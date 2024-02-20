Category:
How to make Evil in Infinite Craft

Tyler Esguerra
Feb 20, 2024
Evil connections in Infinite Craft
Whether you’re hearing, seeing, or speaking, Evil exists in our world in many different forms, and in Infinite Craft, you can create it for yourself with a handful of combination recipes.

There are a few important items you’ll need to create before you can finally add Evil to your ever-growing collection of words, and you will need a good amount of patience as well. There are many different words that you’ll have to craft, and it can be easy to lose your place in the recipe if you aren’t careful.

Here is the fastest route to Evil in Infinite Craft.

Creating Evil in Infinite Craft

Evil combination words in Infinite Craft
To create Evil in Infinite Craft, you must combine Hate with Fire. Overall, you will need a total of 12 different items to reach Evil, but this combination recipe shouldn’t be too hard if you follow it step-by-step:

  • Wind + Fire = Smoke
  • Smoke + Water = Fog
  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Planet + Fog = Venus
  • Venus + Fog = Love
  • Water + Wind = Wave
  • Wave + Wave = Tsunami
  • Wind + Wind = Tornado
  • Tornado + Tsunami = Destruction
  • Love + Destruction = Hate
  • Hate + Fire = Evil

After crafting Evil, you should be able to branch out into every devious and dangerous. For example, you can combine Evil and Eve to create the Devil, Evil and Land to create Hell, and Evil and Anime to create the popular series, Death Note.

Tyler Esguerra
