How to make Dandelion in Infinite Craft

Despite being just a browser game, Infinite Craft lets you make many types of flowers and plants, including Dandelions. But if you aren’t sure how to make this medicinal weed in the endless crafting game, fret not, as this guide tells you the easiest way to make it.

Recommended Videos

How to craft Dandelions in Infinite Craft

Want some Dandelion? Screenshot by Dot Esports

While there are undoubtedly multiple ways to reach Dandelion in Infinite Craft, I made it by combining Plant with Wind. It’s the fastest way to make Dandelion in the game, but if you aren’t sure how to get the ingredients needed, here are all the steps you need to take.

Ingredient one + Ingredient two = Result Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Wind = Dandelion

It’s just a mere couple of steps before you can begin crafting more complex recipes out of Dandelion in Infinite Craft. But if you’re looking for a different way to get Dandelion, we have got you covered for that as well. Flower and Wind combine to make Dandelion, too. While it’s a longer process, it will help you discover some additional elements that are crucial to making future discoveries.

Best Dandelion combinations in Infinite Craft

Once you have Dandelion in your inventory, you can start making fun combos with it in Infinite Craft. Here are some of the best ones I found.

Ingredient one + Ingredient two = Result Dandelion + Plant = Weed Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch Dandelion + Angel = Fairy Dandelion + Ocean = Seaweed Dandelion + Tree = Wish Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly Dandelion + Human = Sneeze Dandelion + Water = Wine Dandelion + Pina Colada = Dandelion Wine Dandelion + Pig = Pigweed

In case you don’t know how Infinite Craft works, there are endless possibilities to discover using Dandelion, so don’t limit yourself to the examples above. You can also check out our list of Infinite Craft recipes and combos to kickstart your discovery journey.