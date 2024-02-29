How to make Drunk in Infinite Craft

If you’d like to see what happens when you mix something in Infinite Craft with a joyful but careless attitude, then you need to make Drunk. Fortunately, making Drunk is one of the easiest recipes to make in Infinite Craft.

Drunk recipe in Infinite Craft

Sand, Dust, and a bit of Water. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Drunk in Infinite Craft, combine Wine and Glass. It seems pretty self-explanatory, doesn’t it? Fortunately, making either ingredient isn’t too difficult. All you need is a handful of Dust, some Sand, and a bit of Water.

There are many other ways to create Drunk in Infinite Craft, but this is one of the quickest ones I know of. It’s also pretty accurate since it doesn’t take a lot of Wine to get someone pretty Drunk.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Dust = Sand Fire + Sand = Glass Glass + Water = Wine Wine + Glass = Drunk

Fun Drunk combinations in Infinite Craft

As we all know, the best (worst) things happen when someone is Drunk, and with enough imagination, you may even be able to create these events in Infinite Craft. Here are a few fun combinations you can use with Drunk.

Tip: You can sometimes combine Drunk with the names of famous persons to get their first or last names.