How to get Jesus in Infinite Craft

There’s a little bit of everything in Infinite Craft, including religious figures like Jesus. There are various ways to get Jesus in Infinite Craft and some are easier than others.

Considering you walk into Infinite Craft without a handbook, I wasn’t sure how deep the game’s reach would be. As I experimented with more out-of-the-box combinations I knew I would eventually unlock Jesus, especially after I got Religion.

How to create Jesus in Infinite Craft

The easiest way to get Jesus in Infinite Craft is by combining Church and Son. Though there are also alternative recipes for crafting Jesus, I found this one to be the fastest.

Crafting a Church in Infinite Craft

To make a Church, you’ll need to unlock God and House. Follow our guide on making God in Infinite Craft. Once you unlock God, make a House. Combine God and House to make a Church.

Crafting a Son in Infinite Craft

When you have the Church, you can move to the second part of the formula, Son. Crafting Son requires you to make Adam and Eve first. In its most simple form, you can follow these steps to get to that combination:

Combine Adam and Eve to make a Human.

Human + Human = Family.

Human + Family = Baby.

Earth + Adam = Man.

Man + Baby = Son

Alternative Jesus recipes in Infinite Craft

There are a handful of combinations that result in crafting Jesus in Infinite Craft. I even found a couple of new ones while experimenting with different elements, so there’s a chance new recipes may continue to surface.

Son + Christianity = Jesus.

Son + Cathedral = Jesus.

Son + Pope = Jesus.

Son + God = Jesus.

Son + Church = Jesus.

Christmas + Lizard = Jesus.

Shortly after I completed discovering holy elements, I moved onto making food and it was opened up another whole world of possibilities. Walking into two worlds with vast combinations filled my discoveries tab with loads of new materials.