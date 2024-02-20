How to make Travis Scott in Infinite Craft

By now, you’ve probably realized that Infinite Craft players come up with the weirdest creations, many of which you couldn’t even think. This includes making one of the most popular rappers, Travis Scott.

At this point, we’re quite certain you can craft any celebrity in Infinite Craft. We’ve already seen players make recipes for Kanye West, Taylor Swift, and James Bond, with the latter actually pivotal in Travis Scott’s making. So, without further ado, let’s get into how you can turn on the Sicko Mode by creating the Texan rapper.

Travis Scott recipe in Infinite Craft

All it takes is a few clicks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The recipe for creating Travis Scott in Infinite Craft breaks down to two things. First, you have to make James Bond, which is the lengthier part of the task. To do that, you obviously need Spy and Agent, which, when combined, make the 007 Agent. Here’s the recipe you need to follow.

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Dust = Sand

Sand + Fire = Glass

Dust + Glass = Telescope

Glass + Glass = Window

Window + Telescope = Spy

Spy + Earth = Agent

Agent + Spy = James Bond

With James Bond in the mix, you can proceed onto the second and last step of making Travis Scott, which is creating his label, Cactus Jack.

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Sand = Cactus

James Bond + Cactus = Cactus Jack

Cactus Jack + Cactus = Travis Scott

And there you have it. You created your own Travis Scott in Infinite Craft with the recipe, and all there’s left to do is to put on some of his tunes and chill. Also, since we’re speaking about his music, we discovered that if you combine Travis Scott with different elements, you can get his most popular album, Astroworld.