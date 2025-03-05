Two Point Museum Expedition guide

There would be no museum without exhibits, and the only way to get hold of them is to send your staff on Expeditions. Expeditions can be dangerous and cost the museum a lot of money, but there is no reward without risk in the world of Two Point Museum.

How to set up an Expedition in Two Point Museum

You can set up your Expeditions from the Helipad. Most museums already have a Helipad ready to use, but you can build more, starting from $100,000. Each subsequent Helipad costs an additional $100,000. Don’t worry about adding more Helipads until you have established your museum and are making a decent profit.

Select a helipad to go off on your Expedition. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To set up your Expedition, click the Helipad and select a Point of Interest from the World Map. Eventually, you will have multiple areas around the world to explore, and as long as you have the right staff, skills, and equipment, you can set off anywhere you desire.

Expeditions cost thousands of dollars, but they are also essential for curating your museum and drawing in donations from customers. It is a case of spending money to make money. With this in mind, choose your Expedition wisely, and when possible, use the Haggling Handbook to reduce the cost of the Expedition. If your staff return with a duplicate exhibit, you should sell it or place it in the Deconstructor to create a Perk and unlock a reward item.

Gain Perks and extra decor by using the Deconstructor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each Expedition usually requires an Expert and at least one other staff member, sometimes with specific skills. The Expedition you choose shows what is needed before you can head off to uncover exhibits for your museum. This could be a specific skill like Pilot Wings or Survival Skills. If you don’t have a staff member with the right skills, you can send them to the Training Room to get clued up before they go off on the Expedition.

You can also take an Expedition Cargo Item to help the staff with the treacherous journey. There are a few free items with infinite uses such as the First Aid Kit, Haggling Handbook and the XP-dition Journal, or you can craft something else in the Workshop.

How to avoid Events during Two Point Museum Expeditions

Each Expedition has a series of events your staff will encounter during their adventure. Some of these are positive, while others are negative and even dangerous. You can check the Expedition’s potential events before you set off, and add staff and cargo to negate the effects of the events.

Make sure you have the right staff and items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each event shows a staff skill icon in the top left corner that lets you know which skill or item is required to prevent that event. The only event that often cannot be prevented is the MIA (Missing In Action) event. If the staff member goes MIA, there is no chance of finding them, and they will be lost forever. Don’t let the chance of an MIA event put you off sending your staff out on that Expedition, however, as it is not guaranteed and the reward may well be worth the sacrifice.

Event Possible prreventions Injury Survey Skills

Survival Skills

Aerodynamics

Workshop

Fire Resistance

First Aid Kit

Plant Camouflage

Survey Scanner Lost Survey Skills

XP-dition Journal MIA Survival Skills II

Pilot Wings

Plant Camouflage Illness Survey Skills

Survey Scanner

Illness Elixir Curse Curse Counter

Happy Thoughts Helicopter Damage Survival Skills

Pilot Wings Hellhole Customer Service

Spirit Whispering

Strolling Surveillance

Hellhole Repellant Spectral Rift Analysis

How to solve Dilemmas during a Two Point Museum Expedition

Sometimes, when your staff are out on an Expedition, they will be faced with a Dilemma. When this happens, a pop-up will appear on your screen, and you must help them decide what to do. The Expedition will not continue until you answer the Dilemma.

Answer the dilemma to continue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These happen entirely randomly, and the outcome options depend on the skills of the staff sent on the journey. Generally, you have three options with varying outcomes, depending on your choice. It is usually obvious which is the best choice, especially if one of your staff members has a skill that would help in that particular situation.

Here are a few examples of what you can expect from an Expedition Dilemma and the possible solutions. We have highlighted the best choice for each in bold:

Dilemma Possible Solutions Fever Dream Let ’em go… let ’em go

Wrap ’em and pack ’em (Survival Skills)

Grab ’em Stress…sss from Above It’s just rain

Snakes? Poison? Run!

It’s just snakes Gulp Refill bottles from stagnant pool

Airdrop Head Smart Stay focussed

Fetch the flask Black Flag Throw something overboard

Shoo!

Flee

When your staff return from their Expedition, some may be injured, cursed, or ill. If this is the case, you can cure them at the Staff Room, by sending them to Curses Curses Curses in the Netherworld, or Remedial Springs in the Bone Belt.

Now you are an expert in Expeditions, why not learn how to best take care of your Botant exhibits in Two Point Museum?

