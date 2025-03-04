Forgot password
crafting a cargo item in the workshop
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to unlock and use all Expedition Cargo in Two Point Museum

The right cargo can make all the difference in Two Point Museum
When sending your staff out on an Expedition, they must take the right kit. Sometimes, the items they take can mean the difference between returning safely and not returning at all. Check out your options for all Expedition Cargo in Two Point Museum.

All Expedition Cargo in Two Point Museum

Taking the right cargo is essential when planning an Expedition in Two Point Museum. You may want to avoid injury, make the trip cheaper, or ensure your staff doesn’t get lost during the adventure. Expedition Cargo Items are crafted in the Workshop, and prices range from $150 to $15,000. You won’t have all items unlocked at the start, as many are theme-specific and require you to level up and unlock the other museums first.

plant camouflage in two point museum cargo crafting
Unlock each item as you level up and unlock all Museums. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is no point in going on an Expedition empty-handed as you have three free Cargo Items with infinite uses available to you. If there is an Injury Event, always pack a First Aid Kit. If there is no Injury Event, take the Haggling Handbook to save some money, or XP-dition Journal for a boost in XP. All other Expedition Cargo Items are single use.

Cargo itemMuseumCostBuild timeEffect
XP-dition JournalAllFreeNone
Infinite Uses		All staff gain 15% more XP from the Expedition
First Aid KitAllFreeNone
Infinite Uses		Removes one Injury Event
Haggling HandbookAllFreeNone
Infinite Uses		Reduces cost of Expedition by 20%
Survey ScannerMemento Mile$2,50025 Days
Single Use		Adds 50% progress to the Expedition’s location survey level
Curse CounterWailon Lodge$4,50030 Days
Single Use		Removes one Curse Event
Hellhole RepellentWailon Lodge$25011 DaysRemoves one Hellhole Holdup Event
Spirit KeyWailon Lodge$10,00060 DaysUsed to remove Obstructions in the Netherworld and unlock more areas like the Malicious Dungeon
Wide NetPasswater Cover$1,50030 DaysAn extra Temperate Fish type is added to your inventory when you catch one during an Expedition
Wide Tropical NetPasswater Cover$2,00030 DaysAn extra Tropical Fish is added to your inventory when you catch one during an Expedition
Wide Coldwater NetPasswater Cove$3,00030 DaysAn extra Coldwater Fish is added to your inventory when you catch one during an Expedition
Illness ElixirBungle Wasteland$7,500
1 Mulch		60 DaysRemoves one Illness Event
Plant CamouflageBungle Wasteland$5,000
1 Mulch		30 DaysRemoves one event that requires Plant Camouflage.
DrillBungle Wasteland$5,000
25 Metal		3 DaysUsed to remove Obstructions in the Bungle Burrows or The Known Universe, and unlock more areas
Deluxe DrillBungle Wasteland$15,000
75 Metal
25 Whirlicogs
3 Mulch		60 DaysUsed to remove Obstructions in Bungle Burrows
Rank CheesePebberley Heights$5,00030 DaysTemporarily increases the rank of your Expedition staff

You can save money on your trip by checking to see if you have any staff with skills that counter dangerous Events. When you start setting up your Expedition, check each possible Event to see if your staff has the skills to combat the negative effects. For example, a member of staff with Survival Skills can remove an MIA Event, while another with Happy Thoughts is needed to counter some Curse Events. Use the correct combination of staff and Expedition Cargo Items to have a successful and inexpensive trip.

