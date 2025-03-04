Two Point Museum Botany guide – how to find and care for Botany Exhibits

As each museum grows, you fill them with fascinating and strange exhibits from fossils to fish and even man-eating plants. The Botany Exhibits require special care and attention, so let’s get into how you should take care of your museum plants in Two Point Museum.

How to unlock Botany Exhibits in Two Point Museum

As you fill your first museum—Memento Mile—with prehistoric fossils and dinosaur bones, you will eventually unlock some botanical displays. You can first unlock the Botany exhibits in the Bone Belt, the same Expedition area where your team digs for fossils. As you progress, more Points of Interest will contain Botany Exhibits.

Keep your plants watered or they will die. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Botany Expedition Location Reward Bigfoot Gardens Bone Belt Folding Chaptrap

Blooming Buffoon Gnawn Wood Bone Belt Stink Plant Chomper Jungle Bone Belt Chomper Jr.

Chomper Pit Primal Frontier Bone Belt Aurora Arborealis Lethargic River Bone Belt Flagon Fruit

Dancing Tree Stop Beaton & Deadhorse Bone Belt Syrup Tree Scruffy Bluff Bone Belt Cliffhanger Plant Herbaceous Greens Bone Belt Evergreen Weiner Tree

Cake Plant Pebberley Coast Two Point Sea Peek-A-Lily Pads Overgrowth Jungle Two Point Sea Unknown Iced Spires Netherworld Unknown Mushroom Wilds Netherworld Unknown

Unknown Reaper Furrow Netherworld Unknown Fog Moors Netherworld Unknown Allotment Labs Bungle Burrows Sickly Pear

As we uncover more Botany Exhibits, we will keep you updated!

How to care for your Botany Exhibits in Two Point Museum

It’s your job as curator to make sure your new displays are in the best condition to attract more customers and encourage them to donate money to the museum. It’s best to section off an area and dedicate it to Botany Exhibits because most of them will need Heaters and Misters nearby to keep them in the best condition.

The mister area of effect shows up in blue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Heaters: Raise the temperature around where they are placed in a 15 x 15 tile area.

Misters: Raise the humidity around where they are placed in a 15 x 15 tile area.



Click on or hover your cursor over the Mister or Heater to see a visualization of the area of effect. The Heater area shows up in red while the Mister shows up in blue. If your plant is outside of this area, it will have a warning icon above it showing what it requires.

Keep a watchful eye over your plants, and check the status of each one regularly by clicking on it and looking at the condition percentage. Once it falls below 50 percent, you don’t have a lot of time until it dies off. Click the Expert icon to call in the Botany Expert, who should arrive to water the plants. If they don’t seem to be coming quick enough, you can find one, hold to pick them up, and drag them to the plant.

With regular exhibits such as fossil displays and inventions, they just need experts nearby to help with restoration. With Botany Exhibits, however, your plants need a Botany Expert close by at all times to water the plants and save them from dying. Once your plants are dead, they are useless and should be sold or deleted. You will have to go out on another Expedition to replace the dead plants.

