Electricity is what makes the world work, and you can even make it in Infinite Craft.

As the name suggests, you can make almost an infinite amount of items in Infinite Craft. In fact, the number of recipes is around 200,000. This game is infinite fun because you can make pretty much any term, person, concept, natural phenomenon, or item you can think of. I see myself as a little inventor when I’m playing, and today I’ll show you how to make Electricity in Infinite Craft.

Electricity recipe in Infinite Craft

Electricity is one of the easier things you can make in Infinite Craft. In total, there are seven steps you need to complete to get it, and you actually might have most of them already unlocked. The only elements that I was missing were the Engine and Windmill, but you can make those in two quick steps.

Here’s the step-by-step guide on how to make Electricity in Infinite Craft:

This is how to make Electricity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Water + Wind = Wave Water + Wave = Tsunami Tsunami + Water = Ocean Fire + Water = Steam Fire + Steam = Engine Engine + Wind = Windmill Ocean + Windmill = Electricity

What can you make with Electricity in Infinite Craft?

When you finally have Electricity on the list of discovered recipes, it’s time to put your lab coat on and start experimenting to see what else you can make. Here are the most intriguing recipes that I found:

Electricity + Electricity = Lighting

Alien + Electricity = UFO

Clock + Electricity = Time Machine

Nuclear Waste + Electricity = Mutant

Mutant + Electricity = Cyborg

Electricity + Rapper = Tesla

Lonely + Electricity = Robot

Statue + Electricity = Frankenstein

There are a ton of other recipes you can unlock using Electricity, you just have to get creative enough. You need Electricity for more advanced recipes, and if you need more ideas on what to craft, check out our guide on all recipes in Infinite Craft. You might even unlock new items.