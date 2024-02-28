Infinite Craft has over 200,000 recipes available and Oil is one of them. You can use this recipe later to unlock lots of other items, so here’s how to make Oil in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

Oil recipe in Infinite Craft

Make Oil by combining Fossil and Water. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s quite easy to make Oil in Infinite Craft because all you need is Fossil and Water. Water is one of the starting elements and you won’t need to make it. If you’re struggling to find it, you can always use the search bar in the bottom left corner.

Getting Fosil is a bit more complex than that, but it’s still far from being a 100-step recipe. Here’s how to make Fossil in Infinite Craft:

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Earth + Fire = Lava Lava + Water = Stone Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Stone = Fossil

When you unlock Fossil, combine it with Water and you’ll get Oil.

What can you make with Oil in Infinite Craft?

Once you get Oil in Infinite Craft, it’s time to put your lab coat on and start experimenting to see which new recipes you can unlock. Here are some recipes I found while playing around with this item:

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Oil + Potato = French Fries Oil + Oil = Oil Drum Count + Oil = Countless Wrap + Oil = Burrito Emotions + Oil = Tears Warmer + Oil = Heater Vampire + Oil = Dracula Brick + Oil = House Curiosity + Oil = Oil Spill Mirror + Oil = Kaleidoscope Toxic + Oil = Pollution Airship + Oil = Zeppelin Human + Oil = Grease Car + Oil = Gasoline Grease + Oil = Slick Love + Oil = Baby

Remember, you can combine Oil with almost any element you think of, but try to think logically. The best idea is to mix together two elements that go hand in hand and are normally found together. For example, Wrap and Oil make Burrito, and that makes perfect sense, since you need to heat up the grill and use oil to prepare the filling. So, try to combine elements that usually go together, and you’ll have a recipe for success.