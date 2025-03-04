How to unlock and use all Expedition Cargo in Two Point Museum

When sending your staff out on an Expedition, they must take the right kit. Sometimes, the items they take can mean the difference between returning safely and not returning at all. Check out your options for all Expedition Cargo in Two Point Museum.

All Expedition Cargo in Two Point Museum

Taking the right cargo is essential when planning an Expedition in Two Point Museum. You may want to avoid injury, make the trip cheaper, or ensure your staff doesn’t get lost during the adventure. Expedition Cargo Items are crafted in the Workshop, and prices range from $150 to $15,000. You won’t have all items unlocked at the start, as many are theme-specific and require you to level up and unlock the other museums first.

Unlock each item as you level up and unlock all Museums. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is no point in going on an Expedition empty-handed as you have three free Cargo Items with infinite uses available to you. If there is an Injury Event, always pack a First Aid Kit. If there is no Injury Event, take the Haggling Handbook to save some money, or XP-dition Journal for a boost in XP. All other Expedition Cargo Items are single use.

Cargo item Museum Cost Build time Effect XP-dition Journal All Free None

Infinite Uses All staff gain 15% more XP from the Expedition First Aid Kit All Free None

Infinite Uses Removes one Injury Event Haggling Handbook All Free None

Infinite Uses Reduces cost of Expedition by 20% Survey Scanner Memento Mile $2,500 25 Days

Single Use Adds 50% progress to the Expedition’s location survey level Curse Counter Wailon Lodge $4,500 30 Days

Single Use Removes one Curse Event Hellhole Repellent Wailon Lodge $250 11 Days Removes one Hellhole Holdup Event Spirit Key Wailon Lodge $10,000 60 Days Used to remove Obstructions in the Netherworld and unlock more areas like the Malicious Dungeon Wide Net Passwater Cover $1,500 30 Days An extra Temperate Fish type is added to your inventory when you catch one during an Expedition Wide Tropical Net Passwater Cover $2,000 30 Days An extra Tropical Fish is added to your inventory when you catch one during an Expedition Wide Coldwater Net Passwater Cove $3,000 30 Days An extra Coldwater Fish is added to your inventory when you catch one during an Expedition Illness Elixir Bungle Wasteland $7,500

1 Mulch 60 Days Removes one Illness Event Plant Camouflage Bungle Wasteland $5,000

1 Mulch 30 Days Removes one event that requires Plant Camouflage. Drill Bungle Wasteland $5,000

25 Metal 3 Days Used to remove Obstructions in the Bungle Burrows or The Known Universe, and unlock more areas Deluxe Drill Bungle Wasteland $15,000

75 Metal

25 Whirlicogs

3 Mulch 60 Days Used to remove Obstructions in Bungle Burrows Rank Cheese Pebberley Heights $5,000 30 Days Temporarily increases the rank of your Expedition staff

You can save money on your trip by checking to see if you have any staff with skills that counter dangerous Events. When you start setting up your Expedition, check each possible Event to see if your staff has the skills to combat the negative effects. For example, a member of staff with Survival Skills can remove an MIA Event, while another with Happy Thoughts is needed to counter some Curse Events. Use the correct combination of staff and Expedition Cargo Items to have a successful and inexpensive trip.

