How to make Bro in Infinite Craft

Bro, if you’re looking for how to add the Bro element to your Infinite Craft inventory, then you’ve come to the right place.
Sorry for the obnoxious use of the word Bro, but I can’t go a day without seeing the word “Bro” on social media—more of a me issue, I know. In any event, Infinite Craft is smart to the world and includes Bro as one of its many recipes and combos.
Given how we know just how many items are in Infinite Craft at this point, this element isn’t a surprise. To be honest, neither is Kanye West or the concept of Evil. Unlike some of the simpler other elements, Bro will make you work for it.
Bro recipe in Infinite Craft
To craft the Bro combination in Infinite Craft, you’ll need both the Cowboy and Best Friend elements to craft your very own Bro.
Chances are, you’ve accumulated a healthy roster of elements already, so crafting these two elements shouldn’t be too cumbersome and tedious.
How to craft Cowboy recipe in Infinite Craft
If you need a bit more insight and a guided process, here’s how to create Cowboy in Infinite Craft:
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Steam + Water = Cloud
- Fire + Steam = Engine
- Cloud + Engine = Jet
- Water + Wind = Wave
- Water + Wave = Tsunami
- Steam + Tsunami = Titanic
- Mosquito + Titanic = Itchy
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Water = Swamp
- Itchy + Swamp = Mosquito
- Plant + Wave = Seaweed
- Mosquito + Seaweed = Skeeter
- Jet + Skeeter = Jetski
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Dust + Wind = Sandstorm
- Tsunami + Wind = Hurricane
- Dust + Engine = Vacuum
- Hurricane + Vacuum = Tornado
- Sandstorm + Tornado = Dust Storm
- Plant + Seaweed = Kelp
- Dust Storm + Kelp = Tumbleweed
- Jetski + Tumbleweed = Cowboy
How to craft Best Friend recipe in Infinite Craft
Brace yourself, generating the Best Friend recipe is bit more tricky and convoluted, but we’ve got your back:
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Water + Water = Lake
- Planet + Steam = Steampunk
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
- Dust + Water = Mud
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Planet + Wind = Storm
- Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
- Storm + Tea = Tempest
- Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap
- Tempest + Wind = Tornado
- Plant + Venus Flytrap = Carnivorous Plant
- Plant + Tempest = Tree
- Dust + Ocean = Sand
- Carnivorous Plant + Tornado = Flying Cow
- Dust + Tree = Wood
- Dust + Sand = Sandstorm
- Flying Cow + Mud = Flying Pig
- Sandstorm + Wood = Sandal
- Ocean + Ocean = Sea
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Flying Pig + Mud = Muddy Pig
- Earth + Sandal = Shoe
- Earth + Earth = Mountain
- Lava + Sea = Stone
- Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship
- Muddy Pig + Plant = Triffid
- Shoe + Shoe = Boots
- Mountain + Shoe = Boot
- Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge
- Triffid + Wind = Tumbleweed
- Boot + Boots = Cowboy
- Steam + Stonehenge = Time
- Cowboy + Tumbleweed = Lonely
- Lonely + Time = Friendship
- Friendship + Friendship = Best Friend
How to get Bro in Infinite Craft
Once you have these two ingredients, all you need to do is combine them together. To make Bro in Infinite Craft, simply combine Cowboy and Best Friend. From there, you can begin experimenting with Bro to create all-new recipes and attempt a First Discovery.