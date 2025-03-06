How to play Split Fiction co-op using a Friend’s Pass

If you want that unbeatable feeling when you defeat bosses, indulge in high-octane chases, and bond with loved ones without the need to have them sitting next to you, then look no further than Split Fiction‘s Friend’s Pass. The best part? You can always mute or deafen if things go south.

Revitalizing the couch co-op feature, Split Fiction provides an incredible two-player experience for the price of one game. What makes this game a no-brainer for co-op enjoyers is that there’s no need for both players to purchase the game. This, alongside having crossplay means you can pick this adventure up to play with your loved ones on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or Windows. But none of this would be possible without the Friend’s Pass.

Here is our quick guide on how to play Split Fiction using the Friend’s Pass.

Split Fiction Friend’s Pass guide

Lock in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Splitting the cost of Split Fiction between you, the player who owns the game can invite their loved one into the game. But there’s a few steps you and your gaming partner need to do to play Split Fiction together. Here is a step-by-step:

Playing Split Fiction online (one platform)

Buy Split Fiction (this only applies to one player). Search and download Split Fiction – Friend’s Pass on your relevant platform (Steam, PlayStation, or Xbox). Launch Split Fiction and go to Play Online. Invite your friend from your platform’s friends list. The non-purchasing player must accept the invite to join the lobby for free.

Playing Split Fiction cross-platform

One player buys Split Fiction. Crossplay requires you to create an EA Account to play. Search for Split Fiction – Friend’s Pass on your chosen platform and download it. The player who bought Split Fiction should also enable crossplay, found in the settings, before inviting their friend. The non-purchasing player must enable crossplay on their platform’s settings. Skip to step eight if crossplay is already enabled. Enable crossplay on PS5: Go to Profile Privacy Setting – Crossplay Invitations – enable Get Crossplay Game Invitations. Enable crossplay on Xbox Series X/S: Profile and System – Settings – Account – Privacy and Online Safety – Xbox Privacy – View Deals and Customize – Select Communication and Multiplayer – enable You Can Join Cross-Network Play. Add each other via the EA Friends List so you can invite them. You can do this using the EA App. Go to Play Online. Invite your friend from the EA Friends List. They will appear here if they have an EA account, accepted your request, and have the Friend’s Pass downloaded. The non-purchasing player must accept the invite to join the lobby for free.

You will need PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live to play online, alongside an EA Account if you’re playing across platforms. You can try Split Fiction together as a demo to determine if you want to commit to the price tag. Both players need to install the Friend’s Pass on their desired platform.

Now that you’re in the game, the question arises: Sci-fi or fantasy? Who’s slicing enemies as Mio and who’s shape-shifting into mythical creatures with Zoe? The choice is yours, but don’t fall out on the first hurdle—there’s a lot of fun to be had.

