How to make Party in Infinite Craft

There are plenty of reasons to celebrate life, and in Infinite Craft, you can celebrate all of your discoveries in the game by creating a Party with a few select combinations in the lab.

Creating a Party with your imagination is not as complicated as you think, unlike a real-life party that requires plenty of planning and preparation. Instead, the word Party only needs a handful of different words to complete before you’re ready to host a jam of your own within the confines of your computer.

Here is the fastest combination recipe to make Party in Infinite Craft.

Creating Party in Infinite Craft

The party doesn’t stop here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create Party in Infinite Craft, you only need about five different item combinations to finally get the festivities going. Starting from two of the words you get from the beginning of the game, the recipe for Party is as follows:

Water + Earth = Plant

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Dandelion + Water = Wine

Wine + Wind = Balloon

Balloon + Wine = Party

There are multiple other ways to find Party in Infinite Craft, but this is the most efficient path to the word in the game. Afterward, you can combine other words with Party to find some hilarious continuations, such as linking Taylor Swift with Party to get Squad or Party and Money to make Politics.