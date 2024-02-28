How to make Love in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft empowers you with the ability to create almost anything from the four basic elements you’re provided. This includes specific characters to even general concepts, such as Love.

Infinite Craft is the latest browser game from Neal Agarwal, creator of The Password Game and similar titles found on Neal.fun. Infinite Craft supplies you with infinite potential and little direction, giving you a blank canvas and elements to create, duplicate, and craft.

Whether you’re trying to craft your favorite TV show characters or want to unlock the entire universe, there’s no limits on how you play. If you’re trying to craft Love in Infinite Craft, below is our recommended path.

How to craft Love in Infinite Craft

The easiest way I have found to make Love in Infinite Craft is to combine Cupid and Human. If you have yet to unlock either of these items, don’t worry, as the ingredients for Love are actually quite easy to make early on. Before you can ultimately combine Cupid and Human, you first need to unlock Human and Chocolate.

How to make Chocolate in Infinite Craft

To get Cupid and eventually Love, you first need to craft Chocolate. Naturally, this has its own pre-requisites, as it requires you to combine Mud and Rainforest. If also don’t have these items yet, don’t worry, as both are easy to make starting from your core elements.

Chocolates are a key part to crafting Cupid, who in turn gives you Love. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Step One – Mud Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Water = Mud

Step Two – Rainforest Plant + Plant = Tree Tree + Tree = Forest Forest + Rain = Rainforest

Step Three – Chocolate Mud + Rainforest = Chocolate



How to make Human in Infinite Craft

It takes at least one human to make Love, or so the recipe says. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Human is the second major component to making Love in Infinite Craft. Here we’ll get into the more heavenly aspects of Love before ultimately combining it with Chocolate.

Before starting, I recommend you have Smoke ready to go. Considering Smoke is used three times independently in this recipe, it will make your life much easier. Below is how I recommend you make Human in Infinite Craft, although there are other combinations that ca get you there, too:

Plant + Smoke = Incense

Incense + Smoke = Prayer

Prayer + Incense = Angel

Angel + Smoke = Devil

Devil + Angel = Human

How to make Love in Infinite Craft

Chocolates, Cupid, and Human quickly leads to Love. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

With Chocolate and Human in your inventory, along with all the other materials you’ve hopefully crafted along the way, it’s time to finally craft Love, which is surprisingly easy to make once you have all the necessary parts. Below is how to complete this final stage of the puzzle:

Chocolate + Angel = Cupid

Cupid + Human = Love

With those two simple steps, you have finally made Love. From Love you can make plenty of other related items such as Girlfriend, Boyfriend, Marriage, and even Infinity.