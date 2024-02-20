Category:
General

How to make Hate in Infinite Craft

Make some hate.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Feb 20, 2024 09:37 am
Hate in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have already crafted Love in Infinite Craft, you may wonder if it’s possible to make Hate, too. Well, the game lets you make just about anything, whether it makes sense or not, so here’s how you can get Hate in Infinite Craft.

How to craft Hate in Infinite Craft

To get Hate in Infinite Craftcombine Love with Destruction. You can reach Hate in just 14 steps, so it’s not time-consuming, let alone difficult. 

For those who haven’t crafted it yet, let’s start by making some Love. Here’s how I created it:

Love recipe in Infinite Craft
How to make Love. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To explain the formula chart above, here are the steps to craft Love:

  1. Wind + Earth = Dust
  2. Dust + Water = Mud
  3. Plant + Smoke = Incense
  4. Incense + Smoke = Prayer
  5. Incense + Prayer = Angel
  6. Angel + Smoke = Devil
  7. Devil + Angel = Human
  8. Mud + Rainforest = Chocolate
  9. Chocolate + Angel = Cupid
  10. Cupid + Human = Love

Now that we have Love, let’s get to creating Destruction. I followed the chart below to make Destruction:

Destruction recipe in Infinite Craft
How to make Destruction. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the steps to make Destruction in Infinite Craft

  1. Water + Wind = Wave
  2. Wave + Wave = Tsunami
  3. Wind + Wind = Tornado
  4. Tornado + Tsunami = Destruction

Now, you have both the required ingredients—Love and Destruction—so combine them to get Hate in Infinite Craft. 

Best Hate combinations in Infinite Craft

Now that you have Hate, why not experiment with it to discover new elements? Here are some quirky combinations that you can try with Hate in Infinite Craft

  1. Hate + Earth = War
  2. Hate + Swamp = Mosquito
  3. Hate + Fire = Evil
  4. Hate + Water = Acid
  5. Hate + Plant = Weed
  6. Hate + Rainforest = Deforestation
  7. Hate + War = Enemy
  8. Hate + Prayer = Satan
  9. Hate + Sea = Shark
  10. Hate + Planet = Pluto

If you want to discover more elements in Infinite Craft, you can use our exhaustive list of recipes featuring hundreds of fun items for you to try. Alternatively, you can also learn more about the Infinite Craft Solver, which makes recipe hunting much easier in the game, saving you a lot of time.

Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com