Even though I’ve been writing for 12 years now, I’ve never been good with rhymes or rapping. Thankfully, I can make a Rapper in Infinite Craft and act as if I’m cool.

Infinite Craft is a desktop game you can access from your browser, and you can play pretend as much as you like. You can make natural phenomena like hurricanes, or create famous people like Taylor Swift, Kayne West, and Travis Scott. There are over 200,000 recipes in the game and finding the exact recipe you need could be a hassle. So, here’s how to make a Rapper in Infinite Craft.

Rapper recipe in Infinite Craft

There are 32 steps you need to do to get Rapper in Infinite Craft. You can always skip any steps if you already have the required element. If you’re playing the game religiously, you probably have unlocked a ton of recipes.

This is how to make Rapper in Infinite Craft.

Earth + Wind = Dust Fire + Water = Steam Earth + Water = Plant Dust + Earth = Planet Plant + Steam = Tea Planet + Wind = Storm Storm + Tea = Tempest Plant + Tempest = Tree Plant + Wind = Dandelion Dust + Tree = Wood Water + Water = Lake Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch Fire + Wood = Campfire Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck Campfire + Earth = Charcoal Duck + Lake = Swan Charcoal + Charcoal = Coal Dandelion Patch + Swan = Swan Lake Coal + Fire = Diamond Tea + Tempest = Typhoon Earth + Fire = Lava Charcoal + Water = Pencil Lake + Swan Lake = Ballet Diamond + Tree = Money Tree Lava + Typhoon = Volcano Earth + Pencil = Drawing Ballet + Dust = Dancer Earth + Money Tree = Bank Dust + Volcano = Ash Dancer + Drawing = Pose Ash + Bank = Cash Cash + Pose = Rapper

What can you make with Rapper in Infinite Craft?

When I make a new element in Infinite Craft, I then like to play around with it to see what can I make with it. Even though it won’t end up with a first discovery most times, it’s still fun to see what else I can make. Here are some interesting recipes that I found that you can make with the term Rapper:

Unicorn + Rapper = Lil B

Campfire + Rapper = S’more

Ballet + Rapper = Baller

Jewelry + Rapper = Bling

Bro + Rapper = Drake

Alien + Rapper = Lil Nas X

Love + Rapper = Cupid

Girlfriend + Rapper = Niki Minaj

There are endless possibilities, and you can create even more unique recipes using Rapper. If you run out of ideas, check out our guide on all recipes in Infinite Craft.