Birds are a common creature you can find in the wild, but if you want to make one in Infinite Craft, you’ll get nowhere by going through the animal route. According to Infinite Craft, a bird is nothing more than a flying kite.

To make a Bird in Infinite Craft, you need to combine Kite and Flying. You can only get Flying after making Kite, so you’ve no other option than to start by making Kite. It’s an easy and quick recipe you can make without many steps, so let’s get started.

How to make Kite and Flying in Infinite Craft

Kite requires China and Wind, while Flying is Kite plus Wind. The kite was invented by Chinese philosophers Mozi and Lu Ban, so this combination makes sense. Here’s the recipe for Kite and Flying starting from the basic elements:

Water + Water = Lake Lake + Water = Ocean Ocean + Earth = Island Island + Island = Continent Earth + Earth = Mountain Continent + Mountain = Asia Asia + Earth = China China + Wind = Kite Kite + Wind = Flying

How to make Bird in Infinite Craft

You can either combine Kite and Flying or Flying and Flying to get Bird. There are several ways to achieve the same results in Infinite Craft, so this isn’t a strict recipe. After unlocking Bird, you can start getting different types of animals with wings, and even flying machines. Here are some combinations you can get from Bird: