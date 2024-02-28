Category:
How to make Dandelion in Infinite Craft

Can I interest you in some... Dandelions?
Sharmila Ganguly
Published: Feb 28, 2024 06:36 am
Dandelion in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite being just a browser game, Infinite Craft lets you make many types of flowers and plants, including Dandelions. But if you aren’t sure how to make this medicinal weed in the endless crafting game, fret not, as this guide tells you the easiest way to make it.

How to craft Dandelions in Infinite Craft

Dandelion recipe in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

While there are undoubtedly multiple ways to reach Dandelion in Infinite Craft, I made it by combining Plant with Wind. It’s the fastest way to make Dandelion in the game, but if you aren’t sure how to get the ingredients needed, here are all the steps you need to take. 

Ingredient one+Ingredient two=Result
Earth+Water=Plant
Plant+Wind=Dandelion

It’s just a mere couple of steps before you can begin crafting more complex recipes out of Dandelion in Infinite Craft. But if you’re looking for a different way to get Dandelion, we have got you covered for that as well. Flower and Wind combine to make Dandelion, too. While it’s a longer process, it will help you discover some additional elements that are crucial to making future discoveries. 

Best Dandelion combinations in Infinite Craft

Once you have Dandelion in your inventory, you can start making fun combos with it in Infinite Craft. Here are some of the best ones I found.

Ingredient one+Ingredient two=Result
Dandelion+Plant=Weed
Dandelion+Dandelion=Dandelion Patch
Dandelion+Angel=Fairy
Dandelion+Ocean=Seaweed
Dandelion+Tree=Wish
Dandelion+Dragon=Dragonfly
Dandelion+Human=Sneeze
Dandelion+Water=Wine
Dandelion+Pina Colada=Dandelion Wine
Dandelion+Pig=Pigweed

In case you don’t know how Infinite Craft works, there are endless possibilities to discover using Dandelion, so don’t limit yourself to the examples above. You can also check out our list of Infinite Craft recipes and combos to kickstart your discovery journey. 

Epic Games allegedly had 189GB of confidential data stolen in latest ransomware attack
Fortnite Jonesy floating through space with shocked look on his face
Epic Games allegedly had 189GB of confidential data stolen in latest ransomware attack
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 28, 2024
How to make Oil in Infinite Craft
Oil element in Infinite Craft
How to make Oil in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 28, 2024
All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (March 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (March 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 28, 2024
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com