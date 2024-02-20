How to make Hate in Infinite Craft

If you have already crafted Love in Infinite Craft, you may wonder if it’s possible to make Hate, too. Well, the game lets you make just about anything, whether it makes sense or not, so here’s how you can get Hate in Infinite Craft.

How to craft Hate in Infinite Craft

To get Hate in Infinite Craft, combine Love with Destruction. You can reach Hate in just 14 steps, so it’s not time-consuming, let alone difficult.

For those who haven’t crafted it yet, let’s start by making some Love. Here’s how I created it:

How to make Love. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To explain the formula chart above, here are the steps to craft Love:

Wind + Earth = Dust Dust + Water = Mud Plant + Smoke = Incense Incense + Smoke = Prayer Incense + Prayer = Angel Angel + Smoke = Devil Devil + Angel = Human Mud + Rainforest = Chocolate Chocolate + Angel = Cupid Cupid + Human = Love

Now that we have Love, let’s get to creating Destruction. I followed the chart below to make Destruction:

How to make Destruction. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the steps to make Destruction in Infinite Craft:

Water + Wind = Wave Wave + Wave = Tsunami Wind + Wind = Tornado Tornado + Tsunami = Destruction

Now, you have both the required ingredients—Love and Destruction—so combine them to get Hate in Infinite Craft.

Best Hate combinations in Infinite Craft

Now that you have Hate, why not experiment with it to discover new elements? Here are some quirky combinations that you can try with Hate in Infinite Craft:

Hate + Earth = War Hate + Swamp = Mosquito Hate + Fire = Evil Hate + Water = Acid Hate + Plant = Weed Hate + Rainforest = Deforestation Hate + War = Enemy Hate + Prayer = Satan Hate + Sea = Shark Hate + Planet = Pluto

If you want to discover more elements in Infinite Craft, you can use our exhaustive list of recipes featuring hundreds of fun items for you to try. Alternatively, you can also learn more about the Infinite Craft Solver, which makes recipe hunting much easier in the game, saving you a lot of time.