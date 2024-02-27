How to make Diamond in Infinite Craft

While Diamonds may burn a hole in your pocket in real life, you can craft one for free in Infinite Craft, a popular endless crafting game. In fact, you can also craft several other elements from Diamond, so here’s how to make the precious stone in Infinite Craft.

How to craft Diamond in Infinite Craft

There are plenty of combinations that lead to Diamond in Infinite Craft. I crafted Diamond by combining Coal and Fire and found it to be the easiest way to get the element. In case you don’t have the ingredients required, fret not—I have outlined all the steps needed to get there below.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ingredient one + Ingredient two = Result Earth + Water = Plant Earth + Wind = Dust Plant + Plant = Tree Dust + Tree = Wood Fire + Wood = Campfire Campfire + Earth = Charcoal Charcoal + Charcoal = Coal Coal + Fire = Diamond

These are the steps I took to discover Diamond in Infinite Craft, but you can also get it using other formula paths. For example, combining Gem with Gem and Obsidian with Earth also gives Diamond. The game is truly infinite, so know that there are several ways to get to the element you want.

Best Diamond combinations in Infinite Craft

Now that you have Diamond, let’s find some quirky combos with it. Here are some of the best Diamond combos I found in Infinite Craft.

Ingredient one + Ingredient two = Result Diamond + Diamond = Diamond Block Diamond + Tree = Money Tree Diamond + Forest = Emerald Diamond + Oxygen = Carbon Diamond + Metal = Ring Diamond + Pig = Piggy Bank Diamond + Excalibur = King Arthur Diamond + Lego = Minecraft Diamond + Glass = Lens Diamond + Lens = Telescope Diamond + Telescope = Kaleidoscope

And that’s not everything. In Infinite Craft, you make numerous recipes from Diamond, so keep pouring in your creativity and let AI do the magic for you. In case you’re interested, we have created an exhaustive list of Infinite Craft recipes which can browse to make more discoveries.