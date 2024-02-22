Music is a core part of my life, and I’m always listening to an album or soundtrack while writing, cooking, cleaning, and even gaming. When I heard you can make Music in Infinite Craft, I jumped at the opportunity.

Infinite Craft is a browser game that encourages you to get creative by combining unique elements. The game features over 200,000 recipes, and you can create almost anything you set your mind to—from Taylor Swift to Infinity. Music opens up a ton of new recipes, namely those tied to art and creation. So, you should definitely look to unlock it as soon as possible. Here’s how to Make Music in Infinite Craft.

Music recipe in Infinite Craft

It’s not an easy task to make Music in Infinite Craft, but it’s worth the time and effort. To start, you use natural elements like Ocean, Ash, and Dust to get to more complex terms like Radio, Engine, and Transistor. But once you’ve reached Radio, you’re nearing the end.

This is how to make Music in Infinite Craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how to make Music in Infinite Craft:

Earth + Wind = Dust Fire + Water = Steam Earth + Water = Plant Dust + Earth = Planet Plant + Steam = Tea Planet + Wind = Storm Storm + Tea = Tempest Water + Water = Lake Tea + Tempest = Typhoon Earth + Fire = Lava Planet + Steam = Steampunk Lake + Water = Ocean Lava + Typhoon = Volcano Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate Ocean + Ocean = Sea Dust + Volcano = Ash Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant Fire + Wind = Smoke Lava + Sea = Stone Ash + Dust = Cinder Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree Dust + Water = Mud Cinder + Stone = Glass Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp Fire + Glass = Lens Water + Wind = Wave Lens + Swamp = Microscope Microscope + Wave = Radio Fire + Steam = Engine Engine + Radio = Transistor Radio + Transistor = Walkman Fire + Walkman = CD CD + Fire = Music

I have to note that there’s more than one way to make Music, but I found this one to be the most effective.

What can you make with Music in Infinite Craft?

After you make Music, you can start playing around with different combinations to make new recipes. These are some of new recipes I found: