If there’s one thing the planet needs less of its guns, but on this occasion, we think it’s ok to show you how to make your very own Gun in Infinite Craft.

I’m just shooting for the fences here, but it’s fair to say Infinite Craft has an obscene amount of possibilities—this is why you should be keeping up to date with all the latest recipes in Infinite Craft. However, one controversial one is involved in a lot of combinations: Gun.

Gun can be quite a tricky one to manufacture if you don’t have the right elements, first and foremost. So let’s fire some shots and get you armed and dangerous.

Gun recipe in Infinite Craft

A Weapon and Destruction, without the mass. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You need both the Weapon and Destruction elements in Infinite Craft to be able to craft the Gun recipe.

As with many of the combinations in Infinite Craft, there are different ways you can go about crafting certain elements. However, this is the method we followed, so holster your brain, and let us do the thinking for you.

How to make Weapon in Infinite Craft

This is the formula you need to follow step-by-step to craft Weapon and lead you one step closer to a Gun:

Fire + Earth = Lava. Lava + Water = Stone. Earth + Water = Plant. Plant + Plant = Tree. Tree + Tree = Forest. Forest + Water = Swamp. Fire + Swamp = Dragon. Wind + Earth = Dust. Dust + Earth = Planet. Wind + Fire = Smoke. Smoke + Water = Fog. Fog + Planet = Venus. Dust + Water = Mud. Mud + Fire = Brick. Brick + Planet = Mars. Mars + Venus = Love. Fire + Water = Steam. Water + Water = Lake. Lake + Water = Ocean. Ocean + Earth = Island. Steam + Water = Cloud. Cloud + Water = Rain. Rain + Water = Rainbow. Island + Rainbow = Paradise. Paradise + Paradise = Heaven. Heaven + Paradise = Angel. Heaven + Angel = God. God + Mud = Adam. Adam + God = Eve. Eve + Adam = Human. Human + Human = Family. Family + Brick = House. House + Stone = Castle. Family + Castle = Royal. Royal + Love = Princess. Princess + Dragon = Knight. House + House = Town. Town + Town = City. City + Steam = Factory. Stone + Knight = Sword. Sword + Factory = Weapon.

How to make Destruction in Infinite Craft

Now that we have Weapon ready, our path of Destruction should be a lot simpler:

Wind + Wind = Tornado. Wind + Water = Wave. Wave + Wave = Tsunami. Tsunami + Tornado = Destruction.

