character staring down a city in Last Epoch.
Category:
General
General
How to get and use Circle of Fortune Lenses in Last Epoch
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Angel in Infinite Craft
Angel recipe in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Angel in Infinite Craft
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to make Skibidi Toilet in Infinite Craft
An image of the Skibidi Toilet recipe in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Skibidi Toilet in Infinite Craft
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to make Steel in Infinite Craft
A blacksmith is making something on the forge
Category:
General
General
How to make Steel in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to make Rapper in Infinite Craft
Rapper Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Rapper in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Circle of Fortune Lenses in Last Epoch
A character staring down a city in Last Epoch.
Category:
General
General
How to get and use Circle of Fortune Lenses in Last Epoch
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 22, 2024

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.