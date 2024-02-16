Category:
General

How to make Fog in Infinite Craft

It's simple.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Feb 16, 2024 02:04 pm
Fog in Infinite Craft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most combinations in Infinite Craft are fairly complex, which can have you overthinking how to make even the simplest of ingredients like Fog. This ingredient is an important building block to have and it’s a lot easier to make than you might think.

Recommended Videos

You can get this item in just a couple of steps, and once you have it, you can create so many more recipes, meaning you want to add this one to your collection as soon as possible. Here’s how to make Fog in Infinite Craft.

Fog crafting recipe in Infinite Craft

Fog can be made by combining Water and Smoke which makes it a pretty easy recipe to create in Infinite Craft. Water is one of your four starter ingredients, so you don’t need to craft it; all you need to do is make Smoke before you’re ready to craft Fog.

How to make Smoke in Infinite Craft

To make Smoke in Infinite Craft, combine Wind and Fire. These are two of the ingredients you’re given right away, so Smoke can be crafted before you even make anything else in Infinite Craft. This means you might accidentally craft it right away, or you might easily overlook doing so if you find more exciting combinations early on.

Since Smoke is such a simple ingredient to make, it’s an important one to unlock. Smoke is used in a wide variety of other recipes, so you now have access to one of the staple items you regularly need to craft other items.

The recipe for Smoke.
Just one combination will get you there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Fog in Infinite Craft

After creating Smoke, combine it with Water and you get Fog in Infinite Craft. Fog might seem like a pretty basic and boring ingredient, but you need it to craft so many other recipes like Gun and Life.

There are endless recipes and crafting combinations in Infinite Craft you can try out for yourself. Whether you choose to make Star Wars, America, or Pokémon, you’re bound to discover some fun combinations that lead to even more crafting possibilities.

related content
Read Article How to make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft
Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Baconator in Infinite Craft
A screenshot of the process needed to create Bacon in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Baconator in Infinite Craft
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Obama in Infinite Craft
Obama recipe in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Obama in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Change in Infinite Craft
Change in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Change in Infinite Craft
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Date in Infinite Craft
Making a Date in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Date in Infinite Craft
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 16, 2024
Author

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.