How to make Music in Infinite Craft

Please don't stop the music!
Published: Feb 22, 2024 10:05 am
Music element in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Music is a core part of my life, and I’m always listening to an album or soundtrack while writing, cooking, cleaning, and even gaming. When I heard you can make Music in Infinite Craft, I jumped at the opportunity.

Infinite Craft is a browser game that encourages you to get creative by combining unique elements. The game features over 200,000 recipes, and you can create almost anything you set your mind to—from Taylor Swift to Infinity. Music opens up a ton of new recipes, namely those tied to art and creation. So, you should definitely look to unlock it as soon as possible. Here’s how to Make Music in Infinite Craft.

Music recipe in Infinite Craft

It’s not an easy task to make Music in Infinite Craft, but it’s worth the time and effort. To start, you use natural elements like Ocean, Ash, and Dust to get to more complex terms like Radio, Engine, and Transistor. But once you’ve reached Radio, you’re nearing the end. 

Recipes needed to make Music in Infinite Craft
This is how to make Music in Infinite Craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how to make Music in Infinite Craft:

  1. Earth + Wind = Dust
  2. Fire + Water = Steam
  3. Earth + Water = Plant
  4. Dust + Earth = Planet
  5. Plant + Steam = Tea
  6. Planet + Wind = Storm
  7. Storm + Tea = Tempest
  8. Water + Water = Lake
  9. Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
  10. Earth + Fire = Lava
  11. Planet + Steam = Steampunk
  12. Lake + Water = Ocean
  13. Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
  14. Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
  15. Ocean + Ocean = Sea
  16. Dust + Volcano = Ash
  17. Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
  18. Fire + Wind = Smoke
  19. Lava + Sea = Stone
  20. Ash + Dust = Cinder
  21. Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
  22. Dust + Water = Mud
  23. Cinder + Stone = Glass
  24. Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
  25. Fire + Glass = Lens
  26. Water + Wind = Wave
  27. Lens + Swamp = Microscope
  28. Microscope + Wave = Radio
  29. Fire + Steam = Engine
  30. Engine + Radio = Transistor
  31. Radio + Transistor = Walkman
  32. Fire + Walkman = CD
  33. CD + Fire = Music

I have to note that there’s more than one way to make Music, but I found this one to be the most effective. 

What can you make with Music in Infinite Craft?

After you make Music, you can start playing around with different combinations to make new recipes. These are some of new recipes I found: 

  • Electricity + Music = DJ
  • Radio + Music = Song
  • Nicki Minaj + Music = Noise
  • Rapper + Music = Rap
  • Frankenstein + Music = Monster
  • Best Friend + Music = Party
  • Angel + Music = Harp
  • Party + Music = Dance
  • Walkman + Music = iPod
  • Swan + Music = Leda
  • Clock + Music = Metronome
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.