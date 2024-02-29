Category:
How to make Drunk in Infinite Craft

Much easier than in real life.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 12:46 pm
Infinite Craft Drunk surrounded by other ingredients
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’d like to see what happens when you mix something in Infinite Craft with a joyful but careless attitude, then you need to make Drunk. Fortunately, making Drunk is one of the easiest recipes to make in Infinite Craft.

Drunk recipe in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft Drunk recipe
Sand, Dust, and a bit of Water. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Drunk in Infinite Craft, combine Wine and Glass. It seems pretty self-explanatory, doesn’t it? Fortunately, making either ingredient isn’t too difficult. All you need is a handful of Dust, some Sand, and a bit of Water.

There are many other ways to create Drunk in Infinite Craft, but this is one of the quickest ones I know of. It’s also pretty accurate since it doesn’t take a lot of Wine to get someone pretty Drunk.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Earth+Wind=Dust
Dust+Dust=Sand
Fire+Sand=Glass
Glass+Water=Wine
WineGlass=Drunk

Fun Drunk combinations in Infinite Craft

As we all know, the best (worst) things happen when someone is Drunk, and with enough imagination, you may even be able to create these events in Infinite Craft. Here are a few fun combinations you can use with Drunk.

Tip: You can sometimes combine Drunk with the names of famous persons to get their first or last names.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Drunk+Energy=Party
Drunk+Bird=Parrot
Drunk+Swamp=Loch Ness Monster
Drunk+Mud=Puddle
DrunkWish=Fish
Drunk+Moon=Werewolf
Drunk+Novel=Hangover
Drunk+Ronaldo=Cristiano
Drunk+Squid=Octopus
Drunk+Planet=Pluto
Drunk+Car=Crash
Drunk+Loch Ness Monster=Nessie
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.