How to make Plane in Infinite Craft

Plane is one of the amazing creations humans have created and it’s one you can make in Infinite Craft. It somehow involves China as one of the elements, but you won’t have to follow too many steps to get this aircraft in the new hit browser game.

There are several ways to get the same element, so you can experiment with elements under a similar umbrella to see if you reach the same result using different elements. An example is making China by combining Asian and Human to get Chinese and mixing Chinese with Island to get China.

Plane crafting recipe in Infinite Craft

You’ll need to craft and combine Bird and Flying to get a Plane, but we’ll start from the basic elements for those who haven’t started playing Infinite Craft yet. If you already have Continent and Mountain done, though, you can skip a few steps.

How to get Bird in Infinite Craft

Flying and China are connected somehow. Sreenshot by Dot Esports

You want to combine Kite and Flying to get Bird and then Plane. Kite is the most important one, since you’ll need it to make Flying. Here’s the step-by-step on how to make Bird in Infinite Craft:

Water + Water = Lake Lake + Water = Ocean Ocean + Earth = Island Island + Island = Continent Earth + Earth = Mountain Continent + Mountain = Asia Asia + Earth = China China + Wind = Kite Kite + Wind = Flying Kite + Flying = Bird

How to get Plane in Infinite Craft

Now that you have both Bird and Flying, you can easily make Plane. To make Plane in Infinite Craft, simply combine Bird and Flying.

Like with other elements, you can use the products you’ve made, such as China, and combine it with Japan to make War, and from there you can make Dragon Ball Z and get Goku. Here are other elements you can get by combining Plane: