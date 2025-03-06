What to do if an exhibit is stolen in Two Point Museum

Nothing is worse than discovering thieves have taken your exhibits or vandalized your museum signs. How can you prevent thefts or retrieve your stolen goods in Two Point Museum? Find out below.

How to prevent Exhibits from being stolen or vandalized

The only way to stop thieves in Two Point Museum is by hiring security and adding a network of Security Cameras around the museum. First, build a Camera Room and hire a Security Guard with a Camera Room qualification. If no guard with this skill is ready to hire, you can train one in the Training Room.

Set up a Camera Room to prevent thieves from stealing exhibits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once your Camera Room is set up, place Cameras around the museum, making sure every exhibit is covered by the blue field of view cone. Add one Security Chair to each room with a Security Guard manning each one. It is also highly recommended that you have at least one Security Guard with the Strolling Surveillance qualification, too, as they have the thief-spotting ability while on foot with 300 percent Detection skill at level one.

Make sure cameras and Security Guards cover the entire museum. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When every inch of the museum is covered by cameras and guards, no thief should get away with stealing or vandalizing your precious exhibits.

All criminal types in Two Point Museum

Criminals have different thievery styles in Two Point Museum, all of which require different security styles to tackle them.

Different criminals enter in different ways. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Golden Molers enter and exit through holes in the ground. These guys can appear anywhere at any point. When you see the warning notification, press pause and then click on Show. This will show the thief on screen. Pick up the nearest Security Guard and place him near the Golden Moler to stop them in their tracks.

enter and exit through holes in the ground. Boggymen enter through the toilets. Place a Security Chair by every toilet room and make sure it is manned by a Security Guard at all times. When the Boggymen leave the room, they will be immediately apprehended by security. If by some chance the chair is not occupied, perhaps by a Security Guard who is already removing a thief from the museum, then drag and drop another guard on the thief.

enter through the toilets. Regular Thieves disguise themselves as guests before stealing or vandalizing exhibits. You can stop these thieves and vandals before they enter the museum by setting up Security Camera Posts outside every entrance and side door. Unlock this item by completing Bronze level of the Security Exhibition challenge. If you have not yet completed that challenge, these thieves will have to be caught by Security once they have revealed themselves in the museum. Drag and drop a guard on the thief to stop them leaving with an item.

disguise themselves as guests before stealing or vandalizing exhibits.

How to retrieve stolen Exhibits and fix vandalized items

Once an exhibit is stolen, it cannot be returned. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, once an item has been stolen and the thief has escaped, there is no way of getting it back. If, however, the exhibit has been stolen and the thief has yet to escape the building, you can retrieve it by dropping a Security Guard right on them. The guard will then march them straight back to the exhibit, make them return it, and then walk them out of the building.

Vandalized items can be restored by a Janitor. Either click on the item and then select Call Janitor, or drag and drop a Janitor near the item. They will quickly clean and restore the exhibit or decor to its former glory. If you want to replace the exhibit, you will have to send staff out on another Expedition.

