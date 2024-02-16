Most combinations in Infinite Craft are fairly complex, which can have you overthinking how to make even the simplest of ingredients like Fog. This ingredient is an important building block to have and it’s a lot easier to make than you might think.

You can get this item in just a couple of steps, and once you have it, you can create so many more recipes, meaning you want to add this one to your collection as soon as possible. Here’s how to make Fog in Infinite Craft.

Fog crafting recipe in Infinite Craft

Fog can be made by combining Water and Smoke which makes it a pretty easy recipe to create in Infinite Craft. Water is one of your four starter ingredients, so you don’t need to craft it; all you need to do is make Smoke before you’re ready to craft Fog.

How to make Smoke in Infinite Craft

To make Smoke in Infinite Craft, combine Wind and Fire. These are two of the ingredients you’re given right away, so Smoke can be crafted before you even make anything else in Infinite Craft. This means you might accidentally craft it right away, or you might easily overlook doing so if you find more exciting combinations early on.

Since Smoke is such a simple ingredient to make, it’s an important one to unlock. Smoke is used in a wide variety of other recipes, so you now have access to one of the staple items you regularly need to craft other items.

Just one combination will get you there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get Fog in Infinite Craft

After creating Smoke, combine it with Water and you get Fog in Infinite Craft. Fog might seem like a pretty basic and boring ingredient, but you need it to craft so many other recipes like Gun and Life.

There are endless recipes and crafting combinations in Infinite Craft you can try out for yourself. Whether you choose to make Star Wars, America, or Pokémon, you’re bound to discover some fun combinations that lead to even more crafting possibilities.