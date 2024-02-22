Category:
General

How to make Rapper in Infinite Craft

I can finally be cool.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 22, 2024 06:15 am
Rapper Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though I’ve been writing for 12 years now, I’ve never been good with rhymes or rapping. Thankfully, I can make a Rapper in Infinite Craft and act as if I’m cool. 

Recommended Videos

Infinite Craft is a desktop game you can access from your browser, and you can play pretend as much as you like. You can make natural phenomena like hurricanes, or create famous people like Taylor Swift, Kayne West, and Travis Scott. There are over 200,000 recipes in the game and finding the exact recipe you need could be a hassle. So, here’s how to make a Rapper in Infinite Craft

Rapper recipe in Infinite Craft

There are 32 steps you need to do to get Rapper in Infinite Craft. You can always skip any steps if you already have the required element. If you’re playing the game religiously, you probably have unlocked a ton of recipes. 

How to make Rapper in Infinite Craft
This is how to make Rapper in Infinite Craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Earth + Wind = Dust
  2. Fire + Water = Steam
  3. Earth + Water = Plant
  4. Dust + Earth = Planet
  5. Plant + Steam = Tea
  6. Planet + Wind = Storm
  7. Storm + Tea = Tempest
  8. Plant + Tempest = Tree
  9. Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  10. Dust + Tree = Wood
  11. Water + Water = Lake
  12. Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch
  13. Fire + Wood = Campfire
  14. Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck
  15. Campfire + Earth = Charcoal
  16. Duck + Lake = Swan
  17. Charcoal + Charcoal = Coal
  18. Dandelion Patch + Swan = Swan Lake
  19. Coal + Fire = Diamond
  20. Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
  21. Earth + Fire = Lava
  22. Charcoal + Water = Pencil
  23. Lake + Swan Lake = Ballet
  24. Diamond + Tree = Money Tree
  25. Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
  26. Earth + Pencil = Drawing
  27. Ballet + Dust = Dancer
  28. Earth + Money Tree = Bank
  29. Dust + Volcano = Ash
  30. Dancer + Drawing = Pose
  31. Ash + Bank = Cash
  32. Cash + Pose = Rapper

What can you make with Rapper in Infinite Craft?

When I make a new element in Infinite Craft, I then like to play around with it to see what can I make with it. Even though it won’t end up with a first discovery most times, it’s still fun to see what else I can make. Here are some interesting recipes that I found that you can make with the term Rapper:

  • Unicorn + Rapper = Lil B
  • Campfire + Rapper = S’more
  • Ballet + Rapper = Baller
  • Jewelry + Rapper = Bling
  • Bro + Rapper = Drake
  • Alien + Rapper = Lil Nas X
  • Love + Rapper = Cupid
  • Girlfriend + Rapper = Niki Minaj

There are endless possibilities, and you can create even more unique recipes using Rapper. If you run out of ideas, check out our guide on all recipes in Infinite Craft.

related content
Read Article How to get and use Circle of Fortune Lenses in Last Epoch
A character staring down a city in Last Epoch.
Category:
General
General
How to get and use Circle of Fortune Lenses in Last Epoch
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 22, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (February 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (February 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 22, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get and use Circle of Fortune Lenses in Last Epoch
A character staring down a city in Last Epoch.
Category:
General
General
How to get and use Circle of Fortune Lenses in Last Epoch
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 22, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (February 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (February 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 22, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 22, 2024

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.