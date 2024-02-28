How to make Island in Infinite Craft

If you want to make landmarks, countries, or things that float on water in Infinite Craft, making an Island will help you out a lot. Making an Island is easy. All you need is a single piece of Earth and a lot of Water.

Here’s how to make an Island in Infinite Craft.

Island recipe in Infinite Craft

Lots of Water and a bit of Earth.

There are only three steps when making an Island in Infinite Craft. Simply add Water until you make an Ocean, and then combine the Ocean with Earth. Here’s how the entire process goes:

Ingredient one Ingredient two Result Water + Water = Lake Lake + Lake = Ocean Ocean + Earth = Island

Alternatively, you can also make an Island by combining a Volcano with Ocean. Here’s how that process works.

Ingredient one Ingredient two Result Water + Water = Lake Lake + Lake = Ocean Fire + Fire = Volcano Ocean + Volcano = Island

What can you make with Island in Infinite Craft?

As usual, the fun starts after you’ve made the item you wanted in Infinite Craft. You can make some really fun things by combining Island with various other items. Island and Glue sure makes a lot of sense, huh? Here are a few of our favorite combinations: