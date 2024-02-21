How to make Bro in Infinite Craft

Bro, if you’re looking for how to add the Bro element to your Infinite Craft inventory, then you’ve come to the right place.

Sorry for the obnoxious use of the word Bro, but I can’t go a day without seeing the word “Bro” on social media—more of a me issue, I know. In any event, Infinite Craft is smart to the world and includes Bro as one of its many recipes and combos.

Given how we know just how many items are in Infinite Craft at this point, this element isn’t a surprise. To be honest, neither is Kanye West or the concept of Evil. Unlike some of the simpler other elements, Bro will make you work for it.

Bro recipe in Infinite Craft

An unlikely combo, but it’s a winning one in this instance. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To craft the Bro combination in Infinite Craft, you’ll need both the Cowboy and Best Friend elements to craft your very own Bro.

Chances are, you’ve accumulated a healthy roster of elements already, so crafting these two elements shouldn’t be too cumbersome and tedious.

How to craft Cowboy recipe in Infinite Craft

If you need a bit more insight and a guided process, here’s how to create Cowboy in Infinite Craft:

Fire + Water = Steam Steam + Water = Cloud Fire + Steam = Engine Cloud + Engine = Jet Water + Wind = Wave Water + Wave = Tsunami Steam + Tsunami = Titanic Mosquito + Titanic = Itchy Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Water = Swamp Itchy + Swamp = Mosquito Plant + Wave = Seaweed Mosquito + Seaweed = Skeeter Jet + Skeeter = Jetski Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Wind = Sandstorm Tsunami + Wind = Hurricane Dust + Engine = Vacuum Hurricane + Vacuum = Tornado Sandstorm + Tornado = Dust Storm Plant + Seaweed = Kelp Dust Storm + Kelp = Tumbleweed Jetski + Tumbleweed = Cowboy

How to craft Best Friend recipe in Infinite Craft

Brace yourself, generating the Best Friend recipe is bit more tricky and convoluted, but we’ve got your back:

Earth + Wind = Dust Fire + Water = Steam Dust + Earth = Planet Water + Water = Lake Planet + Steam = Steampunk Lake + Water = Ocean Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant Fire + Wind = Smoke Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree Dust + Water = Mud Plant + Steam = Tea Planet + Wind = Storm Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp Storm + Tea = Tempest Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap Tempest + Wind = Tornado Plant + Venus Flytrap = Carnivorous Plant Plant + Tempest = Tree Dust + Ocean = Sand Carnivorous Plant + Tornado = Flying Cow Dust + Tree = Wood Dust + Sand = Sandstorm Flying Cow + Mud = Flying Pig Sandstorm + Wood = Sandal Ocean + Ocean = Sea Earth + Fire = Lava Flying Pig + Mud = Muddy Pig Earth + Sandal = Shoe Earth + Earth = Mountain Lava + Sea = Stone Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship Muddy Pig + Plant = Triffid Shoe + Shoe = Boots Mountain + Shoe = Boot Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge Triffid + Wind = Tumbleweed Boot + Boots = Cowboy Steam + Stonehenge = Time Cowboy + Tumbleweed = Lonely Lonely + Time = Friendship Friendship + Friendship = Best Friend

How to get Bro in Infinite Craft

Once you have these two ingredients, all you need to do is combine them together. To make Bro in Infinite Craft, simply combine Cowboy and Best Friend. From there, you can begin experimenting with Bro to create all-new recipes and attempt a First Discovery.