How to unlock and use all Expedition Cargo in Two Point Museum

When sending your staff out on an Expedition, they must take the right kit. Sometimes, the items they take can mean the difference between returning safely and not returning at all. Check out your options for all Expedition Cargo in Two Point Museum.
All Expedition Cargo in Two Point Museum
Taking the right cargo is essential when planning an Expedition in Two Point Museum. You may want to avoid injury, make the trip cheaper, or ensure your staff doesn’t get lost during the adventure. Expedition Cargo Items are crafted in the Workshop, and prices range from $150 to $15,000. You won’t have all items unlocked at the start, as many are theme-specific and require you to level up and unlock the other museums first.
There is no point in going on an Expedition empty-handed as you have three free Cargo Items with infinite uses available to you. If there is an Injury Event, always pack a First Aid Kit. If there is no Injury Event, take the Haggling Handbook to save some money, or XP-dition Journal for a boost in XP. All other Expedition Cargo Items are single use.
|Cargo item
|Museum
|Cost
|Build time
|Effect
|XP-dition Journal
|All
|Free
|None
Infinite Uses
|All staff gain 15% more XP from the Expedition
|First Aid Kit
|All
|Free
|None
Infinite Uses
|Removes one Injury Event
|Haggling Handbook
|All
|Free
|None
Infinite Uses
|Reduces cost of Expedition by 20%
|Survey Scanner
|Memento Mile
|$2,500
|25 Days
Single Use
|Adds 50% progress to the Expedition’s location survey level
|Curse Counter
|Wailon Lodge
|$4,500
|30 Days
Single Use
|Removes one Curse Event
|Hellhole Repellent
|Wailon Lodge
|$250
|11 Days
|Removes one Hellhole Holdup Event
|Spirit Key
|Wailon Lodge
|$10,000
|60 Days
|Used to remove Obstructions in the Netherworld and unlock more areas like the Malicious Dungeon
|Wide Net
|Passwater Cover
|$1,500
|30 Days
|An extra Temperate Fish type is added to your inventory when you catch one during an Expedition
|Wide Tropical Net
|Passwater Cover
|$2,000
|30 Days
|An extra Tropical Fish is added to your inventory when you catch one during an Expedition
|Wide Coldwater Net
|Passwater Cove
|$3,000
|30 Days
|An extra Coldwater Fish is added to your inventory when you catch one during an Expedition
|Illness Elixir
|Bungle Wasteland
|$7,500
1 Mulch
|60 Days
|Removes one Illness Event
|Plant Camouflage
|Bungle Wasteland
|$5,000
1 Mulch
|30 Days
|Removes one event that requires Plant Camouflage.
|Drill
|Bungle Wasteland
|$5,000
25 Metal
|3 Days
|Used to remove Obstructions in the Bungle Burrows or The Known Universe, and unlock more areas
|Deluxe Drill
|Bungle Wasteland
|$15,000
75 Metal
25 Whirlicogs
3 Mulch
|60 Days
|Used to remove Obstructions in Bungle Burrows
|Rank Cheese
|Pebberley Heights
|$5,000
|30 Days
|Temporarily increases the rank of your Expedition staff
You can save money on your trip by checking to see if you have any staff with skills that counter dangerous Events. When you start setting up your Expedition, check each possible Event to see if your staff has the skills to combat the negative effects. For example, a member of staff with Survival Skills can remove an MIA Event, while another with Happy Thoughts is needed to counter some Curse Events. Use the correct combination of staff and Expedition Cargo Items to have a successful and inexpensive trip.
