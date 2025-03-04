Forgot password
man-eating plant in two point museum
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Two Point Museum Botany guide – how to find and care for Botany Exhibits

Find out why your plant exhibits keep withering and dying
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Mar 4, 2025 09:59 am

As each museum grows, you fill them with fascinating and strange exhibits from fossils to fish and even man-eating plants. The Botany Exhibits require special care and attention, so let’s get into how you should take care of your museum plants in Two Point Museum.

Table of contents

How to unlock Botany Exhibits in Two Point Museum

As you fill your first museum—Memento Mile—with prehistoric fossils and dinosaur bones, you will eventually unlock some botanical displays. You can first unlock the Botany exhibits in the Bone Belt, the same Expedition area where your team digs for fossils. As you progress, more Points of Interest will contain Botany Exhibits.

man eating plant two point museum
Keep your plants watered or they will die. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Botany ExpeditionLocationReward
Bigfoot GardensBone BeltFolding Chaptrap
Blooming Buffoon
Gnawn WoodBone BeltStink Plant
Chomper JungleBone BeltChomper Jr.
Chomper Pit
Primal FrontierBone BeltAurora Arborealis
Lethargic RiverBone BeltFlagon Fruit
Dancing Tree
Stop Beaton & DeadhorseBone BeltSyrup Tree
Scruffy BluffBone BeltCliffhanger Plant
Herbaceous GreensBone BeltEvergreen Weiner Tree
Cake Plant
Pebberley CoastTwo Point SeaPeek-A-Lily Pads
Overgrowth JungleTwo Point SeaUnknown
Iced SpiresNetherworldUnknown
Mushroom WildsNetherworldUnknown
Unknown
Reaper FurrowNetherworldUnknown
Fog MoorsNetherworldUnknown
Allotment LabsBungle BurrowsSickly Pear

As we uncover more Botany Exhibits, we will keep you updated!

How to care for your Botany Exhibits in Two Point Museum

It’s your job as curator to make sure your new displays are in the best condition to attract more customers and encourage them to donate money to the museum. It’s best to section off an area and dedicate it to Botany Exhibits because most of them will need Heaters and Misters nearby to keep them in the best condition.

mister area showing in blue
The mister area of effect shows up in blue. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Heaters:
    • Raise the temperature around where they are placed in a 15 x 15 tile area.
  • Misters:
    • Raise the humidity around where they are placed in a 15 x 15 tile area.

Click on or hover your cursor over the Mister or Heater to see a visualization of the area of effect. The Heater area shows up in red while the Mister shows up in blue. If your plant is outside of this area, it will have a warning icon above it showing what it requires.

Keep a watchful eye over your plants, and check the status of each one regularly by clicking on it and looking at the condition percentage. Once it falls below 50 percent, you don’t have a lot of time until it dies off. Click the Expert icon to call in the Botany Expert, who should arrive to water the plants. If they don’t seem to be coming quick enough, you can find one, hold to pick them up, and drag them to the plant.

With regular exhibits such as fossil displays and inventions, they just need experts nearby to help with restoration. With Botany Exhibits, however, your plants need a Botany Expert close by at all times to water the plants and save them from dying. Once your plants are dead, they are useless and should be sold or deleted. You will have to go out on another Expedition to replace the dead plants.

