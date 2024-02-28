Category:
General

How to make Love in Infinite Craft

Surprisingly easy to make!
Image of Blaine Polhamus
Blaine Polhamus
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 03:19 pm
Image of Love in Infinite Craft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Infinite Craft empowers you with the ability to create almost anything from the four basic elements you’re provided. This includes specific characters to even general concepts, such as Love.

Recommended Videos

Infinite Craft is the latest browser game from Neal Agarwal, creator of The Password Game and similar titles found on Neal.fun. Infinite Craft supplies you with infinite potential and little direction, giving you a blank canvas and elements to create, duplicate, and craft.

Whether you’re trying to craft your favorite TV show characters or want to unlock the entire universe, there’s no limits on how you play. If you’re trying to craft Love in Infinite Craft, below is our recommended path.

How to craft Love in Infinite Craft

The easiest way I have found to make Love in Infinite Craft is to combine Cupid and Human. If you have yet to unlock either of these items, don’t worry, as the ingredients for Love are actually quite easy to make early on. Before you can ultimately combine Cupid and Human, you first need to unlock Human and Chocolate.

How to make Chocolate in Infinite Craft

To get Cupid and eventually Love, you first need to craft Chocolate. Naturally, this has its own pre-requisites, as it requires you to combine Mud and Rainforest. If also don’t have these items yet, don’t worry, as both are easy to make starting from your core elements.

Image of the Chocolate Recipe in Infinite Craft.
Chocolates are a key part to crafting Cupid, who in turn gives you Love. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of the Chocolate Recipe in Infinite Craft.
Chocolates are a key part to crafting Cupid, who in turn gives you Love. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of the Chocolate Recipe in Infinite Craft.
Chocolates are a key part to crafting Cupid, who in turn gives you Love. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
  • Step One – Mud
    • Earth + Wind = Dust
    • Dust + Water = Mud
  • Step Two – Rainforest
    • Plant + Plant = Tree
    • Tree + Tree = Forest
    • Forest + Rain = Rainforest
  • Step Three – Chocolate
    • Mud + Rainforest = Chocolate

How to make Human in Infinite Craft

Image of the recipe for Human in Infinite Craft.
It takes at least one human to make Love, or so the recipe says. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of the recipe for Human in Infinite Craft.
It takes at least one human to make Love, or so the recipe says. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of the recipe for Human in Infinite Craft.
It takes at least one human to make Love, or so the recipe says. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Human is the second major component to making Love in Infinite Craft. Here we’ll get into the more heavenly aspects of Love before ultimately combining it with Chocolate.

Before starting, I recommend you have Smoke ready to go. Considering Smoke is used three times independently in this recipe, it will make your life much easier. Below is how I recommend you make Human in Infinite Craft, although there are other combinations that ca get you there, too:

  • Plant + Smoke = Incense
  • Incense + Smoke = Prayer
  • Prayer + Incense = Angel
  • Angel + Smoke = Devil
  • Devil + Angel = Human

How to make Love in Infinite Craft

Image of the recipe for Love in Infinite Craft.
Chocolates, Cupid, and Human quickly leads to Love. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of the recipe for Love in Infinite Craft.
Chocolates, Cupid, and Human quickly leads to Love. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of the recipe for Love in Infinite Craft.
Chocolates, Cupid, and Human quickly leads to Love. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

With Chocolate and Human in your inventory, along with all the other materials you’ve hopefully crafted along the way, it’s time to finally craft Love, which is surprisingly easy to make once you have all the necessary parts. Below is how to complete this final stage of the puzzle:

  • Chocolate + Angel = Cupid
  • Cupid + Human = Love

With those two simple steps, you have finally made Love. From Love you can make plenty of other related items such as Girlfriend, Boyfriend, Marriage, and even Infinity.

related content
Read Article How to sign up for the Skate 4 Playtest
A skater grinds on a staircase rail in skate.
Category:
General
General
How to sign up for the Skate 4 Playtest
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Alan Wake developer Remedy regains full Control of one of its major IPs
Scene from Control: Ultimate Edition.
Category:
Alan Wake
Alan Wake
General
General
Alan Wake developer Remedy regains full Control of one of its major IPs
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 28, 2024
Read Article F1 24 release countdown: Exact start time and date
George Russell, wearing a blue helmet, driving a black Mercedes AMG Petronas car with 63 on the nose.
Category:
General
General
F1 24 release countdown: Exact start time and date
Matt Porter Matt Porter Feb 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to sign up for the Skate 4 Playtest
A skater grinds on a staircase rail in skate.
Category:
General
General
How to sign up for the Skate 4 Playtest
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Alan Wake developer Remedy regains full Control of one of its major IPs
Scene from Control: Ultimate Edition.
Category:
Alan Wake
Alan Wake
General
General
Alan Wake developer Remedy regains full Control of one of its major IPs
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 28, 2024
Read Article F1 24 release countdown: Exact start time and date
George Russell, wearing a blue helmet, driving a black Mercedes AMG Petronas car with 63 on the nose.
Category:
General
General
F1 24 release countdown: Exact start time and date
Matt Porter Matt Porter Feb 28, 2024
Author
Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.