How to make Travis Scott in Infinite Craft

Young LaFlame, he in Sicko Mode.
Published: Feb 20, 2024 07:46 am
Travis Scott recipe in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

By now, you’ve probably realized that Infinite Craft players come up with the weirdest creations, many of which you couldn’t even think. This includes making one of the most popular rappers, Travis Scott.

At this point, we’re quite certain you can craft any celebrity in Infinite Craft. We’ve already seen players make recipes for Kanye WestTaylor Swift, and James Bond, with the latter actually pivotal in Travis Scott’s making. So, without further ado, let’s get into how you can turn on the Sicko Mode by creating the Texan rapper.

Travis Scott recipe in Infinite Craft

Travis Scott's recipe in Infinite Craft
All it takes is a few clicks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The recipe for creating Travis Scott in Infinite Craft breaks down to two things. First, you have to make James Bond, which is the lengthier part of the task. To do that, you obviously need Spy and Agent, which, when combined, make the 007 Agent. Here’s the recipe you need to follow.

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Dust = Sand
  • Sand + Fire = Glass
  • Dust + Glass = Telescope
  • Glass + Glass = Window
  • Window + Telescope = Spy
  • Spy + Earth = Agent
  • Agent + Spy = James Bond

With James Bond in the mix, you can proceed onto the second and last step of making Travis Scott, which is creating his label, Cactus Jack.

  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Plant + Sand = Cactus
  • James Bond + Cactus = Cactus Jack
  • Cactus Jack + Cactus = Travis Scott

And there you have it. You created your own Travis Scott in Infinite Craft with the recipe, and all there’s left to do is to put on some of his tunes and chill. Also, since we’re speaking about his music, we discovered that if you combine Travis Scott with different elements, you can get his most popular album, Astroworld. 

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.