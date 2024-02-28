Category:
How to make Oil in Infinite Craft

It's takes only a few simple steps to make Oil.
Feb 28, 2024
Infinite Craft has over 200,000 recipes available and Oil is one of them. You can use this recipe later to unlock lots of other items, so here’s how to make Oil in Infinite Craft.

Oil recipe in Infinite Craft

It’s quite easy to make Oil in Infinite Craft because all you need is Fossil and Water. Water is one of the starting elements and you won’t need to make it. If you’re struggling to find it, you can always use the search bar in the bottom left corner. 

Getting Fosil is a bit more complex than that, but it’s still far from being a 100-step recipe. Here’s how to make Fossil in Infinite Craft:

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Earth +Fire=Lava
Lava+Water =Stone
Earth+Water=Plant
Plant+Stone=Fossil

When you unlock Fossil, combine it with Water and you’ll get Oil. 

What can you make with Oil in Infinite Craft?

Once you get Oil in Infinite Craft, it’s time to put your lab coat on and start experimenting to see which new recipes you can unlock. Here are some recipes I found while playing around with this item:

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Oil+Potato=French Fries
Oil+Oil=Oil Drum
Count+Oil=Countless
Wrap+Oil=Burrito
Emotions+Oil=Tears
Warmer+Oil=Heater
Vampire+Oil=Dracula
Brick+Oil=House
Curiosity+Oil=Oil Spill
Mirror+Oil=Kaleidoscope
Toxic+Oil=Pollution
Airship+Oil=Zeppelin
Human+Oil=Grease
Car+Oil=Gasoline
Grease+Oil=Slick
Love+Oil=Baby

Remember, you can combine Oil with almost any element you think of, but try to think logically. The best idea is to mix together two elements that go hand in hand and are normally found together. For example, Wrap and Oil make Burrito, and that makes perfect sense, since you need to heat up the grill and use oil to prepare the filling. So, try to combine elements that usually go together, and you’ll have a recipe for success.

