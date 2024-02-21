Category:
How to make Bro in Infinite Craft

Come at me, Bro.
Andrew Highton
Published: Feb 21, 2024
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Bro, if you’re looking for how to add the Bro element to your Infinite Craft inventory, then you’ve come to the right place.

Sorry for the obnoxious use of the word Bro, but I can’t go a day without seeing the word “Bro” on social media—more of a me issue, I know. In any event, Infinite Craft is smart to the world and includes Bro as one of its many recipes and combos.

Given how we know just how many items are in Infinite Craft at this point, this element isn’t a surprise. To be honest, neither is Kanye West or the concept of Evil. Unlike some of the simpler other elements, Bro will make you work for it.

Bro recipe in Infinite Craft

bro recipe elements in infinite craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To craft the Bro combination in Infinite Craft, you’ll need both the Cowboy and Best Friend elements to craft your very own Bro.

Chances are, you’ve accumulated a healthy roster of elements already, so crafting these two elements shouldn’t be too cumbersome and tedious.

How to craft Cowboy recipe in Infinite Craft

If you need a bit more insight and a guided process, here’s how to create Cowboy in Infinite Craft:

  1. Fire + Water = Steam
  2. Steam + Water = Cloud
  3. Fire + Steam = Engine
  4. Cloud + Engine = Jet
  5. Water + Wind = Wave
  6. Water + Wave = Tsunami
  7. Steam + Tsunami = Titanic
  8. Mosquito + Titanic = Itchy
  9. Earth + Water = Plant
  10. Plant + Water = Swamp
  11. Itchy + Swamp = Mosquito
  12. Plant + Wave = Seaweed
  13. Mosquito + Seaweed = Skeeter
  14. Jet + Skeeter = Jetski
  15. Earth + Wind = Dust
  16. Dust + Wind = Sandstorm
  17. Tsunami + Wind = Hurricane
  18. Dust + Engine = Vacuum
  19. Hurricane + Vacuum = Tornado
  20. Sandstorm + Tornado = Dust Storm
  21. Plant + Seaweed = Kelp
  22. Dust Storm + Kelp = Tumbleweed
  23. Jetski + Tumbleweed = Cowboy

How to craft Best Friend recipe in Infinite Craft

Brace yourself, generating the Best Friend recipe is bit more tricky and convoluted, but we’ve got your back:

  1. Earth + Wind = Dust
  2. Fire + Water = Steam
  3. Dust + Earth = Planet
  4. Water + Water = Lake
  5. Planet + Steam = Steampunk
  6. Lake + Water = Ocean
  7. Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
  8. Earth + Water = Plant
  9. Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
  10. Fire + Wind = Smoke
  11. Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
  12. Dust + Water = Mud
  13. Plant + Steam = Tea
  14. Planet + Wind = Storm
  15. Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
  16. Storm + Tea = Tempest
  17. Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap
  18. Tempest + Wind = Tornado
  19. Plant + Venus Flytrap = Carnivorous Plant
  20. Plant + Tempest = Tree
  21. Dust + Ocean = Sand
  22. Carnivorous Plant + Tornado = Flying Cow
  23. Dust + Tree = Wood
  24. Dust + Sand = Sandstorm
  25. Flying Cow + Mud = Flying Pig
  26. Sandstorm + Wood = Sandal
  27. Ocean + Ocean = Sea
  28. Earth + Fire = Lava
  29. Flying Pig + Mud = Muddy Pig
  30. Earth + Sandal = Shoe
  31. Earth + Earth = Mountain
  32. Lava + Sea = Stone
  33. Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship
  34. Muddy Pig + Plant = Triffid
  35. Shoe + Shoe = Boots
  36. Mountain + Shoe = Boot
  37. Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge
  38. Triffid + Wind = Tumbleweed
  39. Boot + Boots = Cowboy
  40. Steam + Stonehenge = Time
  41. Cowboy + Tumbleweed = Lonely
  42. Lonely + Time = Friendship
  43. Friendship + Friendship = Best Friend

How to get Bro in Infinite Craft

Once you have these two ingredients, all you need to do is combine them together. To make Bro in Infinite Craft, simply combine Cowboy and Best Friend. From there, you can begin experimenting with Bro to create all-new recipes and attempt a First Discovery.

