Fallout Shelter’s Game Show Gauntlet Quest is one of those quests where it pays to know about the lore of the Wastelands, as many of the answers are tied to Fallout’s very extensive lore. If you do answer the questions correctly during this quest, you can move on to the next room and, eventually, get some epic rewards.

Fallout Shelter Game Show Gauntlet Quest answers guide

To unlock the Game Show Gauntlet Quest in Fallout Shelter, you must first build an Overseer’s office in your Vault. The questions you’ll be asked will depend on your Weekly Quest Duration. This means they’ll range from 14 to 24 hours.

14-hour duration questions and answers

Who was the insane leader of the Republic of Dave? I’m going to say Dave What was Rivet City before the war? Aircraft Carrier Sarah Lyons is a member of what group? Brotherhood of Steel Who was trapped on the roof of Trinity Tower? Rex Goodman

15-hour duration questions and answers

What famous statue lost its head in the Capital Wasteland? Abraham Lincoln What little boy was trapped in a refrigerator in the Commonwealth? Billy Super Mutants were created using … Forced Evolutionary Virus What group worships the Glow? Children of Atom

16-hour duration questions and answers

Who is the most famous reporter in Diamond City? Piper Wright Who was the sheriff of Megaton? Lucas Simms What deadly creature lurks in the Salem Museum of Witchcraft? Deathclaw Who is the DJ for Galaxy News Radio? Three Dog

17-hour duration questions and answers

The children of Atom make their home in what region of the Commonwealth? The Glowing Sea Where was Lorenzo Cabot held prisoner? Parson State Insane Asylum Which of the following is not a location in the Commonwealth? Harbor Hotel Where was Kellogg’s headquarters? Fort Hagen

18-hour duration questions and answers

What book was Moira trying to write? Wasteland Survival Guide What was Moira’s last name? Brown What store does Moira send the Lone Wanderer to for food? Super-Duper Mart Which of these did Moira not send the Lone Wanderer to? Nuka-Cola Plant

19-hour duration questions and answers

What is the Settlement closest to Vault 111? Sanctuary Who trims the bushes in Sanctuary? Codsworth Who is hanging around the Red Rocket near Sanctuary? Dogmeat The Great War started just before which holiday? Halloween

20-hour duration questions and answers

How did the Brotherhood of Steel arrive in the Commonwealth? In an Airship What Brotherhood of Steel member took shelter in the Cambridge Police Station? Paladin Danse and Scribe Haylen Which advanced technology is used by many Brotherhood of Steel members? Power Armor What was the Brotherhood of Steel seeking at Mass Fusion HQ? Beryllium agitator

21-hour duration questions and answers

What is the name of the Children of Atom base on Far Harbor Island? The Nucleus The Far Harbor Island is in what former state? It’s in Maine What is DiMA? Synth Why did Kasumi Nakano run away to Acadia? She believed she was a synth

22-hour duration questions and answers

Who is the old psychic with the Minutemen? Mama Murphy What military group occupied Project Purity before it could be activated? Enclave Who is the crazy mechanic in the Railroad? Tinker Tom What eyesore did Allistair Tenpenny want gone? Megaton

23-hour duration questions and answers

Name one of the Raider gangs in Nuka-World! You can choose Disciples, Operators, or The Pack, as all these are correct. What weapon is needed to defeat Ryker? Squirt Gun What are the Hubologists after? A Spaceship Which of these is not a flavor of Nuka-Cola? Nuka Fresh

24-hour duration questions and answers

Who were the military mercenaries in the Capital Wasteland? Talon Company What organization created Synths? The Institute What monument did Hannibal Hamlin want to restore? Lincoln Memorial What was the name of the Super Mutant Behemoth hiding in the Boston Common Pond? Swan

Thankfully, there are only four questions you need to answer for every duration, and for the most part, they’re pretty simple. However, I did find some of these to be trickier than others, especially the question that have multiple correct answers. While getting the answers right may not seem too big of a deal, the rewards are worth getting.

All Fallout Shelter Game Show Gauntlet Quest rewards

Nuka-Cola is one of the most iconic items from Fallout. Image via Bethesda Studios

After completing the Fallout Shelter Game Show Gauntlet Quest, you’ll get rewards such as:

Nuka-Cola Quantum

Pet Carrier

Bottle Caps

Lunch Box

Mr. Handy

These rewards help keep your Dwellers happy and expand your Settlement. So, be sure to answer all the Fallout Shelter Game Show Gauntlet Quest questions correctly!

Related: All Fallout games, ranked

About the author