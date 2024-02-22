How to make Rapper in Infinite Craft

Even though I’ve been writing for 12 years now, I’ve never been good with rhymes or rapping. Thankfully, I can make a Rapper in Infinite Craft and act as if I’m cool.
Infinite Craft is a desktop game you can access from your browser, and you can play pretend as much as you like. You can make natural phenomena like hurricanes, or create famous people like Taylor Swift, Kayne West, and Travis Scott. There are over 200,000 recipes in the game and finding the exact recipe you need could be a hassle. So, here’s how to make a Rapper in Infinite Craft.
Rapper recipe in Infinite Craft
There are 32 steps you need to do to get Rapper in Infinite Craft. You can always skip any steps if you already have the required element. If you’re playing the game religiously, you probably have unlocked a ton of recipes.
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Planet + Wind = Storm
- Storm + Tea = Tempest
- Plant + Tempest = Tree
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Dust + Tree = Wood
- Water + Water = Lake
- Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch
- Fire + Wood = Campfire
- Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck
- Campfire + Earth = Charcoal
- Duck + Lake = Swan
- Charcoal + Charcoal = Coal
- Dandelion Patch + Swan = Swan Lake
- Coal + Fire = Diamond
- Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Charcoal + Water = Pencil
- Lake + Swan Lake = Ballet
- Diamond + Tree = Money Tree
- Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
- Earth + Pencil = Drawing
- Ballet + Dust = Dancer
- Earth + Money Tree = Bank
- Dust + Volcano = Ash
- Dancer + Drawing = Pose
- Ash + Bank = Cash
- Cash + Pose = Rapper
What can you make with Rapper in Infinite Craft?
When I make a new element in Infinite Craft, I then like to play around with it to see what can I make with it. Even though it won’t end up with a first discovery most times, it’s still fun to see what else I can make. Here are some interesting recipes that I found that you can make with the term Rapper:
- Unicorn + Rapper = Lil B
- Campfire + Rapper = S’more
- Ballet + Rapper = Baller
- Jewelry + Rapper = Bling
- Bro + Rapper = Drake
- Alien + Rapper = Lil Nas X
- Love + Rapper = Cupid
- Girlfriend + Rapper = Niki Minaj
There are endless possibilities, and you can create even more unique recipes using Rapper. If you run out of ideas, check out our guide on all recipes in Infinite Craft.