Category:
General

How to make Diamond in Infinite Craft

Make a precious stone for free!
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Feb 27, 2024 06:49 am
Diamond in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Diamonds may burn a hole in your pocket in real life, you can craft one for free in Infinite Craft, a popular endless crafting game. In fact, you can also craft several other elements from Diamond, so here’s how to make the precious stone in Infinite Craft

Recommended Videos

How to craft Diamond in Infinite Craft

There are plenty of combinations that lead to Diamond in Infinite Craft. I crafted Diamond by combining Coal and Fire and found it to be the easiest way to get the element. In case you don’t have the ingredients required, fret not—I have outlined all the steps needed to get there below.

Make Diamonds for free. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Ingredient one+Ingredient two=Result
Earth+Water=Plant
Earth+Wind=Dust
Plant+Plant=Tree
Dust+Tree=Wood
Fire+Wood=Campfire
Campfire+Earth=Charcoal
Charcoal+Charcoal=Coal
Coal+Fire=Diamond

These are the steps I took to discover Diamond in Infinite Craft, but you can also get it using other formula paths. For example, combining Gem with Gem and Obsidian with Earth also gives Diamond. The game is truly infinite, so know that there are several ways to get to the element you want. 

Best Diamond combinations in Infinite Craft

Now that you have Diamond, let’s find some quirky combos with it. Here are some of the best Diamond combos I found in Infinite Craft

Ingredient one+Ingredient two=Result
Diamond+Diamond=Diamond Block
Diamond+Tree=Money Tree
Diamond+Forest=Emerald
Diamond+Oxygen=Carbon
Diamond+Metal=Ring
Diamond+Pig=Piggy Bank
Diamond+Excalibur=King Arthur
Diamond+Lego=Minecraft
DiamondGlass=Lens
Diamond+Lens=Telescope
Diamond+Telescope=Kaleidoscope

And that’s not everything. In Infinite Craft, you make numerous recipes from Diamond, so keep pouring in your creativity and let AI do the magic for you. In case you’re interested, we have created an exhaustive list of Infinite Craft recipes which can browse to make more discoveries.  

related content
Read Article How to make Computer in Infinite Craft
Computer element in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Computer in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 27, 2024
Read Article How to make Minesweeper in Infinite Craft
Minesweeper crafted in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Minesweeper in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 27, 2024
Read Article How to make Artificial Intelligence in Infinite Craft
AI term in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Artificial Intelligence in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Computer in Infinite Craft
Computer element in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Computer in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 27, 2024
Read Article How to make Minesweeper in Infinite Craft
Minesweeper crafted in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Minesweeper in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 27, 2024
Read Article How to make Artificial Intelligence in Infinite Craft
AI term in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Artificial Intelligence in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 27, 2024
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com